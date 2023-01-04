Boys basketball notebook: Tickets remain for loaded Highland Shootout; defense has Miller Career rolling along

Area basketball fans rejoice.

The area’s longest running and best basketball showcase is almost here. And it might be the best one yet.

The 31st Highland Shootout tips off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland High. There’s nine games on the schedule and great matchups galore.

It’s the only place to see Belleville East, CBC, Chaminade, East St. Louis and Vashon play in one venue this season. Just getting the chance to put eyes on Vashon in a local gym is a rare occurrence this winter.

The reigning Class 4 champion, Vashon takes on Moline in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. It’s just the second game the Wolverines have played within an hour of their home court this season. Coach Tony Irons has taken his team to Florida, Kentucky and Utah. The Wolverines' only home game so far this season was Dec. 23, when the wind chill was somewhere around 20 degrees below zero.

“They may have the most national schedule I’ve seen in a long time for a team around here,” Highland Shootout director Matt Powers said.

Moline (12-2) is No. 5 in Class 4A in the latest Illinois Associated Press poll. The Maroons bring a pair of Iowa signees in 6-foot-10 senior center Owen Freeman and 6-foot-2 guard Brock Harding.

Vashon (6-5) counters with SIU Carbondale recruit Kennard Davis and senior guard Jayden Nicholson.

At 5:15 p.m., Chaminade (5-1) draws Chicago powerhouse St. Rita (8-5). The Mustangs are loaded with nationally regarded junior prospects. Junior post James Brown (6-foot-9) recently committed to North Carolina. Junior forward Morez Johnson (6-foot-9) is committed to Illinois and Nojus Industraitis (6-foot-5) is committed to Iowa State. Sophomore Melvin Bell (6-foot-4) is rated as a top-60 prospect in the nation and holds several Division I offers.

At 3:30 p.m., CBC (9-5) faces reigning Class 3A champion and No. 2-ranked Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-0). The Cyclones don’t have any Power 5 prospects but returned all their starters and rotation players from last year’s state title team. They’ll be a tough matchup for the Cadets, who also are without any Power 5 prospects at the moment.

Even without the big-name standouts, Powers said he always likes to have CBC, Chaminade and Vashon make their way east to the shootout because no matter what, those teams are always going to play entertaining basketball.

“We know they’re going to come to play,” Powers said.

At 2 p.m., East St. Louis (9-1) takes on Kansas City Class 6 contender Staley (7-0). The Flyers have Kansas State recruit, human highlight reel and the area’s top senior in forward Macaleab Rich (6-foot-7) as well as Cal State Fullerton recruit Antwon Robinson (6-foot-4). They have the Flyers eyeing another long playoff run and dreaming about a second state championship. Staley counters with a pair of 6-foot-8 prospects in Iowa State recruit Kayden Fish and Indiana State recruit Cameron Manyawu. Senior Kyan Evans (6-foot-2) is committed to Colorado State.

It speaks to the depth of the event this year that East Side and Staley are the 2 p.m. game and not the grand finale.

“I’d estimate that’s a really good matchup,” Powers said.

Belleville East (13-2) tussles with Class 3A hopeful Hillcrest (15-1) at 11 a.m. By all appearances the Lancers look capable of a deep playoff run in Class 4A led by senior guard and SIU Edwardsville recruit Jordan Pickett (6-foot-3). Hillcrest is ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll behind Chicago Simeon and Sacred Heart-Griffin.

“You never know which one of these games will be the best,” Powers said.

No, but chances are the 7 p.m. game might just be it. The primetime slot this year goes to a pair of out-of-town teams as Chicago Simeon (12-0) takes on Philadelphia’s Imhotep (9-1). Recently, Imhotep won the exclusive City of Palms Tournament and sits at No. 10 in ESPN’s recent top-25 high school rankings. The Panthers are led by Justin Edwards (6-foot-8), who’s committed to Kentucky and ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation in his class. Senior Rahmir Barno (6-foot-2) and junior Ahmad Nowell (6-foot-1) are both national prospects as well. Barno is committed to Florida Gulf Coast, while Nowell has a litany of Power 5 offers at the moment.

Simeon is led by 6-foot-8 forward Miles Rubin, who’s committed to Loyola. He’s one of four Simeon seniors headed to play Division I basketball next year. The Wolverines are a Class 3A title favorite at the moment and ranked No. 25 in the nation by ESPN.

