Boys basketball rankings - 2/22/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (20-6)1
2. East St. Louis (23-5)2
3. De Smet (18-7)4
4. Chaminade (18-7)3
5. SLUH (15-7)5
6. Collinsville (24-5)6
7. O'Fallon (22-7)7
8. Parkway West (22-2)8
9. Webster Groves (17-7)9
10. Mascoutah (23-7)10
On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (19-4), Vianney (11-13), Fort Zumwalt South (23-2), Belleville East (18-11), Parkway Central (16-9)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (24-1)1
2. Vashon (19-4)2
3. Cardinal Ritter (16-9)3
4. Confluence (12-9)4
5. Whitfield (20-5)5
6. MICDS (22-3)6
7. Mater Dei (19-11)7
8. Breese Central (25-5)8
9. St. Dominic (19-5)9
10. John Burroughs (15-8)10
On the bubble: St. Mary's (12-13), Lift For Life (16-9), Columbia (23-8), Soldan (16-7), Priory (17-8)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
