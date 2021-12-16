 Skip to main content
Boys basketball rankings - 12/16/2021
Boys basketball rankings - 12/16/2021

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (4-3)1
2. East St. Louis (7-1)2
3. Chaminade (3-1)3
4. Webster Groves (3-1)7
5. SLUH (4-2)5
6. De Smet (3-1)6
7. O'Fallon (9-0)8
8. Pattonville (4-2)4
9. Troy Buchanan (6-1)9
10. Belleville East (6-1)NR
On the bubble: Parkway West (5-0), Eureka (5-0), Hazelwood Central (1-2), Lafayette (3-1), Mascoutah (8-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2021
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (8-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-4)2
3. Westminster (4-0)3
4. Confluence (4-2)5
5. MICDS (4-1)6
6. Whitfield (4-2)7
7. University City (6-2)4
8. Lift For Life (7-1)8
9. Soldan (6-1)9
10. St. Dominic (4-2)10
On the bubble: Breese Central (8-1), Metro-East Lutheran (6-3), John Burroughs (5-1), Miller Career (8-4), Lutheran St. Charles (4-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
