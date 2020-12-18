Boys basketball roundup: Webster Groves holds off Kirkwood; Howell rallies past Howell Central

The Webster Groves boys basketball team held off Kirkwood’s fourth-quarter charge to score a 57-54 win Friday night.
Webster Groves led Kirkwood 37-26 headed into the fourth quarter. The Pioneers outscored the Statesmen 28-20 in the final frame but couldn’t overtake their rivals.
It was the second win in three days for Webster Groves (2-0) which rallied past Confluence in its opener on Wednesday. The Statesmen needed a buzzer-beater to pick up that victory.
Kirkwood (3-1) has not beat Webster Groves in a regular season game outside of tournament play since February 7, 2001. Since 1999 the Statesmen hold a 28-7 edge over the neighboring Pioneers.
Junior guard Matt Enright led the way with 20 points. Senior guard Anthony Phiffer had 13 points and five rebounds. Senior forward Luke Maupin scored four points but hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds.
The Pioneers were led by senior guard Will Lee who scored 21 points. Senior guard Kannon Nesslage scored 12 points.
CBC 54, SLUH 46: As layups bounced off the rim and jump shots continued to miss the mark the first quarter of the first game of the season couldn’t have been rustier for CBC.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, CBC (1-0 overall, 1-0 league) looked all sorts of out of sorts when it opened up Metro Catholic Conference play against St. Louis U. High (0-2, 0-1).
The Jr. Billikens led 13-9 at the end of the first but whatever rust was on the Cadets dissipated in spectacular second quarter as they took a 30-22 lead into halftime.
SLUH, which trailed by as many as 11 in the third quarter, rallied behind junior standout swingman Nick Kramer who punched home a spectacular dunk in the lane to punctuate the rally. He finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
The game was tied at 37 headed into the fourth quarter.
SLUH was looking to end its four-game losing streak to CBC and pick up its over the Cadets since January 22, 2018.
CBC junior point guard Robert Martin didn’t let that happen. Martin scored a team-high 17 points, handed out four assists and was a steadying presence down the stretch for the Cadets. Senior guard Chevalier “Karate” Brenson scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds despite shuttling in and out of the lineup in the second and fourth quarters in foul trouble.
Junior guard Mikhail Abdul-Hamid had eight points and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Junior guard Larry Hughes Jr. had two points on a wide open dunk just before the final buzzer.
Francis Howell 50, Francis Howell Central 48: Sam Thompson grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a layup just before the fourth-quarter buzzer to lift the Vikings to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Spartans.
The No. 5 large school in the preseason rankings, Francis Howell (5-2, 2-0) needed a monster fourth quarter just for the 6-foot-10 Thompson to have the chance to win it at the end. The Vikings trailed 39-29 entering the final frame but exploded for 21 points. Thompson led the way with 24 points. Senior guard Sam Maddox scored 10.
Howell Central (2-1, 0-1) has now lost 13 consecutive meetings with Howell and 15 of its last 16. The Spartans last win over the Vikings came on January 30, 2015.
The Spartans were led by senior guard Myles Estrada who had 16 points and five assists. Senior swingman Camden Scott scored 10.
Fort Zumwalt North 81, Ste. Genevieve 52: KJ Lee tied his career high with 30 points as the Panthers powered past the Pirates on the road.
Senior forward Drake Stevenson scored 13 points, senior guard Tyler Edwards scored 11 points and senior George Prouhet had 10 points.
Fort Zumwalt North (4-1) was back in action for the first since it defeated Jackson on Dec. 3.
This was the first meeting between Fort Zumwalt North and Ste. Genevieve (4-3) in at least two decades.
Miller Career 57, Whitfield 48: Junior forward Eric Calicutt scored 18 points to lead Career Academy to a road win in its first trip to Whitfield.
Friday’s game at Whitfield was the first meeting between the two teams since 2016 and just the first since 1999 that was not at the MICDS Holiday Tournament. The Phoenix have won their last four against the Warriors.
Career Academy (3-0) also has wins over St. Louis Christian and KIPP.
Senior guard Osiris Mahr scored 15 points for the Phoenix.
Whitfield (0-4) had eight players score and was led by sophomore guard Nolan Simon.
De Smet 67, Vianney 49: Three players hit double figures as De Smet opened up MCC play with a home victory. Sophomore guard Justin Duff led the way with 18 points. Junior guard Brian Taylor and junior forward Brennan Lovette each scored 13 points.
The No. 4 large school, De Smet (3-1, 1-0) is scheduled to play at Webster Groves at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Vianney (1-2, 0-1) hosts Priory at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.