Boys basketball rankings - 2/9/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/9/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Chaminade (15-4)
|1
|2. CBC (15-6)
|2
|3. East St. Louis (19-5)
|3
|4. De Smet (14-6)
|4
|5. SLUH (15-4)
|5
|6. O'Fallon (21-6)
|6
|7. Collinsville (20-5)
|10
|8. Parkway West (17-2)
|7
|9. Webster Groves (15-7)
|8
|10. Troy Buchanan (15-3)
|9
|On the bubble: Mascoutah (19-6), Hazelwood Central (9-10), Fort Zumwalt South (18-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (13-5), Granite City (15-11)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (18-2)
|1
|2. Westminster (19-1)
|2
|3. Confluence (12-7)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (13-9)
|4
|5. Whitfield (16-5)
|5
|6. MICDS (18-3)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (18-10)
|NR
|8. Breese Central (21-5)
|7
|9. John Burroughs (15-5)
|9
|10. Lift For Life (15-6)
|8
|On the bubble: Madison, Illinois (13-8), Priory (16-6), Soldan (13-6), St. Dominic (15-5), Jennings (9-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked