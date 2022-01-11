Boys basketball notebook: Ramey takes showcase skills to Harrisburg for first Mid-Mo Invitational; Chaminade hosts CBC on Friday

St. Mary’s opened up the new year with a 77-70 win over Lutheran North last week.

Turner wants his team to continue to grow and learn no matter the results on the scoreboard, but those lessons sure go down smoother after a victory.

“It makes it so much easier,” Turner said. “You want these kids to have success.”

There have been two challenges so far that Turner is still working out. The first is just getting his team used to what basketball looks like now. Last season there were few games and even fewer fans. Playing in a gym with a crowd, especially a hostile road crowd, takes some getting used to and the Dragons missed out on that last year.

“This is new for a lot of them,” Turner said.

The second challenge is folding in the members of the state championship football team that were delayed in joining basketball until early December. Turner said moving from one sport to the next is physically challenging.

“Making that transition from football to basketball is very hard,” Turner said.