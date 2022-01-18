Boys basketball notebook: Red Bud ends 12-year drought against Okawville in 2OT; CBC rallies past Staley

In his first season with Red Bud after a five-year stint at Waterloo, Walter made some changes in how the Musketeers play. He likes them to get out in transition at every opportunity. Aggressive defense is another change. Where the Musketeers might have sat back in the past, this year they’ve been more on the ball.

“We pride ourselves on defense,” Hall said. “This year we’re all out. Get on the ball, get on the floor.”

Walter had a decision to make late in double overtime. He could have burned a timeout after the Musketeers hauled in the defensive rebound after Okawville missed a free throw. Instead of calling a play and letting the defense get set, Walter trusted his senior point guard to figure it out against a defense that was on its heels.

The results speak for themselves.

“I really feel Coach connects with the kids,” Cathell said. “I think all the kids really respect him.”