Boys basketball roundup: Webster Groves holds off Kirkwood; Howell rallies past Howell Central

The Jr. Billikens led 13-9 at the end of the first but whatever rust was on the Cadets dissipated in spectacular second quarter as they took a 30-22 lead into halftime.

SLUH, which trailed by as many as 11 in the third quarter, rallied behind junior standout swingman Nick Kramer who punched home a spectacular dunk in the lane to punctuate the rally. He finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The game was tied at 37 headed into the fourth quarter.

SLUH was looking to end its four-game losing streak to CBC and pick up its over the Cadets since January 22, 2018.

CBC junior point guard Robert Martin didn’t let that happen. Martin scored a team-high 17 points, handed out four assists and was a steadying presence down the stretch for the Cadets. Senior guard Chevalier “Karate” Brenson scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds despite shuttling in and out of the lineup in the second and fourth quarters in foul trouble.

Junior guard Mikhail Abdul-Hamid had eight points and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Junior guard Larry Hughes Jr. had two points on a wide open dunk just before the final buzzer.