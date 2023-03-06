Kameron Hanvey’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Gibault to a 45-44 victory against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional at Jacksonville Bowl.

Trailing 44-43, the Hawks calmly ran their offense off an inbound play with 14 seconds on the clock.

Hanvey penetrated the lane and passed to Gavin Kessler, who drove toward the basket. Falling down and with no open look, Kessler zipped a pass beyond the 3-point line to Hanvey, who quickly shot with one second left on the clock and the hand of an Illini Bluffs player in his face.

The shot fell as the buzzer sounded, lifting the Hawks into the state tournament for the first time since they finished second in 1999 and resulting in a raucous celebration for Gibault fans.

Gibault (30-7) will face Bloomington Cornerstone Christian (32-5) at 10 a.m. Thursday at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign in the opening 1A semifinal and first game of the tournament.

Hanvey scored a team-best 12 points, Kanen Augustine had 10 points and Kaden Augustine scored nine points against Illini Bluffs.

The Hawks suffered near misses in 2014 and 2016, losing in the super-sectional game each time, but endured four consecutive losing seasons from 2017-18 to 2021 before winning a regional title last season.

Ladue 48, De Smet 47: The Rams claimed the Class 5 District 3 title on their home floor by beating the Spartans for the first time this century.

Jack Steinbach scored 13 points and was the only player in double figures for the Rams (24-5), who enjoyed a solid defensive effort to earn a Class 5 quarterfinal against Westminster at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood University.

Ladue’s district title is its first since 2020.

Westminster 60, Parkway Central 31: Kobi Williams scored 24 points as the Wildcats rolled to the Class 5 District 4 title at Central.

Evan Montandon added nine points on three 3-point goals for Westminster (20-9). Which faces Ladue at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood in a Class 5 quarterfinal.

MICDS 49, Sullivan 37: Jayden Banks and Brin Lewis scored 13 points each for the Rams, who won the Class 4 sectional at Farmington Civic Center.

Winners of nine in a row, MICDS (23-6) advanced to play Park Hills Central (26-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Jefferson College.

Earlier this season, MICDS beat Central 63-45.

Lutheran St. Charles 52, Kirksville 46: Three players scored in double figures as the Cougars won the Class 4 sectional at Troy Buchanan.

CJ Holloway Jr. scored a team-leading 17 points, Brady Connor had 16 and Demetris Phillips had 15.

The Cougars, who have won five in a row, advanced to play Vashon in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood.

Vashon 79, Soldan 42: Kennard Davis scored 20 points and Trey Williams had 18 as the Wolverines beat their Public High League rival in a Class 4 sectional at Troy Buchanan.