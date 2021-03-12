Boys basketball quarterfinal roundup: Westminster tops Tolton; Chaminade, Lutheran South also move on

“Our schedule was more challenging than in the past,” Ribble said. “We’d played some good teams, we needed to prepare as best we could.”

After falling to Cape Notre Dame 59-53 last season in a quarterfinal, Westminster’s returning players took it upon themselves to be ready for this season regardless of how the coronavirus pandemic upended the normal routines of the offseason. Ribble was thankful his team is full of gym rats that love basketball.

“I’m fortunate to coach a group of kids that love to play and work on their own,” Ribble said. “Our guys have put a lot of time and effort into preparing.”

Had things not gone the way Ribble hoped, he was prepared to part ways with his team Friday night and wish them well on whatever spring break plans they may have had. He’d catch them on the flip side.

But after they won, the Wildcats get to travel to the hottest and most popular destination for high school hoopers – Springfield.

OK, so Springfield isn’t exactly Destin. But there’s nowhere else the Wildcats would rather be headed.

“I think they’ll enjoy it, getting to play and be together the next week,” Ribble said.