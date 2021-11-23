 Skip to main content
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
0 comments

Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter

Cardinal Ritter vs. St. Mary's

Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson celebrates a defensive play by his team during a boys basketball game on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

Did you miss it?

The squeak of the shoes? The methodical rhythm of the ball bouncing on hardwood? The roar of the crowd losing its collective mind after a dynamite dunk or clutch 3-pointer?

They’re all back.

Basketball is back.

After an unprecedented winter that saw teams either play a whole season, part of a season or an exhibition season, the area has returned to something that looks more normal. There are still some holdovers from last season’s COVID-19 restrictions, but for the most part they are minimal.

Teams can travel across state lines again. All your favorite shootouts, showcases and tournaments have returned.

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter again. Here’s what you need to know headed into what should be a fascinating and fun boys basketball season.

Chaminade vs. CBC basketball

Chaminade students cheer at a basketball game against CBC on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

1. Spectators are back in the gym

A year ago most places limited the number of spectators in the gym. This year those restrictions have been lifted, but make sure to keep a mask handy.

Depending on where the games are played, rules are different for fans and players. In St. Louis City and St. Louis County, anyone who's not actively running up and down the court will be asked to wear a mask. Players and coaches on the bench — as well as spectators — will need to cover up, but active players do not. That's unless you’re at Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East or Hazelwood West; then everyone is required to wear a mask regardless of whether or not they’re on the court. Proof of vaccination also is required to attend a game at a Hazelwood facility.

In Illinois, the guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health require that everyone, including active players, have their faces covered. The Illinois High School Association has appealed this mandate but has not been successful. Missouri teams can go play in Illinois but will have to abide by IDPH guidelines.

Some schools may decide to limit the number of spectators in the gym in part by using digital tickets, which have been popular during football season. For the most current policies, check with the host school.

Marquette 57, Parkway West 46

Parkway West's Tre' Bell heads in for a layup during a Class 6 District 3 semi final boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Parkway West High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

2. The offseason was more normal

Not only did area schools have a disjointed 2020-21 season, they were coming off a spring, summer and fall that left them with little to no opportunity for the players to get in the gym, the weight room or play together and it was evident early on as there was an immense amount of rust as teams got going.

This offseason weight rooms were open, gyms were open and contact days were used to their fullest. This was the first year the Missouri State High School Activities Association allowed basketball teams to have three hours a week of instruction during the fall instead of just open gyms. It was up to the coaches on how to best utilize their time.

“It makes you appreciate what you didn’t have last year,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “We almost felt like we were over-prepared on the first day.”

There were some adjustments to the new three-hour rule.

First and foremost was athletes participating in fall sports were not allowed to be a part of the organized practices. That took a bite out of several teams that have had fall athletes run at open gyms in the past if for no other reason than to get their basketball legs back. Two of Parkway West’s top returning players are point guard Tre Bell and forward Ja’Marion Wayne. Neither could be with their teammates in the gym while playing football for the Longhorns.

“We didn’t have everybody,” Parkway West coach John Wright said. “It’s an awesome feeling when you’re in the gym and able to teach.”

Hopefully the extra instruction this fall can help catch up players who missed out on opportunities to play last season. A lot of teams were careful with their varsity and junior varsity rosters as to not have many, if any, players swinging between the two due to the possibility of COVID-19 exposure and subsequent quarantine.

Cardinal Ritter 60, De Smet 57

De Smet coach Kent Williams talks to his players during a time out during the Boys Class 5 Quarterfinal basketball game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, March 12, 2021, at De Smet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

3. The playoffs look different

Last year was the first Missouri had six classes. This season, Class 6 and Class 5 will bypass the sectional round of the playoffs altogether. Instead MSHSAA shrank the number of districts to eight and pumped up the number of teams in each district to eight in most cases, if not nine.

The result is some district tournaments are overloaded with good teams. The most glaring of which is the Class 5 District 3 field which includes reigning state champion Cardinal Ritter, Class 5 quarterfinalist De Smet and Class 4 runner-up Westminster.

