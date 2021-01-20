 Skip to main content
Boys basketball rankings - 1/20/2021
Boys basketball rankings - 1/20/2021

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Chaminade (8-1)2
2. CBC (6-1)1
3. Francis Howell (8-3)3
4. De Smet (7-4)5
5. Pattonville (10-1)4
6. Webster Groves (7-3)6
7. Marquette (8-2)7
8. Washington (11-3)8
9. Parkway West (9-3)9
10. Fort Zumwalt South (9-3)10
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (6-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (7-3)2
3. MICDS (11-0)3
4. St. Dominic (11-2)5
5. Westminster (8-3)4
6. University City (10-2)7
7. Confluence (7-5)6
8. O'Fallon Christian (9-5)8
9. Priory (9-0)9
10. Miller Career (6-2)10

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
