Boys basketball roundup: Lafayette rallies past Eureka; De Smet drops St. Charles West

“At halftime we gave them a spirited talk about what it was going to take to win,” Landwher said. “Our kids felt it (the window of the season closing). It made it more urgent. Our defense led to offense.”

Lafayette outscored Eureka 24-10 in the second half and nearly finished the win off in regulation. But the Wildcats tied the game in the final few seconds to send it to overtime.

Senior forward Drew Behl knocked down a pair of free throws in the final moments of the extra period to give the Lancers the lead. They were the only two points he scored all game.

Eureka had the ball and time to work with to get a shot to either tie or win the game. But Lafayette’s defense once again rose up and denied Eureka’s standout senior scorer Luke Laudel from getting the final look.

“Our defense could not let him beat us,” Landwher said.

Laudel finished with 17 points to lead the Wildcats. Senior guard Nate Parker finished with eight points.

The Lancers survived one rival so they could book a date with another.