The Class 6 District 3 field includes perennial power Chaminade, an excellent Pattonville team that went 22-2 last season and Hazelwood Central.

For the first time in a long time all five Metro Catholic Conference teams have been split apart from each other. There is a path for four MCC teams to advance to either the Class 6 or Class 5 state semifinals. Only CBC and SLUH could potentially see one another prior to the final four.

In Illinois, the playoffs are back. A year after the season was shut down in November only to be revived in February, Metro East teams will have the opportunity to play for state. East St. Louis remains the reigning Class 3A champion after winning its first title in 2019. No boys champions were crowned in 2020 or 2021.

Class 6 Quarterfinal: Troy at Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt North's Connor Turnbull (22) dunks during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Friday, March 12, 2021, at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

4. Talent is everywhere

The area has always been rich with outstanding players, but this season it appears more spread out than in the past. When reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketball player of the year and senior center Tarris Reed Jr. and senior guard Damien Mayo Jr. transferred from Chaminade to Link Year Prep in Branson over the summer, the balance of power shifted.

The same can be said about the closing of St. Louis Christian as highly regarded 7-foot sophomore center John Bol transferred to CBC and junior guard Jayden Nicholson (6-4) landed at Vashon.

CBC returns the area’s most experienced point guard in Robert Martin (6-0) and pairs him with Bol, the first dominant big man coach Justin Tatum has had since Jordan Barnett graduated in 2014. Throw in senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. (6-5), who is on the cusp of the breakout season the Cadets have been hoping for, and the ceiling is quite high for CBC.

“I know for sure it’s going to happen for him,” Tatum said. “Larry is going to take a big leap this year.”

Ritter has won back-to-back state championships despite being moved into Class 5 last season due to MSHSAA’s championship multiplier for private schools. The Lions return a Murray State recruit in senior guard Braxton Stacker and added senior guard Kristian Davis, who transferred from O’Fallon Christian, on top of several rotation players who have been through the postseason fires the last two seasons.

Pattonville’s Kellen Thames (6-6) and St. Louis U. High’s Nick Kramer (6-4) both signed with St. Louis U. Fort Zumwalt North brings back Connor Turnbull (6-10), who signed with Butler and has become the top big man in the area with Reed’s departure. East St. Louis has Missouri recruit and senior point guard Christian Jones (6-5) and highly sought-after junior forward Macaeleb Rich (6-6).

There are outstanding players in every corner of the area just waiting to break out after last year’s weird season.

And if you think Chaminade or Vashon will be down this year because of graduation or transfers, you would be mistaken. Both of those programs have proven year after year they are not to be underestimated under any circumstances.

Chaminade-Althoff boys basketball game

The crowd reacts during a game between Chaminade College Prep Red Devils and Althoff Catholic in the Highland Shootout basketball tournament on January 9, 2016 in Highland, IL. A capacity crowd was on had for the final game featuring Jayson Tatum, the nations' top 5-star recruit who has committed to playing for the Duke University Blue Devils in the fall of 2016. (Photo by Michael Thomas)

5. Everything will be bigger

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder” is a cliché for a reason. After missing out on a full winter of basketball, area players, coaches, administrators, tournament and showcase operators are back with a vengeance. The Midwest Showdown Shootout, the Highland Shootout, the O’Fallon Shootout all are scheduled to have top-tier matchups between area and non-area teams.

The Troy Tipoff Tournament, the Webster Classic, the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament, the Collinsville Holiday Tournament, the MICDS Holiday Tournament, the Belleville East Classic, the Parkway West Classic, the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, the Rotating Eight Tournament and the rest are going to be chock full of good teams with good players savoring an experience that was very weird a year ago.

“I’m happy to go see basketball,” Hazelwood Central coach Brandon Gilmore said. “I’m just happy to be back in the gym. It should be a good year of high school basketball.”

So pull up some bleacher, be kind to the referees and enjoy the gym.

You know you missed it.

