Boys basketball rankings - 2/22/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (20-6)
|1
|2. East St. Louis (23-5)
|2
|3. De Smet (18-7)
|4
|4. Chaminade (18-7)
|3
|5. SLUH (15-7)
|5
|6. Collinsville (24-5)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (22-7)
|7
|8. Parkway West (22-2)
|8
|9. Webster Groves (17-7)
|9
|10. Mascoutah (23-7)
|10
|On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (19-4), Vianney (11-13), Fort Zumwalt South (23-2), Belleville East (18-11), Parkway Central (16-9)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (24-1)
|1
|2. Vashon (19-4)
|2
|3. Cardinal Ritter (16-9)
|3
|4. Confluence (12-9)
|4
|5. Whitfield (20-5)
|5
|6. MICDS (22-3)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (19-11)
|7
|8. Breese Central (25-5)
|8
|9. St. Dominic (19-5)
|9
|10. John Burroughs (15-8)
|10
|On the bubble: St. Mary's (12-13), Lift For Life (16-9), Columbia (23-8), Soldan (16-7), Priory (17-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked