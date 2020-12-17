Boys basketball notebook: Webster Groves ekes past Confluence, preps for Kirkwood; CBC itching to start

Justin Mathes promised not to complain.
The Webster Groves boys basketball coach made this pact with his Statesmen on the condition that it came after a win.
Lose? Mathes is free to bark about whatever he sees fit.
Win and he’ll keep his trap shut.
The Statesmen did just that but barely when they opened their season Wednesday night.
Playing its first game of the COVID-19, round-robin version of the Webster Classic, Webster Groves nipped Confluence 59-57 when sophomore guard CJ Lang dropped in a runner just before the buzzer sounded.
“It was rough at times,” Mathes said. “We kept battling and found a way.”
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Webster Groves (1-0) managed to secure the win after a two-week break due to potential COVID-19 exposure. The Statesmen did not practice during their quarantine period and were just back in the gym together on Tuesday then took on Confluence (1-2) Wednesday night.
“We were playing a good team,” Mathes said.
Lang’s buzzer-beater helped Webster Groves avoid starting 0-1 for the first time since the 2000-01 season when it lost at home to Hazelwood West.
The Statesmen had to dig into their bag of tricks to hold off the Titans who have also played Chaminade and Trinity as part of the Webster Classic’s four-team round robin. Confluence was up eight points with just over two minutes to go when sophomore Jalen Purvey knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game.
Junior guard Matt Enright buried a deep 3-pointer that put the Statesmen up one in the final minute but the Titans drew even when they hit one of two free throws on the ensuing possession. That set up Lang’s runner which then robbed Mathes of the chance to air all his complaints at Thursday’s film session.
“CJ does that stuff all the time in open gym,” Mathes said. “When it left his hand I thought it was going in.”
Mathes was glad the Statesmen managed to get the game in if only to get out those first-game jitters and other rust that come from not facing live opponents. For as long as Webster Groves has started 1-0, it’s got another impressive streak on the line when it travels to Kirkwood’s Holley Hall for a 7 p.m. tip Friday.
Since the 1999-00 season, Webster Groves is 26-7 against rival Kirkwood. The Statesmen have had some close calls but haven’t lost to the Pioneers since February of 2013 in a district tournament at Vianney.
In fact, Kirkwood has not beaten Webster Groves outside of a district tournament or the Meramec Tournament since February 7, 2001.
Kirkwood (3-0) is off to a strong start under first-year coach Jimmy McKinney. The Pioneers have wins over Mehlville, Lindbergh and Parkway Central and only Lindbergh was within 20 points.
Mathes has seen all three of those games and has come away impressed.
“They’re playing hard and sharing the basketball,” Mathes said. “They’ve got athletes, they get in passing lanes. Hopefully Confluence’s pressure is a good simulation but Kirkwood has more length.”
It will be a real test for the Statesmen in more ways than just a good opponent. The gym will be empty due to COVID-19 protocols in St. Louis County instead of packed to the rafters as usual. It’s something both teams will have to figure out.
“There’s an adjustment to that, whoever gets used to the weird first,” Mathes said. “It should be fun, they’re playing well.”
The game is scheduled to be streamed on Kirkwood’s Facebook Live account.
CBC ITCHING TO START
It’s that time.
In fact, it’s past time. Well past for Justin Tatum to see how his team fares against a live opponent.
CBC’s coach, Tatum has never waited this long in his coaching career to open up the season and he’s not enjoying it.
“We’re happy to be able to play, at least we have a chance,” Tatum said. “This stretch is not normal for us. The kids are antsy.”
Tatum has never been shy about taking his Cadets out of state chasing the best opponents and that includes at the start of the season near Thanksgiving. None of that will happen due to the pandemic but even games close to home haven’t happened yet, either.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, CBC had its first scheduled game of the season against O’Fallon Christian postponed last Friday due to Christian being put into quarantine.
Now CBC has its fingers crossed nothing happens between Thursday night and Friday night that would prevent it from opening up at home against Metro Catholic Conference rival St. Louis U. High (0-1).
“We’ve got to play somebody else, we’re at that point,” Tatum said.
Tatum said the Cadets have adjusted their practice routines several ways during the pandemic. There isn’t as much work in large groups. Instead Tatum is making up for time CBC lost in the offseason.
“We’ve done more conditioning,” Tatum said. “We want to be able to run, be the best conditioned team and compete on both ends.”
CBC hosts SLUH at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on the CBC Student Network.
GAC/SUBURBAN CHALLENGE NEARLY COMPLETE
The 15-game event that features members of the Gateway Athletic Conference facing off against Suburban Conference team, Archdiocesan Athletic Association or in Whitfield’s case, independents.
In non-pandemic times the games are played over the course of a week at Lindenwood University’s Hyland Arena. Due to the pandemic the games have been hosted by the members of the GAC.
The event hasn’t escaped COVID-19 unscathed as three games have been canceled outright. DuBourg was scheduled to face Troy but dropped out and was replaced by Palmyra.
There are three games still scheduled. On Friday Lutheran North faces St. Charles and Ladue travels to Fort Zumwalt West. On Saturday Duchesne will play at Liberty.
If all of those go on as scheduled that would mean only three games of the 15 were canceled. DuBourg was scheduled to play Troy but dropped out of the event and were subsequently replaced by Palmyra.
The organizers hope that the event will return to Hyland Arena next season.
SEVERAL TEAMS PAUSE ACTIVITIES
Playing sports during a pandemic means there are going to be quarantines and several teams announced this week they will be pausing basketball activities in the near future.
Timberland canceled its scheduled game with Parkway North on Thursday, which was part of the GAC/Suburban Challenge, and its game against Holt on Friday. The Wolves have rescheduled their game with Holt for Jan. 28.
Westminster’s athletic department issued a statement on Twitter citing its game at Timberland on Dec. 11 as the reason it pumped the brakes on its season. The Wildcats were slated to play DuBourg on Friday and Holt on Monday. Both of those games are now off. Westminster’s statement said it expects to host Webster Groves on Dec. 30.
Francis Howell North canceled its scheduled game with Parkway North on Wednesday and rescheduled games against Washington and Parkway West that were set for this week. The Knights aren’t slated to be back on the court again until they host St. Charles on Jan. 5.
PATTONVILLE STARTS OFF HOT
It’s been a long time since Pattonville started a season this hot.
How hot are the Pirates?
After scoring an eye-popping win over Fort Zumwalt South in the GAC/Suburban Challenge Thursday night, the Pirates are 4-0. That’s the best record for Pattonville this century.
Since the 1999-00 season Pattonville lost at least one time in its first three games, until this year. Now some of that was playing in what was a loaded Pattonville Tournament every year. The long-running, star-studded tournament was last played in the 2017-18 season.
The Pirates are being led by standout junior guard Kellen Thames. The son of coach Kelly Thames, the 6-foot-5 Kellen has been outstanding as he’s averaged 19 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.33 assists and 4 steals per game through the first three games. Senior swingman Alijah Carter is averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds and more than four steals per game while senior shooting guard Levi Banks is chipping in 15.3 points and has knocked down 8-of-17 3-pointers so far.
Pattonville is not scheduled to play again until travels to Parkway North on Jan. 6.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.