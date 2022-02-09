 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball rankings - 2/9/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/9/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Chaminade (15-4)1
2. CBC (15-6)2
3. East St. Louis (19-5)3
4. De Smet (14-6)4
5. SLUH (15-4)5
6. O'Fallon (21-6)6
7. Collinsville (20-5)10
8. Parkway West (17-2)7
9. Webster Groves (15-7)8
10. Troy Buchanan (15-3)9
On the bubble: Mascoutah (19-6), Hazelwood Central (9-10), Fort Zumwalt South (18-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (13-5), Granite City (15-11)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (18-2)1
2. Westminster (19-1)2
3. Confluence (12-7)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (13-9)4
5. Whitfield (16-5)5
6. MICDS (18-3)6
7. Mater Dei (18-10)NR
8. Breese Central (21-5)7
9. John Burroughs (15-5)9
10. Lift For Life (15-6)8
On the bubble: Madison, Illinois (13-8), Priory (16-6), Soldan (13-6), St. Dominic (15-5), Jennings (9-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
