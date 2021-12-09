Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro

“It’s definitely pretty weird,” Sausele said with a laugh. “It’s definitely been a big adjustment but it’s definitely something that’s been made easier by the way we’re playing. Everyone is getting opportunities to play, it makes the chemistry easier.”

Hebrank has been good for 11.6 points per game and 3.2 rebounds. Freshman guard Luke Walsh has been dynamite scoring 19 points per game and hitting a team-best 25 3-pointers.

“He’s not afraid to let it fly,” Kevin Walsh said of his son.

Sophomore guard Charlie Spoonhour, grandson of the beloved and legendary coach, and sophomore guard Terry Ochs have also been integral to Vianney’s scorching start.

As eye-popping as the early returns have been on the Golden Griffins new offense, there was a reason for the change. Vianney doesn’t bring a wealth of size to the court and its wide open style can lend itself to the opponent getting into a rhythm, too.

“You leave yourself exposed to giving up runs,” Kevin Walsh said.