The Highland Shootout likes to pair area teams against the best competition from outside the area, but this Chicago vs. Philadelphia matchup was too juicy to pass.

“Two of the top-5 public schools in the country are playing each other in Highland, Illinois,” Powers said. “That one worked out really well.”

You ready for the best part about all of this?

There are still a few hundred tickets left. The all-day passes are $20 and morning sessions passes are $10 but are only good for the first four games. That includes the Highland girls playing Waterloo at 8 a.m., Highland’s boys playing Quincy Notre Dame at 9:30, Belleville East-Hillcrest at 11 and New Madrid County Central versus Bloomington Central Catholic at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online through a link at the Highland Shootout’s webpage.

“If you want to come by all means get the tickets. The worst thing in the world is somebody showing up and they get turned away,” Powers said. “We can only have so many people in there.”

Miller Career rolling behind its defense

Brandon Wright knows his team needed some time to catch its breath.

But there’s a part of him that wishes there were more games on the schedule this week.

“I’m kind of mad we’ve got this week off,” said Wright, the Miller Career Academy boys basketball coach. “It’d be nice to ride the momentum.”

Career Academy (7-4) has won four games in a row and won the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic last week when it took down host St. Louis U. High in the title game, 55-51. It’s the first time the Phoenix have beaten the Junior Billikens since 2013 and followed double-digit wins over Hazelwood Central and Jennings in pool play.

Wright said his team is playing so well in large part because it has embraced its defensive identity.

“The guys are playing together as a team, they’re thinking defense first,” Wright said. “They’re diving on the floor, they’re taking charges. Once you play good defense and lose yourself in the game, the offense will come.”

The schedule Wright put together forced his team to get comfortable being uncomfortable. The Phoenix opened the season in Quincy, Illinois, where they went 1-2. One of those two losses came in overtime against the host Blue Devils. For those who have never sat in Quincy’s gym and enjoyed the pregame routine that includes a prancing devil mascot and his flaming pitchfork, it’s a truly unique experience and one that suits the intense atmosphere created by the basketball crazy spectators.

“The boys loved the atmosphere,” Wright said with a laugh. “They came to play that night.”

There also was a matchup with an excellent Cardinal Ritter in the finale of the Midwest Showdown Shootout in early December. Career Academy lost to Ritter 65-47, but Wright said it set a transformational tone within the team. That was the game that started the defensive buy-in that has been so good for the Phoenix thus far.

“It refocused us,” Wright said.

There are still even greater challenges ahead next week as Career Academy is slated to host Chaminade, then play at Tolton and at O’Fallon. There are road trips to Collinsville and CBC with a home game against Public High League foe Vashon in the mix, too.

The Wolverines are one of the biggest motivations for Wright pitting his team against the best competition he could schedule. Career Academy and Vashon are both part of the Class 4 District 5 tournament. The Wolverines haven’t lost a postseason game since 2018 and haven’t lost a district tournament game since Tony Irons was named coach before the 2015-16 season.

“All of this (season) is practice until districts start,” Wright said.

Tip-ins

• The Southwestern Conference, as usual, is going to be a beast for all its members this winter. Belleville East took its first conference loss when O’Fallon knocked it off 54-41 Tuesday night. The Lancers (13-2 overall, 3-1 league) get crosstown rival Belleville West (6-7, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

O’Fallon (12-4, 6-0) faces East St. Louis (9-1, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

• The 58th Sparta Mid-Winter Classic runs from Jan. 17-21 at Sparta High. Pool play will determine the championship game matchup at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. In Pool A are Freeburg, Waterloo, Red Bud and Trico. Pool B is Sparta, Lovejoy, Murphysboro and Steeleville.

• The Metro Catholic Conference race heats up Friday as Vianney plays at Chaminade and De Smet plays at CBC. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

• Principia’s undefeated season is no more. The Panthers won the first nine games of the season before losing at Metro League rival Priory 59-49 Tuesday night. Principia (9-1) is back in action at Lutheran North at 7 p.m. Friday.

Priory (6-4) is riding a five-game win streak that included an Affton Holiday Round Robin tournament title from last week. The Rebels play at MICDS at 7 p.m. Friday.