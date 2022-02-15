 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball rankings - 2/15/2022

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (17-6)2
2. East St. Louis (21-5)3
3. Chaminade (17-5)1
4. De Smet (15-7)4
5. SLUH (15-5)5
6. Collinsville (22-5)7
7. O'Fallon (22-6)6
8. Parkway West (18-2)8
9. Webster Groves (16-7)9
10. Mascoutah (22-7)NR
On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (16-4), Vianney (10-12), Fort Zumwalt South (21-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (13-6), Belleville East (17-10)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2022
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (22-1)2
2. Vashon (19-3)1
3. Cardinal Ritter (15-9)4
4. Confluence (12-8)3
5. Whitfield (17-5)5
6. MICDS (19-3)6
7. Mater Dei (18-11)7
8. Breese Central (23-5)8
9. St. Dominic (17-5)NR
10. John Burroughs (15-7)9
On the bubble: Lift For Life (15-8), Priory (17-6), Soldan (16-6), Jennings (10-8), Columbia (22-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
