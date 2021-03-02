Boys basketball roundup: Lafayette rallies past Eureka; De Smet drops St. Charles West

Matt Landwher had a simple explanation for why his Lafayette boys basketball team found itself down 14 points after the first quarter of its Class 6 District 3 semifinal Tuesday night at Eureka.
“We started slow,” Landwher said. “We got some good looks and didn’t hit some shots.”
Eureka, however, had no such problems as the Wildcats opened up a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and took a 25-11 lead into halftime.
It was during the intermission that Landwher and his assistant coaches verbally encouraged the Lancers to ratchet things up a notch. A senior-dominated team, Lafayette could either find its way out of the hole it was in or pack it up and go home.
The Lancers aren’t going home.
Lafayette stormed back with a spectacular defensive effort and pulled out a thrilling 41-39 overtime win. The No. 4 seed, Lafayette (14-13) advanced to play at No. 3 seed Marquette (15-8) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The No. 1 seed, Eureka finished 17-7.
Senior guard Sam Murray scored 19 points to lead the Lancers. Senior guard Pernell Garner scored eight points and senior forward Aidan Rose-McGinnis scored seven.
Landwher said the effort they gave on the defensive end is what led to many of those points and extending the season a few more days. He credited Murray, Garner and senior guard Malik Hampton with spearheading the come-from-behind victory with their defense.
“At halftime we gave them a spirited talk about what it was going to take to win,” Landwher said. “Our kids felt it (the window of the season closing). It made it more urgent. Our defense led to offense.”
Lafayette outscored Eureka 24-10 in the second half and nearly finished the win off in regulation. But the Wildcats tied the game in the final few seconds to send it to overtime.
Senior forward Drew Behl knocked down a pair of free throws in the final moments of the extra period to give the Lancers the lead. They were the only two points he scored all game.
Eureka had the ball and time to work with to get a shot to either tie or win the game. But Lafayette’s defense once again rose up and denied Eureka’s standout senior scorer Luke Laudel from getting the final look.
“Our defense could not let him beat us,” Landwher said.
Laudel finished with 17 points to lead the Wildcats. Senior guard Nate Parker finished with eight points.
The Lancers survived one rival so they could book a date with another.
Marquette has won two in a row and seven of the last eight against Lafayette. Then again Eureka thumped Lafayette 72-50 on Dec. 22. Rivalry games are weird like that, especially this season. Landwher is just happy his team gets to spend a few more days together then roll the ball out one more time and see what happens.
“This time of year you get to keep practicing to play another rival,” Landwher said. “We’re excited to throw everything at them. That’s what this is all about this time of year.”
Vianney 59, Windsor 31: Bobby Braun scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Golden Griffins into the district championship game.
The No. 1 seed, Vianney (12-9) will host No. 2 seed Lutheran South (13-11) in the Class 5 District 3 title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
All 11 Golden Griffins that saw the court Tuesday night scored. Senior guard Gabe Ducey finished with nine points.
Windsor (13-12) was led by senior guard Sonny Amabile and sophomore guard Nolan Hirth who each scored nine points.
De Smet 58, St. Charles West 36: For a quarter it looked like the Warriors might have an upset up their sleeve.
Then the second quarter happened.
St. Charles West jumped out to a 14-6 first-quarter lead only to watch De Smet roar back and take a 32-21 lead into halftime on its way to a Class 5 District 7 semifinal win.
The No. 1 seed, De Smet (13-6) advanced to face No. 3 seed St. Charles (10-14) at 6 p.m. Thursday at a place to be determined. St. Charles was awarded a forfeit win over No. 2 seed Parkway North which was unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sophomore guard Justin Duff led De Smet with 13 points. Junior forward Brennan Lovette scored 11 points and senior center Sekou Gassama had five points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Jeremiah Walker scored nine points and junior guard Brian Taylor finished with eight points.
St. Charles West senior guard Brayden Wampler-Foust scored 18 points to lead the Warriors.
Valle 73, Crystal City 63: Donovan Tullock scored 23 points and Carson Short added 11 as the Hornets fell in a Class 2 sectional played in Ste. Genevieve.
Crystal City (12-12) was coming off a victory in the Class 2 District 4 tournament, the program's first district title since 2015.