Boys basketball notebook: Reed commits to Michigan; Mayo leaves Chaminade; Frazier resigns at John Burroughs

Tarris Reed Jr. gave himself a birthday present.
He put an end to his college recruiting.
Reed verbally committed to the University of Michigan on Thursday afternoon. He announced the decision in a video on his Twitter page. He picked the Wolverines from a list of scholarship offers that included Mizzou, Saint Louis U., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Florida, Creighton and Xavier.
The 6-foot-10 and 230-pound Reed is a four-star prospect and rated as the No. 2 recruit in Missouri by 247sports.
Reed, 18, is the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketball player of the year after his junior season at Chaminade. Over the summer, Reed transferred from Chaminade to Link Year Prep in Branson for his senior year.
Reed averaged 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks during his junior season.
MAYO JOINS REED AT LINK YEAR
Damien Mayo made a significant on-court connection with Tarris Reed while the two were at Chaminade.
They’ll continue that connection this winter at Link Year Prep. Mayo will follow Reed for his senior year.
The 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Mayo was a second-team All-Metro selection after he averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and one block per game as a junior.
Mayo is rated a three-star recruit by 247sports. His online profile states St. Louis U. and SIU Edwardsville have offered him scholarships.
FRAZIER DEPARTS JOHN BURROUGHS
Corey Frazier is headed to Atlanta. A longtime coaching fixture in the area, Frazier has resigned from John Burroughs and signed on to join the new Overtime Elite Basketball League. He announced the move on his Instagram page.
The Overtime Elite Basketball League is a new developmental academy where highly talented high school-aged basketball players can enroll for in-depth training, coaching and education. The players are paid a minimum salary of $100,000 and can profit off their name, image and likeness by signing endorsement deals with shoe companies, trading card companies and other business.
Frazier, who played at Saint Louis U. after a decorated high school career at Charleston High, coached Maplewood-Richmond Heights to back-to-back Class 3 state championships in 2008 and 2009. He has spent his high school offseasons coaching some of the area’s top talent with the Bradley Beal Elite (BBE) club basketball team that plays in the Elite Youth Basketball League.
Under Frazier’s guidance, the BBE Under-17 team put on an impressive performance during the EYBL season as it finished as the runner-up at the Peach Jam, the season-ending tournament.
During Frazier’s four-year tenure at Burroughs, the Bombers went a combined 46-44. They were 17-9 in the 2017-18 season, Frazier’s first.
In his 16-year tenure at Maplewood, the Blue Devils were 282-154 and won four district championships.