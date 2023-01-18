Boys basketball notebook: Upcoming schedule tests Parkway West; Vashon hosts national power Huntington Prep

John Wright’s team is headed into the meat grinder.

And he couldn’t be happier.

The Parkway West boys basketball coach, Wright is eager to see how his Longhorns handle the next stretch of their schedule starting off at 7 p.m. Friday at Ladue (13-3) in a Suburban Conference Red Pool showdown.

Parkway West (10-4) has won back-to-back games and three of four to start the new year. Even the loss in that four-game stretch was one that Wright took plenty of positives from as Parkway West took undefeated Kirkwood to overtime before succumbing, 49-45.

“That Kirkwood game was really good for us,” Wright said.

Parkway West picked up a nice 50-32 revenge win Tuesday over Eureka. The Wildcats ended the Longhorns' season last winter with an upset in a Class 6 district tournament semifinal. Parkway West finished 24-3, with the other two losses coming at the hands of an excellent De Smet squad.

The Longhorns returned two starters from that team in senior guard Tyler King and senior forward Brady Kuehl. The duo has been sensational as King leads the team with a 22 points per game average while hauling in more than five rebounds a game and handing out a team-best 40 assists. The 6-foot-7 Kuehl is averaging 12.4 points per game along with a team-best 7.4 rebounds.

They’re the foundation Parkway West’s coaching staff has built around this season as it looks to fill the roles necessary to be a competitive postseason team. Be it rebounders, strong defenders, knock down shooters or even good communicators who help get everyone on the same page in the heat of the game, all five players on the court have to be contributing in one way, shape or form.

“You need to have those other guys,” Wright said. “We do have guys showing they can do that.”

Senior guard Ethan Beach was fully in his role Tuesday as he knocked down four 3-pointers to score 12 points. It’s the fourth time this season he’s scored double digits. On the season Beach has hit 16 3-pointers, second on the team only to King. He’s handed out 26 assists, also second on the team to King.

Parkway West will be tested at Ladue, the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings. The Rams have won six in a row and 10 of their last 11, the only blemish a 64-59 loss to Kirkwood in MICDS’s Don Maurer Holiday Invitational semifinals.

Ladue will be out for some of its own payback after Parkway West pinned a 61-39 loss on it last season.

Wright offered high praise of the Rams, comparing them to a team that has bested them both.

“I think they’re similar to Kirkwood,” he said.

However Friday night goes the Longhorns have little time to dwell on it. On Monday they jump right into the first round of the Parkway West Classic.

The eight-team tournament features some familiar faces as Kirkwood (13-0) is the No. 1 seed. De Smet (9-4) is the No. 2 and Parkway West is No. 3.

The tournament begins with De Smet facing No. 7 Parkway Central (7-8) at 4 p.m. Parkway West takes on No. 6 seed Liberty (10-5) at 5:30 p.m. Kirkwood plays No. 8 seed Hazelwood West (4-10) at 7 p.m. and the first day wraps up with No. 4 Lafayette (7-8) playing No. 5 Hazelwood Central (7-6) at 8:30 p.m.

The winners of the first-round games will meet in the semifinals scheduled for 7 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday.

There’s an opportunity for Parkway West to face De Smet in the semifinals. The Spartans beat the Longhorns in last year’s tournament finale in what was a wild affair. Should they survive that another possible rematch with Kirkwood could be on the table.

But Wright didn’t want to look ahead. He wants the Longhorns to take care of what is right in front of them.

“We have to get past Liberty, that’s our first focus,” Wright said.

The more challenging the schedule the better Wright feels his team will be prepared for the postseason. The Longhorns have a core group that wants to surpass last year’s strong campaign with one of their own.

“What you take from last year is we had set the bar really high,” Wright said. “This group is really hungry. These guys are hoping to experience that level of success.”

Belleville East Classic in full swing

As if Belleville wasn’t the center of the area basketball universe last week it’s got another round of strong games going this week.

On Tuesday the Belleville East Classic began with host Belleville East picking up a 57-44 win over McCluer.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Belleville East (18-3) has won three in a row and five of its last six. The only hiccup in that stretch was a 72-71 loss to East St. Louis. The Lancers are slated to face Alton (4-15) in the first tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday. Alton beat Althoff (6-16) in its first-round game.

The other semifinal will be determined Wednesday night after Collinsville (13-7) and Lift For Life (7-5) face off at 6 p.m. and Belleville West (8-10) plays Hazelwood Central (6-5) at 7:30 p.m.

