Boys basketball quarterfinal roundup: Westminster tops Tolton; Chaminade, Lutheran South also move on

Westminster Christian Academy is out for spring break next week. But school will be in session for the boys basketball team.
The players couldn’t be happier.
Westminster used a balanced offensive attack to get past Tolton 69-53 in a Class 4 quarterfinal Friday in Columbia.
Westminster (22-5) advanced to its second-ever state semifinal where it will face Barstow (10-9) at noon on Friday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. The Wildcats made their final four debut in 2005 when they finished third in Class 4.
Tolton finished 14-8.
The Wildcats spread the wealth around Friday night. Six players scored nine or more points and seven players grabbed at least two rebounds. Sophomore guard Kobi Williams led the way with 17 points. Junior forward Caleb Thompson scored 12 and 6-foot-8 post Austin Vick finished with 11 points. Junior guards Casen Lawrence and EJ Williams each scored 10 points and junior Sam Vestal scored nine.
Westminster pounced on Tolton in the first quarter grabbing a 17-4 lead. The Wildcats held a double-digit lead much of the game.
Westminster coach Dale Ribble credited his team’s strong schedule that included matchups with De Smet, Webster Groves and its Metro League rivals for callousing his players and preparing them for the biggest game of the season to this point.
“Our schedule was more challenging than in the past,” Ribble said. “We’d played some good teams, we needed to prepare as best we could.”
After falling to Cape Notre Dame 59-53 last season in a quarterfinal, Westminster’s returning players took it upon themselves to be ready for this season regardless of how the coronavirus pandemic upended the normal routines of the offseason. Ribble was thankful his team is full of gym rats that love basketball.
“I’m fortunate to coach a group of kids that love to play and work on their own,” Ribble said. “Our guys have put a lot of time and effort into preparing.”
Had things not gone the way Ribble hoped, he was prepared to part ways with his team Friday night and wish them well on whatever spring break plans they may have had. He’d catch them on the flip side.
But after they won, the Wildcats get to travel to the hottest and most popular destination for high school hoopers – Springfield.
OK, so Springfield isn’t exactly Destin. But there’s nowhere else the Wildcats would rather be headed.
“I think they’ll enjoy it, getting to play and be together the next week,” Ribble said.
Chaminade 69, Poplar Bluff 55: The Red Devils secured their second consecutive state semifinal appearance and their sixth in the last seven seasons as they used a monster second half to knock off the Mules in a Class 6 quarterfinal at Poplar Bluff.
Chaminade (21-1) advanced to face Kickapoo (26-2) in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University. Kickapoo beat Waynesville 67-45 to secure its second consecutive state semifinal as well. The Chiefs are led by University of Missouri signee Anton Brookshire.
The Red Devils won the Class 5 state championship in 2016 when they defeated Kickapoo. They finished runner-up to Webster Groves in 2018.
The Red Devils led 32-27 at halftime, but surged ahead with a huge third quarter as they outscored the Mules 22-7.
Tarris Reed Jr. continued his dominant junior campaign. The 6-foot-10 center scored 25 points. Sophomore guard Nilavan Daniels scored 14 points and junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. had eight. All told, eight players scored for Chaminade.
Poplar Bluff finished 15-10.
Lutheran South 61, North County 57: Jack Lawson stuffed the stat sheet and Austin Reis passed the 20-point mark for the second time this season as the Lancers downed the Raiders in a Class 5 quarterfinal Friday night at North County.
Lutheran South (16-11) advanced to play Bolivar (15-12) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
It’s the third state semifinal appearance for the Crusaders and the first since 1973 when it won the Class M state title with a 30-1 mark. Lutheran South has not lost a semifinal in its two previous appearances.
Lutheran South jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter and held a 34-20 lead at the half.
North County (24-2) put together a strong second half and outscored Lutheran South 37-27, but it wasn’t enough to claw all the way back.
A senior standout, Lawson had everything working as he scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, handed out four assists and blocked four shots. Senior guard Jonathan Prange scored 14 points and hit all six of his free throws. Senior guard Ben Rauh finished with eight points.
Reis was 3-of-7 from the 3-point line.