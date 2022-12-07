Boys basketball preview notebook: Plenty of parity in the area; Collinsville Classic adds shot clock

David Kvidahl David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports. Follow David Kvidahl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Welcome back, basketball!

The season is well underway and has the look of one that should be wide open and wild at times. There’s an abundance of showcases and shootouts to catch the area’s best teams taking on one another and some of the best in the nation.

The holiday tournament season will have a different look. CBC will take part in Mater Dei’s Christmas Tournament for the first time. Cardinal Ritter will make its debut at Centralia’s Holiday Basketball Tournament. The Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament has moved (again). The Collinsville Holiday Classic will give us a glimpse into the not-to-distant future, too.

There appears to be two truly elite teams as Vashon and East St. Louis are the No. 1 small and large schools, respectively, and the gulf between them and everyone else seems significant.

The Metro Catholic Conference appears completely up for grabs as CBC graduated nearly all of its rotation players that carried it to a Class 6 state championship last winter. The rest of the league is young as sophomores and juniors dominate the lineups for all five members. It would be a surprise for any MCC team to not have crooked numbers in the loss column in conference play. It’s going to be a grind all winter.

The East Side Flyers have the area’s top senior in swingman and Kansas State recruit Macaleab Rich but the Southwestern Conference as a whole is as strong as it’s been in years. Belleville East, Collinsville and O’Fallon are going to make East St. Louis work for a league crown. Belleville West and Alton have been waiting for their chance to break through, too.

The Metro League already was a top-notch conference when it comes to coaches. With Bobby McCormick (Priory), Travis Wallace (MICDS), Dale Ribble (Westminster) and Pee Wee Lenard (John Burroughs), that’s a lot of knowledge on the sidelines. Throw in Jay Blossom (Principia) and that’s another 20 years and three state titles worth of experience to contend with. Lutheran North brought in Gary Spiller to replace Gerald Jones this winter and the Crusaders look like they could be a handful, too.

The AAA has never been better. Cardinal Ritter has made three consecutive state semifinals and a fourth is certainly on the table. St. Dominic has been on the upswing the last few seasons. Borgia opened up hot and resembles a program that routinely made deep runs in late March. St. Mary’s has the pieces to be dangerous when the games matter most.

This winter could be chaos, and when there’s chaos there is opportunity.

If you’re jonesing for some action then good news — this weekend is loaded with great stuff. On Saturday the Webster Classic will hold its championship game in a field that features CBC, John Burroughs, St. Mary’s, Whitfield, Lee’s Summit and the host Statesmen.

The Midwest Showdown Shootout has a full slate of games Saturday at Ritenour High. That same day the SagerStrong Shootout also has a loaded lineup at Edwardsville High.

Enjoy the gym this winter. You never know what you might see when you get there.

GAC/SUBURBAN CHALLENGE SET FOR NEXT WEEK

This is a different spin on the showcase format as it pits teams from either side of the Missouri River against one another. The event runs Tuesday through Friday, with games being played at Missouri Baptist University and Lindenwood University.

Here are some highlights.

• Tuesday at Lindenwood: University City vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.; Parkway West vs. Francis Howell, 8:30 p.m.

• Wednesday at Missouri Baptist: Eureka vs. Fort Zumwalt South, 7 p.m.

• Thursday at Lindenwood: Parkway Central vs. St. Charles, 8:30 p.m.

• Friday at Lindenwood: Jennings vs. St. Charles West, 7 p.m.; Whitfield vs. Troy, 8:30 p.m.

VASHON TOURS THE NATION

The hands down consensus best team on this side of the river in the area is Vashon, the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings. When the Wolverines take on No. 1 large school East St. Louis on Feb. 11 we’ll get to see who the real big dog in the area is.

Until then your opportunities to see Vashon in the area will be limited. Coach Tony Irons already took his team to Texas and Chicago. This weekend the Wolverines will be in Lehi, Utah, taking part in the Holiday Hoopfest. They will then travel to Fort Meyers, Florida, to play in the City of Palms Classic from Dec. 16-21.

