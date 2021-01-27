Boys basketball notebook: Snow slows Hazelwood East's return to action; Nesbitt enrolls at Memphis

All Lawndale Thomas could do was laugh.
The Hazelwood East boys basketball coach, Thomas has been back in the gym with his Spartans for just more than two weeks after the Hazelwood School District allowed athletics to resume even as the district continues remote learning. Hazelwood East played its first game of the season Monday.
Momentum had finally started to build for the Spartans, only to have everything stop Wednesday afternoon when the Hazelwood School District canceled after-school practices and games due to snow.
“This is a roller coaster,” Thomas said. “You have to play the cards your dealt. Things change every day and we have to roll with the punches.”
The Spartans were scheduled to play Liberty in the consolation semifinals of the Parkway West Showdown on Wednesday night. That game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Liberty.
Every day Hazelwood East can be in the gym for practice or competition is precious. Thomas went 10 months between in-person practices with his Spartans. Now he’s tasked with trying to guide his team through a 15-game sprint of a regular season before district tournaments begin in late February.
“Every day we miss it puts us further behind,” Thomas said. “I knew we’d eventually get snow. Mother Nature could derail us.”
Even if Mother Nature is merciful there’s an even bigger threat to the Spartans and everyone else attempting to play through a pandemic.
“I don’t even want to discuss quarantine,” Thomas said. “That knocks us back two weeks. We can’t afford to be in quarantine.”
Thomas and his Spartans have waited so long to get back into action that another shutdown would be heartbreaking. Hazelwood East is doing what it can on its end to prevent that from happening.
Thomas said Hazelwood East athletics director Tracy Schmidt has gone above and beyond to make sure the winter sports teams don’t cross paths and potentially contaminate one another.
“Our AD has been awesome,” Thomas said. “He’s done a great job preparing winter sports.”
Schmidt has also been proactive in searching out games. Hazelwood East was not originally supposed to take part in the Parkway West Showdown, but when Parkway Central was unable to compete due to a two-week quarantine, the tournament needed another team and Schmidt snapped up the open slot.
“It’s an unfortunate situation of how we got into the tournament,” Thomas said. “But it’s a great opportunity. Tracy jumped on it.”
Thomas is eager for the Spartans to get in as much time on the court together as possible prior to the district tournament starting. He believes if they can get in their 15 games and some practices they’ll have a shot at claiming the Class 5 District 6 championship and rolling the dice in the playoffs. The field includes Jennings, McCluer and McCluer North. Riverview Gardens is not listed and will not field a varsity basketball team this year.
Jennings started its season last week while McCluer and McCluer North are working toward beginning their seasons this week after getting the green light to start practices from the Ferguson-Florissant School District on Jan. 18.
“A 15-game schedule would give us ample enough competition to be ready and prepared for the district,” Thomas said.
Playing your best basketball at the end of the season is the goal of every team every year. But this time around Thomas wants to emphasize another aspect that can get lost in wins and losses.
“The main thing is to have some fun,” Thomas said. “A lot of kids have not had a lot of fun since March. That’s the main thing. We’re dealing with a difficult time. We have people losing family, friends, coworkers, everything. Of course we’d like to win some games but I want them to have some fun, laugh and smile.”
And Thomas will — if Mother Nature allows it.
O’FALLON CHRISTIAN MUZZLES ST. DOMINIC
Adam Glenville came out of practice last week impressed.
The O’Fallon Christian coach, Glenville could tell his Eagles were ready for their showdown with Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival St. Dominic the day before the game.
“There was a razor sharp focus in practice,” he said.
That intensity carried over into the next night as O’Fallon Christian rolled to a 73-40 win at St. Dominic on Friday. The Eagles snapped the Crusaders' 10-game win streak. It was the largest margin of defeat for St. Dominic since St. Mary’s beat it 74-39 on November 11, 2017. Reigning Class 3 champion Cardinal Ritter came close last year when it beat St. Dominic by 32 points in both of their AAA games.
The No. 7 small school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com small schools rankings, O’Fallon Christian (10-2 overall, 3-0 AAA) posted that margin of victory by letting its defense feed its offense. The Eagles clamped down on the Crusaders and held them to eight points in each of the first two quarters. Glenville said his team racked up 23 turnovers and many of them led to transition baskets.
O’Fallon Christian led 43-16 at halftime.
Glenville has the utmost confidence in his team, but even he was surprised by the margin simply because St. Dominic has been so spectacular this season.
“At halftime I saw the score and I was in shock,” Glenville said. “But you can’t keep a good team like St. Dominic down for long.”
The No. 8 small school, St. Dominic (12-3, 0-1) looked more like itself in the third quarter as it bounced back to score 17 points. Only O’Fallon Christian kept the pressure on and won the quarter with 18 points. The Eagles then held the Crusaders to seven points in the fourth quarter for the running-clock victory.
Senior guard Roddy Alexander led the Eagles with 25 points and six assists. Senior forward Kristian Davis had 18 points, 10 rebounds and knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts.
The Eagles' offense shared the ball well as it had 20 assists on 27 made field goals.
While the final margin of victory might be eye opening, it was not surprising. At least not to O’Fallon Christian. The Eagles have won four in a row against the Crusaders. Their last loss to their St. Charles County rival came in January of 2017.
“Our guys know how to turn it up a notch against them,” Glenville said.
O’Fallon Christian has won back-to-back games since it lost at CBC 82-51 on Jan. 18. Now the Eagles would like to keep their momentum when they play at Duchesne on Friday.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Glenville said.
ST. CHARLES WEST GOES INTO 4TH QUARANTINE
For the fourth time this winter St. Charles West has been put into quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test within its program.
For some players it will be the sixth time they’ve been into quarantine this winter.
The quarantine period began Monday. The Warriors are expecting to return to the court to compete again Feb. 9 at Borgia.
St. Charles West (3-7) has lost its last five games and most recently played at Duchesne (2-4) on Saturday.
VASHON EXPECTS TO BE BACK SOON
Tony Irons thought he would have his team back in the gym on Wednesday.
Then it snowed.
The Public High League shut down after-school activities and practices due to inclement weather putting off Irons from reuniting with his Wolverines.
The No. 1 small school, Vashon (6-0) has not played since Jan. 12 due to what it said was a positive test in an opposing team. The last team Vashon played was Miller Career, which has also not played since Jan. 12.
Irons said the Wolverines are expected to be back on the court Feb. 5 when they host St. Louis Christian.
NESBITT ENROLLS EARLY AT MEMPHIS
Jordan Nesbitt’s time in high school came to an end last week. The highly rated senior standout guard from St. Louis Christian enrolled at the University of Memphis.
This was the fifth year of high school basketball for the 6-foot-6 Nesbitt, who reclassified after transferring from Lutheran North after his sophomore year in 2018.
Nesbitt is not expected to play at Memphis this season according to coach Penny Hardaway.
“We did not have plans for him to play during the season,” Hardaway told the Commercial-Appeal last week. “That could change at any time. We just don’t know about that yet. If that comes to a point to where he’s going to feel comfortable enough to say, you know, ‘I want to play,’ or, if we say, ‘Hey, we need you. We see you’re looking good, you’ve caught on to everything,’ then, maybe we’ll get to that point then.”
Nesbitt played 10 games for St. Louis Christian before enrolling at Memphis. He averaged 16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
NORMANDY WINS TOURNAMENT OPENER
In its first tournament of the season, Normandy will play in the winner’s bracket.
Led by senior guard Jamaray Davenport’s 33 points, Normandy beat Rock Bridge 64-50 in the first round of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Monday.
Davenport lit it up from behind the 3-point line as he hit on eight of his 14 attempts. Senior forward Omarion Henry put up 17 points, eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Junior point guard Jamod Robinson handed out 11 assists.
Normandy (2-5) will face Fort Zumwalt North (13-2) at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner will play either MICDS or Priory in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
MILESTONES FOR FORT ZUMWALT NORTH
During the week of its annual tournament, Fort Zumwalt North had two players in its program make some history.
Senior center Connor Turnbull broke the program’s single-season record for blocks last week halfway through the season. The previous record was 55 set by Greg Gettman during the 2003-04 season. The 6-foot-10 Turnbull has 58 blocks with nearly a full month of regular season games to be played.
On Monday night senior guard KJ Lee joined the Panthers 1,000-point club when he scored 22 points in a 58-51 win over Parkway North.
Lee is the first player in school history to score 1,000 points in less than three seasons. Lee transferred to Fort Zumwalt North after spending his freshman year at O’Fallon Christian.