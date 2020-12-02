Boys basketball preview spotlight: COVID-19 promises to deliver a basketball season unlike any before

Darin Lee gets depressed just thinking about it.
Frank Bennett, Mark Chambers, Tony Irons and Justin Tatum still can’t believe it happened the way it did.
When the coronavirus pandemic shut down state basketball tournaments in Missouri and Illinois last March, it was a bitter pill for those coaches and players whose championship dreams were still alive. CBC and Chaminade were headed to the Class 5 semifinals. Vashon was poised to hang another banner in Class 4.
In Illinois, Collinsville appeared to be the next member of the Southwestern Conference to make a run at a Class 4A state championship. The defending Class 3A champion, East St. Louis had visions of a repeat. Mater Dei was on the bus, headed to the Class 2A semifinals when the plug was pulled. Madison and its senior-laden team was ready to bring its helter-skelter style to the Class 1A semifinals.
Nearly 10 months later after it prematurely ended last basketball season, COVID-19 has irrevocably altered this basketball season.
“Demoralizing and frustrating, those are the words I can come up with,” said Lee, Collinsville’s longtime coach. “We were poised to be in the state finals. I don’t know if we’d have won, but we had a heck of a shot.”
The pandemic ended the playoffs early and then restrictions and protocols obliterated the normal beats and rhythms of the offseason. What could be accomplished varied significantly between what local health departments recommended and what school districts were comfortable allowing.
Lee said he did some skill work and conditioning with his team, but the Kahoks haven’t scrimmaged in Vergil Fletcher Gym since March. That’s unheard of in basketball-mad Collinsville.
At Belleville West, coach Alex Schobert couldn’t even be in the gym. He took his Maroons outside in July to do conditioning. Eventually they were cleared to do skill work and passing with basketballs on the blacktop near the football field.
“We tried to get creative,” Schobert said.
Webster Groves took a similar tact. There was a point this summer where the St. Louis County guidelines were looser for outdoor basketball than indoor. Second-year coach Justin Mathes took the Statesmen to Richmond Heights to practice on the outdoor basketball courts near Interstate 64. Contact drills were not prohibited and it allowed Webster Groves to get after it on defense.
“They were taking charges on the concrete,” Mathes said. “They got to play a little bit.”
In October, Belleville West got into the gym — albeit while wearing masks, remaining socially distant and in groups of 25 or less. There were still no contact, but in November the Illinois High School Association followed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lead and put basketball season on indefinite hold. Practices are suspended and everyone is stuck in limbo.
“I do believe we will have varsity basketball at some point (this school year),” Lee said. “What it looks like is anyone’s guess.”
Basketball has forged ahead in Missouri for most area schools, but not all. The Hazelwood, Ferguson-Florissant, Jennings and Normandy school districts can’t begin playing games until January at the earliest. Riverview Gardens is on hold until February.
When games are played by teams in St. Louis County, all players and coaches are required to wear a mask at all times. Most schools are adhering to the recommendation of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and not allowing any spectators.
“If we have to play with a mask on our face we’ll play with a mask on our face,” said Bennett, Chaminade’s coach. “It’s a crazy time we’re living in right now.”
The dearth of outstanding holiday basketball tournaments in the area has been blown to pieces. The Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament, MICDS Holiday Tournament and Legends of Winter Roundball Classic will not be played. In Illinois, the Collinsville Holiday Classic and the Centralia Holiday Tournament both are off.
The showcases that are such touchstones during the winter won’t happen either as the Midwest Showdown Shootout, the Edwardsville Shootout, the Highland Shootout and the O’Fallon Shootout are all canceled.
Some events will attempt to carry on with a different look. The Webster Classic has morphed from a three-day mad dash to a four-team round-robin that features Webster Groves, Chaminade, Confluence and Trinity that will be played Dec. 10-14.
St. Dominic expects to host its 27th annual tournament after Christmas. The Rotating 8 tournament that featured Whitfield, Clayton, Duchesne, Oakville, O’Fallon Christian and Soldan last season will attempt to play in January at Fort Zumwalt West.
CBC is planning to host two games in February for the first “showcase” of what it hopes can grow into an annual event. In a normal world it would be in late November to tip off the season. This year’s test run will feature the Cadets taking on a loaded Tolton while Cardinal Ritter draws Webster Groves.
That is if the season gets that far and if all of those teams will even be available when the time comes. COVID positive tests, subsequent contact tracing and quarantines already have wrecked a number of schools’ preseason plans. Marquette made it through its first practice before it was shut down. Vianney and Whitfield are both expected to get in their mandatory 14 practices just before their first scheduled games.
Hillsboro went as far as to stream its practices on iPads so its quarantined players could watch.
“I’ve been doing this 16 years and I’d never heard of a Zoom practice,” Hillsboro coach Dan Johnson said. “We’re all kind of learning on the fly.”
Some schools, like John Burroughs, have gone as far as recommending student-athletes take classes virtually instead of in-person to avoid potential exposure.
Because of the virus and the repercussions it can bring, schedules have been written in pencil. Should they come to fruition there will be a multitude of outstanding local matchups. Teams like Vashon, Chaminade, CBC and Cardinal Ritter that have traveled the country for the best opponents they can find are grounded. By itself Vashon lost out on 15 games when its tournaments and showcases were canceled.
"It's been kind of difficult," said Tony Irons, Vashon's coach.
Those have to be replaced and they have been by the likes of De Smet, Chaminade and Whitfield. Good games if they actually come to fruition.
“This whole year is about how fast can you adjust,” Bennett said.
The only sure thing about this season is that it won’t look like anything anyone has seen before. As coronavirus continues to rage across the area, state and nation it will continue to be a threat to schedules, plans and playing careers.
“It’s like rolling dice,” Hazelwood Central coach Brandon Gilmore said. “If you hit snake eyes you’re done for.”
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH
G: Mario Fleming, senior, Cardinal Ritter
The 6-foot-3 Fleming averaged 18.7 points and 3.7 rebounds to help the Lions win the Class 3 title, the eighth in program history and first since 2014. Has grown into a significant leadership role this offseason. Can score at all three levels and hit better than 75 percent of his free throws as a junior.
F: Nick Kern, senior, Vashon
One of two returning starters for the Wolverines, who posted a 24-5 record last season and reached Class 4 semifinals before season was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-5 and 180-pound Kern averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 points and more than an assist and a block per game. Signed with Virginia Commonwealth.
G: Jordan Nesbitt, senior, St. Louis Christian
Signed with Memphis. Averaged 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in St. Louis Christian’s opening tournament. Playing fifth year of high school basketball after spending freshman and sophomore seasons at Lutheran North before transferring to St. Louis Christian and reclassifying into the 2021 class.
F: Tarris Reed, junior, Chaminade
Area’s top big man. The 6-foot-10 and 230-pound Reed is a powerhouse under the basket and spent offseason improving already strong perimeter skills. As a sophomore, averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and more than one assist, one steal and one block per game. Has multiple NCAA Division I offers, including Missouri, St. Louis U., Michigan State, Ohio State and Xavier.
G: Brennan Weller, senior, Edwardsville
Top returning scorer in the Southwestern Conference. The 6-foot-4 Weller averaged 19.1 points as a junior. Only Collinsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor scored more. Weller hit on more than 44 percent of his 110 3-point attempts. A first-team Southwestern Conference selection. Season on hold by COVID-19 pandemic.
