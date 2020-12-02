Boys basketball preseason notebook: St. Mary's won't play outside the city; MCC loaded but young

Bryan Turner is willing to ride out the wildest season he’s ever been a part of by playing it safe.
The St. Mary’s basketball coach, Turner watched as the Dragons football team had its season come to a crashing end when positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing forced it to forfeit the district championship game.
Instead of leaving things up to chance, Turner decided to eliminate as much risk as possible.
St. Mary’s will not play teams outside the city during the regular season.
As part of its protocols for high school teams to resume activities, the St. Louis City Department of Health requires bi-weekly testing. It’s the only municipality in the area to do so.
“Everybody in the city is mandated to test every two weeks,” Turner said. “I didn’t want to put our kids in harm’s way (by playing teams that aren’t testing regularly). If they don’t have symptoms, they can play (because they’re not being tested).”
Positive tests and subsequent contact tracing at St. Mary’s means a two-week quarantine and a one- week return-to-play period where the trainer monitors the student-athlete to make sure they are ready to return to vigorous physical activity.
That three-week shutdown could blow a huge hole in the schedule. Instead of trying to power though a schedule that included CBC, Chaminade, Hazelwood Central and Whitfield, Turner hopes he can string together a stash of games with fellow city schools.
“I’m scrapping the whole schedule,” Turner said. “Hopefully we can get a home and home (with city schools).”
If St. Mary’s can play 10 to 12 games this winter and then see what the world looks like when postseason play begins that would be just fine by Turner. The Dragons are going to open up with Confluence and have two more games on the schedule for December.
“We’re willing to play the long game,” Turner said. “Coaching with COVID is crazy.”
That was only reinforced when Turner went with the football team when it played Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve during the district tournament. He was struck by how different Ste. Genevieve approached the coronavirus pandemic after coming from the city, where there is a laundry list of protocols and procedures that must be followed.
“It’s not an equal playing field, it makes no sense,” Turner said. “As bad as I want to play, we’re willing to play the long game.”
METRO CATHOLIC CONFERENCE LOADED BUT YOUNG
Star power is rarely in short supply in the Metro Catholic Conference. From Blake Ahearn to Brad Beal to Jayson Tatum to Caleb Love, the league routinely produces some of the top talent in the area.
This season there is talent in the league, but it’s only starting to showcase its abilities. There are no certified diaper dandies headed to blue-blood collegiate programs. De Smet’s Yaya Keita signed with Missouri, but the 6-foot-9 center tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the fall and will miss his senior season. Chevalier “Karate” Brenson is CBC’s top senior and he’s committed to play football at Illinois.
Chaminade boasts a pair of standout juniors in 6-foot-10 center Tarris Reed Jr. and 6-foot-3 guard Damien Mayo Jr.
Reed is the most sought-after big man in the area with more than 10 NCAA Division I offers, including Mizzou, St. Louis U., Michigan State, Ohio State and Xavier.
CBC has the most recognizable name in junior shooting guard Larry Hughes Jr. Cadets junior point guard Robert Martin is one of the top floor generals in the area and cracked the starting lineup as a freshman.
De Smet still has senior post Sekou Gassama (6-10), who’s been offered by several Division I schools. Junior point guard Brian Taylor will be the engine that helps power the Spartans. He’s regarded by rival area coaches as an overlooked gem who should be on the radar of colleges near and far.
Reigning two-time MCC champ CBC and Chaminade were both semifinalists last season and could have very well played for a state championship. Both bring back excellent pieces. De Smet lost just one starter to graduation from last year’s team which was knocked out by CBC in a rollicking district championship.
What really makes the MCC so tough, especially this year, is its depth.
“The league hasn’t been this loaded since 2014,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said.
SLUH returns nearly all of its rotation players from last season, including 6-4 junior forward Nick Kramer, who averaged 16.8 points and 5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Junior point guard Jaden McClain and sophomore point guard AJ Walker give the Jr. Billikens excellent ball handling and table setting.
Vianney has spent the last few years taking its lumps in the MCC but now those young guys are all grown up. Senior point guard Ethan Lattimore and senior guard Luke Schueler are both four-year varsity players. Senior guard Mitch Wilson and senior forward Gabe Duecy are both three-year varsity regulars.
