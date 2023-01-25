Boys basketball notebook: Vashon hosts loaded Champions Classic; Rich on the mend for East St. Louis

The best boys basketball teams in Missouri and beyond will descend upon North City on Saturday when Vashon hosts its first Show Me Champions Classic.

“It’s going to be a long day but it should be a good day,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “I’m excited about it. We have some good, competitive teams.”

There are six games on the schedule that’s loaded with talent. The event begins at noon with Hazelwood Central (6-9) facing West Memphis Christian (14-1). The Hawks have lost six consecutive games. They are slated to play Thursday and Friday in the consolation bracket of the Parkway West Showdown before they take on the Black Knights at Vashon on Saturday. Central will not have coach Brandon Gilmore to guide it as he has been suspended by the Hazelwood School District.

The second game pits reigning Class 5 champion Webster Groves (6-10) against Miller Career Academy (8-7) at 1:30 p.m. Webster Groves has played Career Academy six times since 2008 and won all six. Career Academy snapped a three-game skid last week with a nice 89-76 win over Lift For Life.

The Phoenix have a tough turnaround as they will play at Jackson (13-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. Mary’s (9-9) takes on reigning Class 3 champion and Bootheel royalty Charleston (15-5) at 3 p.m. St. Mary’s will be fresh off a rivalry game with DuBourg on Friday. The Dragons are led by sophomore guard Zyree Collins, who’s among the area’s top scorers with a 25.8 points per game average. Charleston is led by sophomore guard PJ Farmer who averages 19 points per game and holds scholarship offers from the likes of St. Louis U., Missouri, Southeast Missouri State, UMKC and Mississippi.

Things really turn up when Chicago Simeon (20-1) takes on Cape Central (18-0) at 4:30 p.m. Simeon is a consensus top-25 team in the nation and the odds on favorite to claim the Class 3A title in Illinois this season. Cape Central lost a tough quarterfinal to Webster Groves last season and has hopes of breaking through to the state semifinals this season.

Chaminade (14-4) tussles with Chicago’s Whitney Young (19-6) at 6 p.m. A Class 6 semifinalist three years running, Chaminade has split its previous two meetings with Whitney Young in 2018 and 2019. The Red Devils will be fresh off a tough conference game with St. Louis U. High on Friday night. Whitney Young has won 12 of its last 13, with the only loss in that stretch coming against powerhouse Joliet West. Among the standout wins for the Dolphins on their streak were victories over St. Rita and Kenwood — which is the only team to beat Simeon this season.

The finale pits two-time reigning Class 4 champion Vashon (10-7) against Class 6 contender Staley (15-1) at 7:30 p.m.

The Wolverines are led by senior standout swingman and SIU Carbondale recruit Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. and senior guard Jayden Nicholson. Vashon recently got sophomore guard Trey Williams back after an injury sidelined him for a month.

Staley leans on its talented senior trio of point guard Kyan Evans, forward Kayden Fish and forward Cameron Manyawu.

“Staley is really good,” Irons said. “Since we saw them this June (at a summer camp) they don’t look like they’ve missed a beat.”

For a first go at an even this lineup is stacked, but Irons has hopes of expanding the net from which to pull teams. He would like to see how teams from around the area can stack up against the rest of the country while putting on a show for the local basketball fans.

“It’s about giving our community something to see,” Irons said. “We want to provide that for the city.”

Rich on the mend for East St. Louis, will play against CBC

East St. Louis standout senior swingman Macaleab Rich did not play the last two games as he has dealt with what Flyers coach Mark Chambers called a “mild ankle issue.”

“He’s been getting treatment,” Chambers said.

A Kansas State recruit, the 6-foot-7 Rich is among the area’s premier players as he’s averaging 20.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. But he’s been battling injury in the new year. He took a hard fall against Belleville East on Jan. 10 that left his back barking at him and limited his explosiveness. Four games later the ankle injury sidelined him for two more as he missed a 49-44 win over Mount Vernon in the Salem Invitational Tournament title game and then sat out an 80-50 win Tuesday at Confluence. Chambers said Rich was feeling good enough to go at Confluence but the coaching staff figured a few extra days of rest would be prudent to have him as healthy as possible for the stretch run.

“He could have played (Tuesday) night,” Chambers said.

Without Rich the Flyers continued their five-game winning streak since losing 77-53 at state-ranked Moline on Jan. 14. Senior center Cameron Boone was huge — literally — against Confluence. The 6-foot-10 Boone posted a triple double as he scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked 11 shots.

“He’s coming around,” Chambers said of his still developing center. “He works so hard and does whatever we ask him to do. And he’s a great kid, too.”

Chambers said Rich is expected to be back in the lineup when East St. Louis (15-4) hosts CBC (10-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University-Belleville.

However, the Flyers still will be without junior guard Dainen Rucker, who suffered a hip injury Jan. 6 against O’Fallon. He could possibly return in early to mid-February if all goes well with his rehabilitation and recovery.

“What we have done is next man up,” Chambers said. “The guys have stepped up to the challenge.”

Parkway West Showdown pushes back a day

Wednesday’s snow may not have been the disaster it could have been but it did cause several area schools to postpone athletic events, including the Parkway West Showdown. The eight-team tournament was slated to host its consolation and championship semifinals Wednesday but all four games have been pushed back to Thursday. The first championship semifinal features Kirkwood (15-0) against Lafayette (9-9) at 7 p.m. De Smet (11-4) faces Parkway West (11-5) in a rematch of last year’s tournament title game at 8:30 p.m. De Smet is the reigning champ.

The championship game remains unchanged as it is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Murphy, Altadonna reach milestone

Two of the Metro East’s top seniors joined the 1,000-point club this week.

Columbia swingman Dylan Murphy crossed the milestone when he scored 17 points in a 63-45 win over Waterloo Tuesday night. The 6-foot-7 Murphy has a huge part of Columbia’s 22-2 record this season. The Eagles play at Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Highland's Cade Altadonna eclipsed 1,000 career points when he scored 15 against Okawville on Saturday. The 6-foot-1 point guard is averaging 12.4 points and has handed out a team-best 44 assists this season. Highland (17-7) is back in action when it plays at Jerseyville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McDonald's All-Americans headed to O'Fallon Shootout

The McDonald’s All-American teams were announced this week. No one from the area was selected for the third consecutive season. The last player from the area to be named a “Burger Boy” was CBC standout Caleb Love, who didn’t actually get to play in the game because it was called off during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.

But while no one from around these parts was selected the area will still get to put eyes on some of the best in the nation Feb. 4 at the O’Fallon Shootout.

The primetime game features Indianapolis Cathedral versus Joliet West at 8 p.m. Cathedral senior center Xavier Booker (6-foot-10) and Joliet West senior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (6 foot) were both selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

The O’Fallon Shootout is a two-day event with three games Feb. 3 and four Feb. 4. The penultimate game of the showcase features Vashon playing Chicago Simeon at 6:30 p.m.

Tip-ins

• Greenville made it rain from long range last week. The Comets sank a school record with 18 3-pointers in an 81-69 win over Taylorville on Jan. 21. They shattered the old record of 15 set in 1989. Senior guard Landen Moss led the charge as he hit on 7 of 8 from behind the arc. On the season he’s made 48 percent of his 3-pointers as he's hit 69 of 143. Junior Kaleb Gardner knocked down 3 of his 7 attempts against Taylorville and has made 42 of 95 for 44 percent. Senior guard Trent Bohannon knocked down 4 of his 6 treys, too.

• Belleville East jumps into the Illinois Associated Press Class 4A rankings as the Lancers jump in at No. 8, tied with Quincy. In Class 3A, Simeon is No. 1 with Metamora earning some first-place votes after defeating reigning state champion Sacred Heart-Griffin (19-2). East St. Louis is No. 7 in 3A.

In Class 2A, Columbia leapt to No. 2 behind top-ranked Princeton. Breese Central is tied with Rockford Christian at No. 4.

In Class 1A, Gibault checks in at No. 5 after falling to Wesclin 71-60 in the semifinals of the Okawville Invitational on Friday.