On Dec. 23, the Wolverines will make their season debut at home when they host Buchtel High out of Akron, Ohio. There’s another road game in Kentucky before Vashon returns to the area to play in the Highland Shootout on January 7 before heading to Massachusetts to partake in the Hoophall Classic. The Wolverines also will headline games at the Quincy Shootout, their own Show-Me Champions Classic and then take on Chicago’s top-ranked team Simeon at the O’Fallon Shootout on Feb. 4.

The Wolverines return a strong core of seniors who won the Class 4 state championship last season. It was the fourth successive state semifinal appearance and third successive state championship season for Vashon. The last time the Wolverines weren’t crowned state champions was 2020 when the semifinals and finals were called off due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s also a talented nucleus of sophomores on the roster that are expected to be major contributors this season and beyond.

COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC ADDS A SHOT CLOCK

The area gets its first taste of the future when the Collinsville Holiday Classic adds a 35-second shot clock Dec. 28-30. Following the National Federation of High Schools nationwide approval of a shot clock, the Illinois High School Association gave the green light for its use during shootouts and tournaments this season. It will not be part of regular games or the playoffs.

California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island and Washington are the only states that use a shot clock in all games as of this year.

Should the shot clock malfunction during a game the IHSA asks that those using it to play as they normally would without it. Games and tournaments should not be delayed due to shot clock errors if they can’t be rectified in a timely manner.

The Collinsville Holiday Classic field is rock solid again as Althoff, Alton, Belleville East, Granite City, Madison, McCluer North, O’Fallon, Oakville and Triad make up the area teams participating. Out of area teams include Collierville (Tennessee), Decatur MacArthur (Illinois), Lincoln (Illinois), Mundelein (Illinois), Quincy (Illinois) and Rockford East (Illinois).

COACHES VS. CANCER TOURNAMENT MOVES TO MARYVILLE

Once upon a time there was a holiday basketball tournament played at St. Louis Community College–Meramec called the Meramec Holiday Festival. It then merged with a Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout and gave us a holiday time tournament that we now know as the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament. It moved from Meramec to Lafayette High in 2019.

This year it’s on the move again with Maryville University stepping in as host. It’s set to run from Dec. 27-30

Last year’s field was among the best in the area with champion Webster Groves defeating De Smet in the championship game. Both teams are back this year as are Eureka, Parkway West, Troy Buchanan, University City, Vianney and Westminster.

MORE SHOOTOUTS THAN THE O.K. CORRAL

There are no shortage of showcases in the area to watch some of the best basketball players in the region and in the nation. Here’s a few of the highlights to look forward to as you make your winter basketball plans.

• Highland Shootout

When: January 7

Teams include: Belleville East, CBC, Chaminade, East St. Louis, Highland, Vashon, Staley (Kansas City), New Madrid County Central, Simeon (Chicago), St. Rita (Chicago), Imhotep (Philadelphia), Moline (Illinois), Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois), Sacred Heart Griffin (Illinois)

Cost: $20 for full day pass. Tickets are available online.

• Quincy Shootout

When: January 20-21 in Quincy, Illinois

Teams include: Chaminade, Vashon, Staley (Kansas City), Tolton (Columbia), Link Academy (Branson), St. Rita (Chicago), Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), Greenforest Christian (Georgia), Huntington Prep (West Virginia), Modesto Christian (California), Burlington School (North Carolina), Wasatch Academy (Utah) and many more.

Cost: TBD, tickets go on sale online later this winter.

• Vashon Show-Me Champions Classic

When: January 28

Teams: Chaminade, Hazelwood Central, St. Mary’s, Webster Groves, Staley (Kansas City), Simeon (Chicago), Whitney Young (Chicago).

Cost: TBD, tickets go on sale at the school in January.

• O’Fallon Shootout

When: February 3-4

Teams include: Belleville East, Chaminade, O’Fallon, Vashon, Whitfield, Simeon, Joliet West (Illinois), Cathedral (Indianapolis).

Cost: TBD, tickets go on sale online later this winter.