“Having those guys with that vast experience I don’t think anything scares them anymore,” Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said. “That intimidation factor isn’t there anymore.”
MICDS CANCELS HOLIDAY TOURNEY
Marshall Newman couldn’t figure out an answer he liked.
So he settled for one he didn’t.
The assistant athletics director at MICDS, Newman announced Wednesday the MICDS Holiday Tournament was canceled due to complications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know how you can pull it off,” Newman said.
Newman puzzled all the ways he could think of to find a way to make the 16-team tournament happen. Among the options that were considered were hosting games at multiple sites, including in St. Charles County. They considered extending the days of the tournament to give enough time and space between games to meet all the St. Louis County guidelines. The tournament field had already been hit by the loss of five teams that can’t compete until January at the earliest.
“We looked at all kinds of things,” Newman said.
It’s the second tournament MICDS has canceled this season. Its tip-off tournament was squashed after its eight-team field was whittled down to six when Illinois paused basketball. Then of those six teams another three were put into quarantine and wouldn’t be able to participate.
Newman said he and MICDS athletics director Josh Smith burned the midnight oil searching for a way to continue the tradition and ultimately were unable to find a solution.
“We talked late into the night about if we could somehow power through this,” Newman said. “With so many questions, I don’t know how you answer it.”
NEW CLASS, NEW DISTRICTS IN MISSOURI
This season will be the first that features six classifications in basketball. The Missouri State High School Activities Association’s added Class 6 this season. It will also be the first season that features the “championship factor” multiplier for private and charter schools. Private and charter schools are assessed points for winning district championships, state semifinal appearances and state championships over a six-year period. Schools can move up as many as two classes from their raw enrollment. The championship factor replaces the old enrollment multiplier.
With the new class comes new districts. New district alignments are scheduled to be released by MSHSAA on Dec. 11.
O’FALLON’S MASS EXODUS
No single program has been as devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and Illinois’s basketball shutdown as much as O’Fallon. Coach Brian Muniz entered last offseason figuring he’d return five starters and the Panthers would be in the mix to claim the Southwestern Conference championship and possibly be the next team from the league to make a deep run in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Panthers are a shell of what they were expected to be.
Senior forward Shaun Riley II and senior guard Drew Tebbe transferred to Anacoco High in Louisiana. Junior guard Caleb Burton has enrolled at Confluence. Senior guard Mason Blakemore transferred to Centralia. Senior forward Jalen Watson, who was a reserve, went to East St. Louis.
If and when Illinois resumes playing basketball, junior forward Dawson Algee and senior guard Chris Porter will be the lone returning players who saw rotation minutes last season.
NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES ON THE SIDELINE
Clayton – Buddy Sodemann takes over for Ty Cochran. This will be Sodemann’s second stint as a head coach after guiding Northwest–Cedar Hill prior to the 2018 season.
Kirkwood – Jimmy McKinney makes the move from Vashon assistant coach to leading his own program. He takes over for Mark Decker, who was a one-year fill-in for former coach Bill Gunn who was not retained when his one-year suspension was served.
Mehlville – Dan Braun is the new bench boss after Andy Guethle stepped down in the spring.
Mascoutah – Cole Schomaker was promoted from within the program after Justin Love died suddenly this summer. A 2008 Mater Dei graduate, Schomaker was the freshmen coach for many of the current varsity players.
Normandy – Cary Lewis has been tasked with steering the Vikings after spending the last several seasons as an assistant at St. Louis U. High. Lewis was the head coach at U. City prior to joining Erwin Claggett’s staff at SLUH. He also was the head coach at Hazelwood West and served as an assistant at Hazelwood Central under Josh Martin.
Parkway South – Phil McGuire moved up the bench to take over for Matt Roach, who became the school’s athletics director. He spent 18 seasons at Parkway South and becomes just the fifth head coach in program history.
Windsor – Ryan McArthy will lead the Owls this winter after former coach Jason Gillman became Herculaneum’s athletics director this school year. A 2012 Parkway South graduate, McArthy played collegiately at Christian Brothers College in Memphis.