The Maroons are riding a two-game win streak after beating Southwestern Conference rival O’Fallon on Friday and then MICDS on Saturday at the Southern Illinois Classic at Althoff.

The winners of Wednesday’s first round games will play each other in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Vashon hosts powerhouse Friday night

Vashon has put nearly all of its national travel behind it and will be around the area for the bulk of its remaining schedule.

First up for the Wolverines is a date with nationally renowned Huntington Prep (11-7) at 7 p.m. Friday. The West Virginia-based basketball factory has been on the national circuit much like the Wolverines. So while its record isn’t pretty, Huntington Prep should provide a formidable challenge for the reigning two-time Class 4 champs.

It will be one of four games on the schedule Friday night at Vashon as its junior varsity plays Hazelwood Central’s junior varsity at 4 p.m. and Huntsville Lee’s girls team faces Miller Career’s girls at 5:30 p.m. The featured game with Vashon and Huntington Prep is set for 7, which will be followed by Vashon’s girls against East St. Louis.

Admission is $10 and the doors open at 3:30 p.m.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com boys rankings, Vashon (7-7) will take a road trip Saturday to the Quincy Shootout in Quincy, Illinois. The Wolverines take on California powerhouse Modesto Christian (15-4) at 6 p.m. at Quincy High.

If that wasn’t enough Vashon will host its first Show-Me Champions Classic on Saturday, January 28. It’s a six-game showcase that includes some of the top teams in the region and the state. The event tips off at noon with Hazelwood Central (6-5) playing West Memphis Christian (13-0). Webster Groves (4-8) faces Miller Career Academy (7-7) at 1:30 p.m. Bootheel powerhouse Charleston (13-5) tussles with St. Mary’s (6-8) at 3 p.m.

Nationally ranked Chicago Simeon (17-1) plays Cape Central (17-0) at 4:30 p.m. while No. 3 large school Chaminade (11-3) faces Chicago’s Whitney Young (16-4) at 6 p.m.

Vashon (7-7) caps the evening by taking on Staley (12-1).

Quincy Shootout brings in national No. 1

For area basketball junkies the trip to Quincy High cannot be oversold. The town is absolutely crazy about hoops and that much is evident in its gym, much less the pregame festivities when the host Blue Devils play.

This weekend’s Quincy Shootout is the perfect excuse to make the trek up through Hannibal to check out the Gem City. You can even catch two local teams getting their work in against high-caliber opponents.

At noon Saturday, No. 3 large school Chaminade (11-3) faces Chicago Curie (13-6). At 6 p.m., Vashon takes on Modesto Christian. In between Branson-based Link Academy (18-0) tussles with Dallas-based Oak Cliff Faith Family (19-2) at 3 p.m. Fresh off winning last week’s Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, Link Academy is the No. 1 team in the nation according to MaxPreps while Faith Family checks in at No. 39.

Quincy (17-2) faces Missouri Class 6 powerhouse Staley (12-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to sit in the lower bowl of the gym in a reserved seat are $15. The upper bowl of the gym is $12 for a reserved seat. They are available for purchase on the Quincy Shootout website.

Tip-ins

• When De Smet travels to Metro Catholic Conference rival Vianney on Friday it will be looking for a little payback. The Golden Griffins snapped a seven-game skid against the Spartans last February with a 71-68 victory at De Smet. It was Vianney’s first road win in the series since the 2013-14 season.

De Smet (9-4 overall, 2-1 league) lost its first conference game last week to Chaminade 64-41. The Spartans responded with an 82-42 win at Althoff the next day in the Southern Illinois Classic.

Vianney (10-8, 0-2) has hit a rough stretch as it has lost four of its last five games. It did beat Waterloo 71-39 on Saturday at the Southern Illinois Classic at Althoff.

• The Okawville Invitational has some juicy semifinals and what should be an excellent final on deck this weekend. The semifinals pit Wesclin (14-7) against Class 1A No. 4 ranked Gibault (18-3) at 6 p.m., then Alton Marquette (12-9) takes on Class 2A No. 3 Columbia (19-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday the third-place game is at 6 p.m. and the championship is set for 7:30 p.m.

• Tickets are on sale for the O’Fallon Shootout, which will be played Friday February 3 and Saturday February 4. Saturday’s slate is strong as Belleville East faces Springfield Lanphier at 3:30 p.m., O’Fallon draws Chaminade at 5 p.m. Vashon takes on Chicago Simeon at 6:30 p.m. and the showcase game pits Joliet West against Indianapolis Cathedral at 8 p.m.

Two-day passes cost $15 and are available online at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout’s website.