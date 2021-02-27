Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh

Never.
Never ever.
Never ever, ever.
Never ever, ever, ever, ever count out the Ladue boys basketball team.
Tabbed as the No. 5 seed in the Class 6 District 4 tournament, Ladue went on the road Saturday to No. 4 seed. These teams played twice this winter. Kirkwood won both by an average of 10 points.
None of this mattered in the third meeting as Ladue came away with a 58-48 win.
“We were tough mentally, physically,” Ladue coach Chad Anderson said. “It was a fast-paced game and there were some tough calls, but our kids just battled.”
Ladue (13-8) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Chaminade (17-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Kirkwood finished 18-6.
The Rams got contributions from up and down their lineup. Sophomore guard Jack Steinbach scored 15 points and had nine rebounds. Senior guard Drake Frederic finished with 13 points, six rebounds and blocked four shots.
“His defense was really good,” Anderson said.
Sophomore guard Jackson Freeman and senior guard Jack Minkler combined for 20 points and knocked clutch long-range shots in the second half. Senior guard Ari Horwitz scored nine points.
“It took all the troops,” Anderson said. “Our kids came out and just competed, I’m so proud of them.”
Ladue is no stranger to postseason success. It competed in Class 4 last season and was a district champion. Two seasons ago it made its debut at the Class 4 state semifinals and finished third.
The Rams are yet another outstanding program lumped into a district that includes No. 2 seed CBC and No. 3 seed Webster Groves.
“We have a lot of respect for all the teams in our district,” Anderson said. “They’re great teams.”
Ladue will get a few days to practice before it faces its toughest challenge this season when it travels to Chaminade. It will be just the seventh meeting between the two schools since 2001, with five of the previous six going Chaminade’s way.
That one Ladue victory, however, is among the most memorable in recent history as the Rams upset the Jayson Tatum-led Red Devils in a district final in 2014.
Chaminade once again is formidable with an impressive roster headlined by 6-foot-10 center Tarris Reed Jr. It will be a daunting task but one Anderson and his team are going to relish preparing for because any time you get to practice this time of year, you never want to take it for granted.
“Our kids know what Ladue basketball is all about,” Anderson said. “We’ll have a game plan and if we execute the game plan it could be a good game. Every game it’s a new season, we’ll see what happens.”
Fox 59, Lindbergh 54: Luke Pisoni knocked down two free throws in the final 30 seconds to help push Fox past Lindbergh in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal at top-seed Lindbergh.
The No. 4 seed, Fox (10-14) advanced to the district championship game, where it will play at No. 2 seed Oakville (12-12) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindbergh finished 8-14.
It’s the first district championship game appearance for the Warriors in a long time. How long? Well, no one was quite sure Saturday evening. Coach Mike Wilken didn’t know for sure, but the early speculation was it was near 1993.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Wilken said.
Making it even more exciting was Fox had just lost to Lindbergh 59-49 on Wednesday.
“They pulled away in the second half,” Wilken said.
With a few days of practice and better second half, Fox grabbed the lead and held it in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Myles Richardson scored a team-high 23 points and went 8 of 11 at the free-throw line for the game including a clutch 5 of 7 in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Jauhad Thompson scored 14 points and Pisoni, a senior forward, finished with 11 points.
Wilken was proud of how his team played but not surprised. The Warriors strung together a five-game win streak between Feb. 1 and Feb. 18.
“I think they’re playing with confidence and with an expectation to compete,” Wilken said.
Ritenour 72, Hazelwood West 66 (OT): Senior guard Johnny Mayberry scored 18 points as the Huskies pulled out a thrilling overtime win in the Class 6 District 5 opening-round game.
No. 4 seed Ritenour (2-7) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Pattonville (20-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Pattonville beat Ritenour 85-48 in its final regular-season game Feb. 23.
Hazelwood West finished 2-11.
The Huskies were fortunate to find their way to a win overtime. Ritenour led 30-18 at halftime, but Hazelwood West poured in 22 third-quarter points to grab a 40-39 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Ritenour senior Tre’von Moore scored 16 points while fellow senior Rozzell Warren scored 14 points. Sophomore Grayson Rogers finished with 11 points.
Lafayette 83, Parkway South 64: The Lancers erupted for a 27-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they rolled to a Class 6 District 3 first-round win.
The No. 4 seed, Lafayette (13-13) advanced to play at top seed Eureka (17-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Eureka beat Lafayette 72-50 on Dec. 22.
Parkway South finished 2-23.
Lafayette senior forward Aidan Rosen-McGinnis led the Lancers with 15 points. Senior forward Drew Behl and junior guard Matt Jones each scored 14 points. Senior guard Sam Murray scored 10 points.
Parkway South was led by senior guard Rhyan Shanklin who scored 16 points.
Roosevelt 65, KIPP 64: The No. 5 seed, Roosevelt survived its Class 4 District 3 first-round game with KIPP on Saturday.
But one win turned into two when No. 1 seed Confluence Academy (13-7) announced it would have to forfeit its postseason due to quarantines related to COVID-19.
Roosevelt (3-11) advanced to the district championship game Wednesday and will play the winner of No. 2 seed Bayless and No. 3 Hancock, which play Monday.