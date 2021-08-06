Boys basketball notebook: Reed commits to Michigan; Mayo leaves Chaminade; Frazier resigns at John Burroughs

They’ll continue that connection this winter at Link Year Prep. Mayo will follow Reed for his senior year.

The 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Mayo was a second-team All-Metro selection after he averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and one block per game as a junior.

Mayo is rated a three-star recruit by 247sports. His online profile states St. Louis U. and SIU Edwardsville have offered him scholarships.

FRAZIER DEPARTS JOHN BURROUGHS

Corey Frazier is headed to Atlanta. A longtime coaching fixture in the area, Frazier has resigned from John Burroughs and signed on to join the new Overtime Elite Basketball League. He announced the move on his Instagram page.

The Overtime Elite Basketball League is a new developmental academy where highly talented high school-aged basketball players can enroll for in-depth training, coaching and education. The players are paid a minimum salary of $100,000 and can profit off their name, image and likeness by signing endorsement deals with shoe companies, trading card companies and other business.