Boys basketball rankings - 1/6/2021

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (3-0)
|1
|2. Chaminade (4-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (7-3)
|5
|4. Pattonville (4-0)
|NR
|5. De Smet (5-2)
|4
|6. Webster Groves (5-2)
|6
|7. Fort Zumwalt North (8-1)
|NR
|8. Marquette (7-2)
|NR
|9. Washington (6-2)
|NR
|10. Parkway West (7-2)
|NR
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (4-0)
|2
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3)
|1
|3. MICDS (8-0)
|6
|4. Westminster (5-2)
|4
|5. Confluence (5-2)
|NR
|6. St. Dominic (8-2)
|7
|7. University City (7-2)
|3
|8. O'Fallon Christian (5-2)
|5
|9. Priory (7-0)
|NR
|10. Miller Career (5-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked