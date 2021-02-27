Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh

“It took all the troops,” Anderson said. “Our kids came out and just competed, I’m so proud of them.”

Ladue is no stranger to postseason success. It competed in Class 4 last season and was a district champion. Two seasons ago it made its debut at the Class 4 state semifinals and finished third.

The Rams are yet another outstanding program lumped into a district that includes No. 2 seed CBC and No. 3 seed Webster Groves.

“We have a lot of respect for all the teams in our district,” Anderson said. “They’re great teams.”

Ladue will get a few days to practice before it faces its toughest challenge this season when it travels to Chaminade. It will be just the seventh meeting between the two schools since 2001, with five of the previous six going Chaminade’s way.

That one Ladue victory, however, is among the most memorable in recent history as the Rams upset the Jayson Tatum-led Red Devils in a district final in 2014.

Chaminade once again is formidable with an impressive roster headlined by 6-foot-10 center Tarris Reed Jr. It will be a daunting task but one Anderson and his team are going to relish preparing for because any time you get to practice this time of year, you never want to take it for granted.