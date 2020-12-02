Boys basketball preseason notebook: St. Mary's won't play outside the city; MCC loaded but young

“I’m scrapping the whole schedule,” Turner said. “Hopefully we can get a home and home (with city schools).”

If St. Mary’s can play 10 to 12 games this winter and then see what the world looks like when postseason play begins that would be just fine by Turner. The Dragons are going to open up with Confluence and have two more games on the schedule for December.

“We’re willing to play the long game,” Turner said. “Coaching with COVID is crazy.”

That was only reinforced when Turner went with the football team when it played Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve during the district tournament. He was struck by how different Ste. Genevieve approached the coronavirus pandemic after coming from the city, where there is a laundry list of protocols and procedures that must be followed.

“It’s not an equal playing field, it makes no sense,” Turner said. “As bad as I want to play, we’re willing to play the long game.”

METRO CATHOLIC CONFERENCE LOADED BUT YOUNG

Star power is rarely in short supply in the Metro Catholic Conference. From Blake Ahearn to Brad Beal to Jayson Tatum to Caleb Love, the league routinely produces some of the top talent in the area.