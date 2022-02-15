Boys basketball rankings - 2/15/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (17-6)
|2
|2. East St. Louis (21-5)
|3
|3. Chaminade (17-5)
|1
|4. De Smet (15-7)
|4
|5. SLUH (15-5)
|5
|6. Collinsville (22-5)
|7
|7. O'Fallon (22-6)
|6
|8. Parkway West (18-2)
|8
|9. Webster Groves (16-7)
|9
|10. Mascoutah (22-7)
|NR
|On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (16-4), Vianney (10-12), Fort Zumwalt South (21-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (13-6), Belleville East (17-10)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (22-1)
|2
|2. Vashon (19-3)
|1
|3. Cardinal Ritter (15-9)
|4
|4. Confluence (12-8)
|3
|5. Whitfield (17-5)
|5
|6. MICDS (19-3)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (18-11)
|7
|8. Breese Central (23-5)
|8
|9. St. Dominic (17-5)
|NR
|10. John Burroughs (15-7)
|9
|On the bubble: Lift For Life (15-8), Priory (17-6), Soldan (16-6), Jennings (10-8), Columbia (22-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked