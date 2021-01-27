Boys basketball notebook: Snow slows Hazelwood East's return to action; Nesbitt enrolls at Memphis

Even if Mother Nature is merciful there’s an even bigger threat to the Spartans and everyone else attempting to play through a pandemic.

“I don’t even want to discuss quarantine,” Thomas said. “That knocks us back two weeks. We can’t afford to be in quarantine.”

Thomas and his Spartans have waited so long to get back into action that another shutdown would be heartbreaking. Hazelwood East is doing what it can on its end to prevent that from happening.

Thomas said Hazelwood East athletics director Tracy Schmidt has gone above and beyond to make sure the winter sports teams don’t cross paths and potentially contaminate one another.

“Our AD has been awesome,” Thomas said. “He’s done a great job preparing winter sports.”

Schmidt has also been proactive in searching out games. Hazelwood East was not originally supposed to take part in the Parkway West Showdown, but when Parkway Central was unable to compete due to a two-week quarantine, the tournament needed another team and Schmidt snapped up the open slot.

“It’s an unfortunate situation of how we got into the tournament,” Thomas said. “But it’s a great opportunity. Tracy jumped on it.”