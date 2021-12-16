Boys basketball rankings - 12/16/2021

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (4-3)
|1
|2. East St. Louis (7-1)
|2
|3. Chaminade (3-1)
|3
|4. Webster Groves (3-1)
|7
|5. SLUH (4-2)
|5
|6. De Smet (3-1)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (9-0)
|8
|8. Pattonville (4-2)
|4
|9. Troy Buchanan (6-1)
|9
|10. Belleville East (6-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Parkway West (5-0), Eureka (5-0), Hazelwood Central (1-2), Lafayette (3-1), Mascoutah (8-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (8-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-4)
|2
|3. Westminster (4-0)
|3
|4. Confluence (4-2)
|5
|5. MICDS (4-1)
|6
|6. Whitfield (4-2)
|7
|7. University City (6-2)
|4
|8. Lift For Life (7-1)
|8
|9. Soldan (6-1)
|9
|10. St. Dominic (4-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Breese Central (8-1), Metro-East Lutheran (6-3), John Burroughs (5-1), Miller Career (8-4), Lutheran St. Charles (4-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked