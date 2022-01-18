Boys basketball notebook: Red Bud ends 12-year drought against Okawville in 2OT; CBC rallies past Staley

As the final seconds of double overtime ticked away Friday, Logan Cathell dribbled past midcourt.
The senior point guard for the Red Bud boys basketball team, Cathell was short on time and the Musketeers were on the short end of the scoreboard as they trailed Okawville, 59-57.
Okawville had tied the game in dramatic fashion at the end of regulation and was on the verge of slipping away with its 13th consecutive win over the Musketeers.
When he caught the outlet pass from junior forward Devin Hall, Cathell hoped he could give freshman sharpshooter Trent Sternberg a chance to play the hero.
“All game Trent was on fire,” Cathell said.
Much to the 5-foot-10 point guard’s surprise, Okawville’s defense sagged into the lane to guard the basket and left Sternberg alone on the right wing. Cathell dribbled toward the free throw line and fired the ball to Sternberg, who was ready and waiting for the pass. The freshman caught the ball and in one quick motion put up a 3-pointer.
“I knew we had to go quick with seven seconds left, as soon as I caught it I had to shoot it,” Sternberg said.
The ball hit the rim, bounced up and fell through the basket as the horn sounded to give Red Bud a thrilling 60-59 win in a Cahoka Conference Illinois Division game.
“I thought it was going to rim out, but it fell in as soon as the buzzer went off,” said Sternberg, who finished with 21 points. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing and to think it happened this early in your life is really great.”
The Musketeers mobbed Sternberg and were joined by the student section in short order on the court to celebrate. It wasn’t just that Red Bud had won dramatically, it was the program's first win over Okawville since February 12, 2010.
“Ever since I’ve been here at every level we haven’t beaten them yet,” Hall said. “Beating them in overtime was pretty cool.”
Red Bud (9-9 overall, 3-3 conference) has won three in a row, matching its best streak this season. The Musketeers haven’t won four in a row since they did it twice during the 2017-18 season. And the only reason they gave themselves a chance at matching that streak is because they survived Friday night’s emotional rollercoaster.
At one point Red Bud was down six points in regulation before it battled back to take a two-point lead in the final 25 seconds. Okawville (4-13, 2-4) managed to force a jump ball, which then gave it possession. The Rockets tied the game, setting the stage for Sternberg’s dramatic winner.
“There were a couple of different times we could have rolled over and thrown in the towel,” Red Bud coach Dane Walter said. “But we never did quit.”
In his first season with Red Bud after a five-year stint at Waterloo, Walter made some changes in how the Musketeers play. He likes them to get out in transition at every opportunity. Aggressive defense is another change. Where the Musketeers might have sat back in the past, this year they’ve been more on the ball.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” Hall said. “This year we’re all out. Get on the ball, get on the floor.”
Walter had a decision to make late in double overtime. He could have burned a timeout after the Musketeers hauled in the defensive rebound after Okawville missed a free throw. Instead of calling a play and letting the defense get set, Walter trusted his senior point guard to figure it out against a defense that was on its heels.
The results speak for themselves.
“I really feel Coach connects with the kids,” Cathell said. “I think all the kids really respect him.”
Red Bud’s thrilling win was on Friday, but the Musketeers were still buzzing around practice on Monday. This is the time of the season when teams have figured out who they are, what they do well and what they have to work on to achieve their goals as the postseason is coming into view. Red Bud is doing just that and having a blast as it does.
“Practices are getting better, we’re building confidence around each other,” Hall said. “We’re working hard in the gym every time we get in there. People are picking each other up at practice when something goes wrong. It’s a great environment to be in.”
Red Bud will attempt to keep its momentum rolling as it plays in the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic. The Musketeers opened up pool play Tuesday night against Trico and were scheduled to face Waterloo (11-7) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Walter is quite familiar with the Bulldogs, whose senior class is the first he was tight with during his tenure.
“It’s going to be a little weird,” Walter said. “I know them quite well.”
A 2007 Sparta graduate, Walter knows the gym quite well, too. That being said, Red Bud is eager to get back on the court and do what it can to extend its winning streak. The Musketeers want to ride this wave as long as they can.
“I really feel like with the momentum we have we have a good chance to go to Sparta and play well as a team," Cathell said. “We’re on a three-game win streak now, all the kids are really hyped up to play in a tournament. We’re really hoping to go down there and take care of business for (Walter).”
CBC RALLIES PAST STALEY
After losing in overtime at Chaminade on Friday, CBC road tripped through the night to Kansas City, where it took on Class 6 contender Staley at the 810 Varsity Showcase at Staley High on Saturday.
The Cadets fell behind early but rallied to score a 56-50 win over Staley, which had only lost once this season — against Webster Groves in the championship game of the Webster Classic last month.
The No. 2 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (9-5) was led by senior point guard Rob Martin, who scored 20 points and handed out eight assists. Senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals. Sophomore center John Bol finished with eight points, nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
The Cadets are scheduled to be back in action when they travel to Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet for a 6 p.m. tipoff Friday.
CHAMINADE DOUBLED UP AT HOOPHALL
The inclement weather that besieged the area Friday night and Saturday morning did not stop Chaminade from flying to Boston on the way to the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday.
Playing in front of Chaminade alum and NBA star Jayson Tatum, the Red Devils got dealt a tough loss as Long Island Lutheran rolled to an 88-40 victory.
The No. 1 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (9-4) played without senior starting guard Walt Straughter, who was injured Friday night against CBC.
Senior guard Nate Straughter led the way with 13 points. None of the other Red Devils broke double figures.
Chaminade is back in action at home this week as it hosts MCC foe Vianney (8-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday, then takes on No. 2 small school Westminster (14-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WEBSTER GROVES LOSES BACK-TO-BACK GAMES
After winning 11 consecutive games, Webster Groves has lost two in a row. The No. 7 large school, Webster Groves (11-3) dropped back-to-back games to Francis Howell and Hazelwood Central.
The Statesmen were unable to overcome a tremendous effort by the Vikings in their home opener Jan. 11. Howell roared out of the gate on its way to a 58-47 win in coach Grant Agbo’s home debut. The way the schedule worked out the Vikings played at Troy’s Tournament, MICDS’s Don Maurer Invitational, Joplin’s Kaminsky Classic, the GAC/Suburban Shootout at Lindenwood and road games at Lafayette, Timberland and Francis Howell Central.
The Vikings took down the Statesmen behind Booker Simmons' 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Webster Groves then went on the road to Hazelwood Central and suffered a 52-32 loss. The Statesmen did not have three starters in senior guard Matt Enright, junior guard CJ Lang and sophomore shooting guard Gianni Ferentinos. Hazelwood Central senior point guard Tevin Gowins had a team-high 10 points.
Webster Groves will be back on the court Thursday when it faces Willard at the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament in Pittsburg, Kansas.
QUINCY SHOOTOUT TIPS THIS WEEKEND
If you’re willing to make the drive, some of the nation’s best high school basketball teams are slated to participate Friday and Saturday in the Quincy Shootout at Quincy High in Quincy, Illinois.
The two-day showcase has had to make some adjustments to its original lineup due to teams not being allowed to travel or midseason transfers of standout players.
The most recent schedule includes only one area team playing in the Gem City when St. Louis U. High faces Philadelphia’s Math, Civics and Sciences at 8:30 p.m. at Quincy Notre Dame High.
Branson-based Link Year Prep, which features former Chaminade standouts Tarris Reed Jr. and Damien Mayo Jr., is set to take on Tolton at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Quincy High.
The No. 4 small school, Cardinal Ritter (9-8) will host California’s Modesto Christian (15-1) at 7 p.m. Friday night as a remote part of the Quincy Shootout. Both teams will play different opponents at Quincy High on Saturday.
The action really heats up Saturday when Cardinal Ritter plays Peoria Notre Dame at 1:30 p.m., then CBC faces Modesto at 3 p.m. SLUH faces host Quincy at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for the lower bowl and $12 for the upper bowl on Saturday. Tickets for Friday’s lighter schedule are between $5-6 and are on sale online at QuincyShootout.com.
O’FALLON SHOOTOUT TICKETS ON SALE
The O’Fallon Shootout is back with a six-game slate over two days. The Friday portion of the showcase will feature O’Fallon’s girls playing John Burroughs girls at 6:30 p.m. and O’Fallon’s boys hosting Springfield Lanphier at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 4.
Saturday’s schedule brings four boys games and tips off with Chaminade taking on Mascoutah at 3:30 p.m. O’Fallon faces Bolingbrook at 5 p.m., followed by CBC versus St. Rita at 6:30 p.m. and concludes with Vashon taking on Whitney Young at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and on sale in-person at the Bank of O’Fallon during normal business hours and online at GoFan.com, search O’Fallon.
PARKWAY WEST BRACKET SET
The Parkway West Showdown has set its bracket and is ready for Monday’s four first-round games on Monday.
The No. 4 large school, De Smet (9-4) is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seed Parkway South (4-8) at 7 p.m. The No. 8 large school and No. 2 seed, Parkway West (12-1) draws No. 7 seed Kirkwood (4-6) at 5:30 p.m. No. 3 seed Liberty (8-3) will play No. 6 seed Lafayette (7-5) at 4 p.m. and No. 4 Hazelwood Central (4-6) takes on No. 5 seed Parkway Central (8-6) at 8:30 p.m.
The semifinals are set for Wednesday January 26 at 7 and 8:30 p.m. while the championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.
De Smet has won the tournament championship the last two times it was played in 2019 and 2020.
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS SETS RECORD
The Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri proudly bills itself as the most well attended high school basketball tournament in the nation.
It lived up to the billing this weekend.
With national sensation Sierra Canyon and star junior guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, its most well-known player, the Tournament of Champions set new records for attendance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to give it an overall new attendance record of 27,977 according to the Ozone.