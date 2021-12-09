Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro

There has never been a Vianney basketball team like this.
At least not this century.
Through five games the Golden Griffins are scoring at an outrageous rage for a program that in the past has never been shy about breaking out the four-corners offense to eat the clock.
“We made a commitment over the summer to play fast,” longtime Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said. “We’re getting up there to 80, 90 or 100 possessions a game. When you do that you’re going to go on some runs.”
Vianney (4-1) is averaging 84.8 points per game, tops in the Metro Catholic Conference and nine points per game clear of second-place De Smet.
The Golden Griffins have scored 86 or more points in four of their five games and broke 90 points once. Between 2005 and 2012 they didn’t score 80 points once. Even when Vianney was at the peak of its powers in 2012 when it went 27-2, its season high was 77 points. The following year, when the Golden Griffins advanced to the state semifinals, they scored 86 once.
The last time Vianney broke 80 points more than three times in a season was 2002 when it went off for a season-high 96 points against St. Mary’s. That particular night the Golden Griffins hit on 32 of their 44 free throws and were just 3-of-12 from the 3-point line.
Entering the season the school record for 3-pointers made in a season was 14.
Vianney has equaled or broken that record in four of its five games this season. It set a new school mark when it buried 19 of its 50 3-pointers in an 86-66 opening-night win over Lutheran St. Charles.
The key ingredient so far has been Vianney’s ability to spread the wealth. Five players have made at least seven 3-pointers this season and three players are averaging more than 11 points per game.
“We feel like we can space the floor, score it and we’re unselfish,” Walsh said.
Senior guard Adam Sausele has been scintillating to start the season as he’s averaging 29.6 points per game to lead the team. The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound guard has hit on 19 of his 30 3-pointers and 23 of his 27 free throws.
“We have so many guys who can shoot it and score it,” Sausele said. “It’s a really fun way to play. Everybody is getting opportunities to let it fly.”
Guard Brandon Hebrank (5-10) is the other senior on the roster. He and Sausele have found themselves thrust into a significant leadership role this season. After carving out playing time as sophomores and juniors with a roster overloaded with upperclassmen, they have the most varsity experience on a team that’s full of underclassmen.
“It’s definitely pretty weird,” Sausele said with a laugh. “It’s definitely been a big adjustment but it’s definitely something that’s been made easier by the way we’re playing. Everyone is getting opportunities to play, it makes the chemistry easier.”
Hebrank has been good for 11.6 points per game and 3.2 rebounds. Freshman guard Luke Walsh has been dynamite scoring 19 points per game and hitting a team-best 25 3-pointers.
“He’s not afraid to let it fly,” Kevin Walsh said of his son.
Sophomore guard Charlie Spoonhour, grandson of the beloved and legendary coach, and sophomore guard Terry Ochs have also been integral to Vianney’s scorching start.
As eye-popping as the early returns have been on the Golden Griffins new offense, there was a reason for the change. Vianney doesn’t bring a wealth of size to the court and its wide open style can lend itself to the opponent getting into a rhythm, too.
“You leave yourself exposed to giving up runs,” Kevin Walsh said.
Wednesday night’s 93-88 loss to Orchard Farm is an example. Vianney was down 14 points with four minutes to play but managed to get itself within two points to have a chance. But it still gave up 93 in the process. For perspective, Vianney has given up 90 or more points twice this century and both times it was to Chaminade. Once in the 2016 season when the Jayson Tatum-led Red Devils won 93-38. The other was in 2018 when the Red Devils won 97-72 despite a 41-point effort by CJ Paul.
After dealing with the madness that came with last season including multiple quarantines and few practices, Vianney was thrilled to have a more normal offseason where it was able to get in the gym, work on its new scheme and see where it can go this winter.
“This year it’s been really huge,” Sausele said. “We’re a young team.”
Young but capable of rewriting the record book on any given night.
SECKMAN STARTS FAST, BEATS HILLSBORO
For the second time this century, Seckman is undefeated through four games.
And to do it the Jaguars had to pass their toughest test yet of the young season.
Seckman (4-0) held on to knock off Hillsboro (2-1) 76-69 in the first round of the annual Gene Steighorst Tournament Monday at Hillsboro.
The Jaguars ended an eight-game losing streak to the Hawks and picked up their first win over them since February 12, 2015.
“The kids earned it, they’re not getting too high off it,” Seckman coach Travis Williams said. “It was a big win playing on their home court.”
Seckman led by two at halftime but the game was tied at 55 all headed into the fourth quarter. The way the Jaguars were able to keep their composure and execute down the stretch against a quality opponent on the road spoke volumes about they’re capable of this winter.
“Our kids have been finishing games very well,” Williams said.
Seckman has three players averaging double figures as junior guard Anthony Westervelt leads the way with 13 points per game followed by sophomore guard Colin Debold at 12 points per game and senior guard Riley Bradford at 11 points a night.
The Jaguars go seven seniors deep along with three juniors and two sophomores so there is a good mix of experience and youth on the roster. The seniors have been varsity staples since they were freshmen when the team went 6-19. As sophomores they went 10-15 and last season the Jaguars were 8-12.
As recently as 2017 Seckman was just 5-20 and now they’ve nearly matched that win total in their first four games.
The turnaround has come because those seniors have helped reshape the program with their dedicated to playing as much basketball as possible. They live in the gym.
“They are basketball junkies,” Williams said. “The team chemistry is on point right now.”
Having a green light to shoot certainly doesn’t hurt the chemistry. The Jaguars have are averaging about 20 3-point attempts per game with Debold leading the way with 22 through four games.
“They definitely like to shoot the ball,” Williams said.
Running the show is senior point guard Nate White (5-11) who’s scoring nearly seven points per game but handing out seven assists per game. A good point guard is worth their weight in gold and White is no exception.
“He has a chance at the school record for assists in a career and in a season,” Williams said. “He’s smart enough to know who the hot hand is.”
Seckman has already won one tournament this season. It took home Crystal City’s Duke Herbert Tournament title last week. Now it has Eureka (1-0) in the Steighorst Tournament semifinals at Hillsboro at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
NORM STEWART CLASSIC TIPS OFF
The Norm Stewart Classic is back in all its wild glory as the 48 straight hours of basketball bonanza tipped off Thursday night and will play right on through until late Saturday night at the Mizzou Arena.
There are more than 25 varsity boys and girls games on the docket. Some of the highlights include Vashon facing Grand Island, Nebraska at noon on Friday; Chaminade facing Tolton at 8 p.m. Friday; East St. Louis taking on Blair Oaks at 3 p.m. Saturday, Cardinal Ritter facing Memphis East at 5 p.m.; and CBC facing Ames, Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday.
All of the games will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN 3 and several games will be aired live on ESPNU.
Tickets are available at NormStewart.org.
EDWARDSVILLE SHOOTOUT RETURNS
After a one-year hiatus the Edwardsville Shootout is back with eight games on Saturday at Edwardsville High.
The day begins with Edwardsville’s girls facing Civic Memorial at 11 a.m.
The next seven games pit Missouri teams against Illinois teams for a border war battle, with the MICDS girls taking on Nashville at 12:30 p.m. Then the two schools will run it back with their boys at 2 p.m.
Collinsville faces Ladue at 3:30 p.m., Mascoutah takes on Kirkwood at 5 p.m., Edwardsville tussles with DuBourg at 6:30 p.m. The nightcap features Westminster facing off with Belleville East.
Tickets are $10, good for all day and available at the gate.
WEBSTER CLASSIC UNDER WAY WITH KC FLAVOR
The 21st Webster Classic got underway Thursday night. There’s a good mix of teams in this year’s field including Staley, a Class 6 contender from the Kansas City area.
Lee’s Summit North is also in town from the western side of the state and is coming off one of its best football seasons in school history.
Mixing it up with the out-of-towners is a solid Confluence, Miller Career Academy, John Burroughs, McCluer North, Riverview Gardens and the host Statesmen.
Webster Groves (0-1) will take the floor at Roberts Gym for the first time this season and fresh off its 76-74 overtime loss at Tolton on Saturday.
The Webster Classic semifinals will be played at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday with the title game set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Webster Groves has a limited spectator policy.