Boys basketball notebook: Wounded Webster Groves takes on surging Kirkwood in a rivalry-filled Friday night

For all the disappointment and consternation about the Webster Groves football team’s inability to beat its neighbor Kirkwood in the annual Turkey Day Game for a rivalry-record ninth consecutive year, the Statesmen could always fall back on basketball.

The Pioneers own the gridiron.

The Statesmen own the hardwood.

Since the 2001-02 season, Webster Groves is 28-4 against Kirkwood. It has won 10 in a row, 15 of 16 and 18 of its last 20.

Since 2007-08 the Statesmen have won four state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and the Class 5 title last season. The Pioneers' last state semifinal appearance was in 2005-06, when they finished third.

But is this year the tide turns?

Kirkwood is 11-0 and off to its best start this century. Under the direction of first-year coach Sam Briscoe, the Pioneers have run through all comers. They beat Whitfield, Ladue and MICDS to win the Don Maurer Holiday Tournament just before the new year. On Tuesday they won at Hazelwood Central 64-56; it’s Kirkwood’s first win at Hazelwood Central this century.

“What stands out is their core group of seniors have played a lot together,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “That core group is battle-tested.”

The Pioneers play host to Webster Groves (4-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game.

For all the great things Kirkwood has done this season, Webster Groves has taken a step back.

In truth, several steps.

The Statesmen lost six games in a row and seven of eight to start the season. The only reason it wasn’t eight in a row was Webster Groves pulled out a 73-67 win in overtime against Lee’s Summit in the opening game of their own Webster Classic.

The six losses in a row is the longest losing streak this century for Webster Groves. There have been seasons the Statesmen didn’t lose six total games.

The losing streak coincided with the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament, which was at one time the Meramec Holiday Festival. The objective for many coaches in that long-running tournament is to win enough to get four games, because if you lose your first two you don’t get a fourth.

For the first time in memory Webster Groves did not play a fourth game at that tournament.

It’s been a hard go for the Statesmen. Among the reasons it's been so tough is it has played without senior point guard CJ Lang. He was missing for much of the first month recovering from knee surgery.

Mathes said Lang is currently on a minutes restriction as he begins his return to more action. It’s no coincidence that with Lang starting to feel better the Statesmen’s fortunes have changed.

Webster Groves has won three games in a row. It beat Parkway North, Jennings and on Tuesday knocked off a Francis Howell team that was coming off a runner-up finish at Joplin’s Kaminsky Classic.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” Mathes said. “It’s good to be back on track. Practices have been better and when you practice at a higher level you play at a higher level.”

Junior swingman Iziah Purvey has played better as of late. The Statesmen’s best post presence also is a capable passer who was tasked at times with initiating the offense. With Lang back and taking on more of those responsibilities it’s allowed Purvey to be more active around the basket as he’s posted double digits in points and rebounds two of the last three games.

“I don’t feel good about where we are, but I feel good about the direction we’re heading,” Mathes said.

Where the Statesmen are headed is into a red-and-white maelstrom.

Kirkwood is licking its chops at the chance to beat its rival for the first time since 2013. It puts the Statesmen in an unfamiliar role.

“We embrace the underdog role,” Mathes said. “They’re playing as well as anybody in St. Louis and the state. We’re going to have to play with great poise in a hostile environment and that’s what a conference rivalry game should be.”

Webster Groves and Kirkwood are just one of several great rivalry games set for Friday night. In the Metro Catholic Conference, St. Louis U. High travels to Vianney while De Smet heads to Chaminade. Both of those games are set for 6 p.m.

The Metro League features MICDS hosting John Burroughs at 7 p.m. The Rams have won the last six against the Bombers, including a Class 4 district championship last March.

In the city Cardinal Ritter heads down to South Grand to take on St. Mary’s at 7 p.m.

In Jefferson County Festus hosts Hillsboro in the second of what will be three meetings this season. The Hawks beat the Tigers with a 61-58 win in the 67th Bob Sechrest Jr. Tournament quarterfinals on Dec. 28 at Park Hills Central. They’ll meet again at Hillsboro on Feb. 3.

In the Metro East, Mascoutah travels to Highland. The Indians have won their last nine meetings with the Bulldogs and lead the series 30-27 since 1999-00.

Principia snaps 47-game league losing streak

Jay Blossom’s turnaround at Principia hit another milestone last Friday night. The Panthers held off Lutheran North for a 58-55 win, and while senior post Stephen Okoro’s stat line of 21 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and seven blocks is eye-opening, it wasn’t the biggest number of that night.

It was Principia’s first win in the Metro League since 2015 and snapped a 47-game conference losing streak.

The last time the Panthers beat a league opponent was a 50-47 win over Priory on December 11, 2015. It was the first conference game of the season and Principia went on to lose its next 11. The following season Principia reached an agreement with the Metro League to play its conference opponents just one time a season instead of the home-and-home setup that was standard at the time. The league shifted to one conference game per opponent this season. That led to 0-6 records against the Metro League in five successive seasons. Last season it went 0-5 after it did not play Westminster.

This season’s conference slate opened with a 59-49 loss at Priory, but the Panthers bounced back the next time they took the court to beat Lutheran North for the first time since 2010. It ended a 20-game losing streak to the Crusaders. Since the 1999-00 season, Principia is 4-41 against Lutheran North.

The Panthers will try to keep the win streak going when they host MICDS at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17. It’ll be the debut of the Simon Center, Principia’s spectacular new athletic facility.

Tournament central

Just because the holidays are in the rearview doesn’t mean that all the tournaments are, too.

There’s three that will host their championship games in the next two days.

On Thursday, Westminster and Jackson play at 8:15 p.m. in the finale of the Lindbergh Invitational. The third-place game features Lindbergh and Mexico at 6:50 p.m.

On Friday there are two finals. The 52nd Washington Tournament’s title game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night’s semifinals included Priory taking on Borgia and St. Dominic facing St. Charles.

The Rotating 8 Tournament is being hosted by Lift For Life this year. Its championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday. Its semifinals will be played Thursday and features Battle playing Whitfield at 6 p.m. and Hazelwood East taking on Lift For Life at 7:30 p.m.

Belleville is the place for showcases

The city of Belleville is no stranger to spectacular basketball. Belleville East, Belleville West and Althoff have all had graduates find their way to the NBA in the last few years.

It’s going to be the center of the area’s basketball scene this long weekend with a pair of shootouts featuring some of the best teams in the area and the region.

Althoff is where to be Saturday as it hosts the third installment of the Southern Illinois Shootout Series. This showcase tips off with Vianney (9-6) facing Waterloo (5-11) at 12:30 p.m. That’s followed by Belleville West (6-10) and MICDS (11-3) at 2 p.m.

De Smet (8-3) draws Althoff (6-13) at 3:30 p.m., while University City (4-8) gets O’Fallon (14-4) at 5 p.m.

Westminster (9-5) plays Belleville East (15-3) at 6:30 p.m. and the night ends with Chaminade (9-1) taking on Class 3A No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (15-0) at 8 p.m. This is a particularly juicy matchup as the Cyclones are the reigning Class 3A state champions and they just beat CBC 74-62 at the Highland Shootout as senior forward Zack Hawkinson was a monster with 33 points and 17 rebounds.

Chaminade’s only loss this season was at CBC.

On Monday, the venue changes as Lindenwood University–Belleville hosts the fourth and final installment of the Southern Illinois Shootout Series with four games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Soldan (6-5) faces Madison (8-8) at 1:30 p.m. and is followed by Lutheran North (8-7) and Granite City (10-8) at 3 p.m.

Lutheran St. Charles (8-10) draws Springfield Lanphier (10-7) at 4:30 p.m., while Chaminade is once again the finisher as it takes on East St. Louis (10-3) at 6 p.m.

Both facilities are on the smaller side, so if you want to catch the action make sure you get there early.

Belleville East Classic set for next week

If there wasn’t enough basketball action this weekend, the games pick right back up Tuesday with the start of the Belleville East Classic.

On Tuesday, Alton faces Althoff at 6 p.m. while McCluer draws Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday the first round continues with Lift For Life playing Collinsville at 6 p.m. and Belleville West facing Hazelwood Central at 7:30 p.m.

The consolation semis are Thursday night and the championship semifinals are Friday night.

The title game is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tip-ins

• The Illinois Associated Press released its latest boys basketball poll Wednesday night. The Metro East is well represented in the smaller classifications.

In Class 4A, Belleville East and O’Fallon are outside of the top-10 but have received votes.

In Class 3A, East St. Louis is No. 7 behind new No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin which jumped up a spot after Kenwood beat previous No. 1 Simeon Tuesday night.

In Class 2A, Columbia is No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Breese Central checks in at No. 5.

In Class 1A, Gibault is No. 5.

• Next weekend the Quincy Shootout will host a full day of top-notch hoops. Area teams included in the showcase are Chaminade facing Chicago Kenwood at noon and Vashon taking on California’s Modesto Christian at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at the Quincy Shootout website.