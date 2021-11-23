Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter

Did you miss it?

The squeak of the shoes? The methodical rhythm of the ball bouncing on hardwood? The roar of the crowd losing its collective mind after a dynamite dunk or clutch 3-pointer?

They’re all back.

Basketball is back.

After an unprecedented winter that saw teams either play a whole season, part of a season or an exhibition season, the area has returned to something that looks more normal. There are still some holdovers from last season’s COVID-19 restrictions, but for the most part they are minimal.

Teams can travel across state lines again. All your favorite shootouts, showcases and tournaments have returned.

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter again. Here’s what you need to know headed into what should be a fascinating and fun boys basketball season.

1. Spectators are back in the gym

A year ago most places limited the number of spectators in the gym. This year those restrictions have been lifted, but make sure to keep a mask handy.