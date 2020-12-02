Boys basketball preview spotlight: COVID-19 promises to deliver a basketball season unlike any before

Some events will attempt to carry on with a different look. The Webster Classic has morphed from a three-day mad dash to a four-team round-robin that features Webster Groves, Chaminade, Confluence and Trinity that will be played Dec. 10-14.

St. Dominic expects to host its 27th annual tournament after Christmas. The Rotating 8 tournament that featured Whitfield, Clayton, Duchesne, Oakville, O’Fallon Christian and Soldan last season will attempt to play in January at Fort Zumwalt West.

CBC is planning to host two games in February for the first “showcase” of what it hopes can grow into an annual event. In a normal world it would be in late November to tip off the season. This year’s test run will feature the Cadets taking on a loaded Tolton while Cardinal Ritter draws Webster Groves.

That is if the season gets that far and if all of those teams will even be available when the time comes. COVID positive tests, subsequent contact tracing and quarantines already have wrecked a number of schools’ preseason plans. Marquette made it through its first practice before it was shut down. Vianney and Whitfield are both expected to get in their mandatory 14 practices just before their first scheduled games.

Hillsboro went as far as to stream its practices on iPads so its quarantined players could watch.