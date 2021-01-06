 Skip to main content
Boys basketball rankings - 1/6/2021
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (3-0)1
2. Chaminade (4-1)2
3. Francis Howell (7-3)5
4. Pattonville (4-0)NR
5. De Smet (5-2)4
6. Webster Groves (5-2)6
7. Fort Zumwalt North (8-1)NR
8. Marquette (7-2)NR
9. Washington (6-2)NR
10. Parkway West (7-2)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (4-0)2
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3)1
3. MICDS (8-0)6
4. Westminster (5-2)4
5. Confluence (5-2)NR
6. St. Dominic (8-2)7
7. University City (7-2)3
8. O'Fallon Christian (5-2)5
9. Priory (7-0)NR
10. Miller Career (5-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
