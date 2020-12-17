Boys basketball notebook: Webster Groves ekes past Confluence, preps for Kirkwood; CBC itching to start

The Statesmen had to dig into their bag of tricks to hold off the Titans who have also played Chaminade and Trinity as part of the Webster Classic’s four-team round robin. Confluence was up eight points with just over two minutes to go when sophomore Jalen Purvey knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game.

Junior guard Matt Enright buried a deep 3-pointer that put the Statesmen up one in the final minute but the Titans drew even when they hit one of two free throws on the ensuing possession. That set up Lang’s runner which then robbed Mathes of the chance to air all his complaints at Thursday’s film session.

“CJ does that stuff all the time in open gym,” Mathes said. “When it left his hand I thought it was going in.”

Mathes was glad the Statesmen managed to get the game in if only to get out those first-game jitters and other rust that come from not facing live opponents. For as long as Webster Groves has started 1-0, it’s got another impressive streak on the line when it travels to Kirkwood’s Holley Hall for a 7 p.m. tip Friday.

Since the 1999-00 season, Webster Groves is 26-7 against rival Kirkwood. The Statesmen have had some close calls but haven’t lost to the Pioneers since February of 2013 in a district tournament at Vianney.