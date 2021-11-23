Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter

Did you miss it?
The squeak of the shoes? The methodical rhythm of the ball bouncing on hardwood? The roar of the crowd losing its collective mind after a dynamite dunk or clutch 3-pointer?
They’re all back.
Basketball is back.
After an unprecedented winter that saw teams either play a whole season, part of a season or an exhibition season, the area has returned to something that looks more normal. There are still some holdovers from last season’s COVID-19 restrictions, but for the most part they are minimal.
Teams can travel across state lines again. All your favorite shootouts, showcases and tournaments have returned.
It’s beginning to look a lot like winter again. Here’s what you need to know headed into what should be a fascinating and fun boys basketball season.
1. Spectators are back in the gym
A year ago most places limited the number of spectators in the gym. This year those restrictions have been lifted, but make sure to keep a mask handy.
Depending on where the games are played, rules are different for fans and players. In St. Louis City and St. Louis County, anyone who's not actively running up and down the court will be asked to wear a mask. Players and coaches on the bench — as well as spectators — will need to cover up, but active players do not. That's unless you’re at Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East or Hazelwood West; then everyone is required to wear a mask regardless of whether or not they’re on the court. Proof of vaccination also is required to attend a game at a Hazelwood facility.
In Illinois, the guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health require that everyone, including active players, have their faces covered. The Illinois High School Association has appealed this mandate but has not been successful. Missouri teams can go play in Illinois but will have to abide by IDPH guidelines.
Some schools may decide to limit the number of spectators in the gym in part by using digital tickets, which have been popular during football season. For the most current policies, check with the host school.
2. The offseason was more normal
Not only did area schools have a disjointed 2020-21 season, they were coming off a spring, summer and fall that left them with little to no opportunity for the players to get in the gym, the weight room or play together and it was evident early on as there was an immense amount of rust as teams got going.
This offseason weight rooms were open, gyms were open and contact days were used to their fullest. This was the first year the Missouri State High School Activities Association allowed basketball teams to have three hours a week of instruction during the fall instead of just open gyms. It was up to the coaches on how to best utilize their time.
“It makes you appreciate what you didn’t have last year,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “We almost felt like we were over-prepared on the first day.”
There were some adjustments to the new three-hour rule.
First and foremost was athletes participating in fall sports were not allowed to be a part of the organized practices. That took a bite out of several teams that have had fall athletes run at open gyms in the past if for no other reason than to get their basketball legs back. Two of Parkway West’s top returning players are point guard Tre Bell and forward Ja’Marion Wayne. Neither could be with their teammates in the gym while playing football for the Longhorns.
“We didn’t have everybody,” Parkway West coach John Wright said. “It’s an awesome feeling when you’re in the gym and able to teach.”
Hopefully the extra instruction this fall can help catch up players who missed out on opportunities to play last season. A lot of teams were careful with their varsity and junior varsity rosters as to not have many, if any, players swinging between the two due to the possibility of COVID-19 exposure and subsequent quarantine.
3. The playoffs look different
Last year was the first Missouri had six classes. This season, Class 6 and Class 5 will bypass the sectional round of the playoffs altogether. Instead MSHSAA shrank the number of districts to eight and pumped up the number of teams in each district to eight in most cases, if not nine.
The result is some district tournaments are overloaded with good teams. The most glaring of which is the Class 5 District 3 field which includes reigning state champion Cardinal Ritter, Class 5 quarterfinalist De Smet and Class 4 runner-up Westminster.
The Class 6 District 3 field includes perennial power Chaminade, an excellent Pattonville team that went 22-2 last season and Hazelwood Central.
For the first time in a long time all five Metro Catholic Conference teams have been split apart from each other. There is a path for four MCC teams to advance to either the Class 6 or Class 5 state semifinals. Only CBC and SLUH could potentially see one another prior to the final four.
In Illinois, the playoffs are back. A year after the season was shut down in November only to be revived in February, Metro East teams will have the opportunity to play for state. East St. Louis remains the reigning Class 3A champion after winning its first title in 2019. No boys champions were crowned in 2020 or 2021.
4. Talent is everywhere
The area has always been rich with outstanding players, but this season it appears more spread out than in the past. When reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketball player of the year and senior center Tarris Reed Jr. and senior guard Damien Mayo Jr. transferred from Chaminade to Link Year Prep in Branson over the summer, the balance of power shifted.
The same can be said about the closing of St. Louis Christian as highly regarded 7-foot sophomore center John Bol transferred to CBC and junior guard Jayden Nicholson (6-4) landed at Vashon.
CBC returns the area’s most experienced point guard in Robert Martin (6-0) and pairs him with Bol, the first dominant big man coach Justin Tatum has had since Jordan Barnett graduated in 2014. Throw in senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. (6-5), who is on the cusp of the breakout season the Cadets have been hoping for, and the ceiling is quite high for CBC.
“I know for sure it’s going to happen for him,” Tatum said. “Larry is going to take a big leap this year.”
Ritter has won back-to-back state championships despite being moved into Class 5 last season due to MSHSAA’s championship multiplier for private schools. The Lions return a Murray State recruit in senior guard Braxton Stacker and added senior guard Kristian Davis, who transferred from O’Fallon Christian, on top of several rotation players who have been through the postseason fires the last two seasons.
Pattonville’s Kellen Thames (6-6) and St. Louis U. High’s Nick Kramer (6-4) both signed with St. Louis U. Fort Zumwalt North brings back Connor Turnbull (6-10), who signed with Butler and has become the top big man in the area with Reed’s departure. East St. Louis has Missouri recruit and senior point guard Christian Jones (6-5) and highly sought-after junior forward Macaeleb Rich (6-6).
There are outstanding players in every corner of the area just waiting to break out after last year’s weird season.
And if you think Chaminade or Vashon will be down this year because of graduation or transfers, you would be mistaken. Both of those programs have proven year after year they are not to be underestimated under any circumstances.
5. Everything will be bigger
“Absence makes the heart grow fonder” is a cliché for a reason. After missing out on a full winter of basketball, area players, coaches, administrators, tournament and showcase operators are back with a vengeance. The Midwest Showdown Shootout, the Highland Shootout, the O’Fallon Shootout all are scheduled to have top-tier matchups between area and non-area teams.
The Troy Tipoff Tournament, the Webster Classic, the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament, the Collinsville Holiday Tournament, the MICDS Holiday Tournament, the Belleville East Classic, the Parkway West Classic, the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, the Rotating Eight Tournament and the rest are going to be chock full of good teams with good players savoring an experience that was very weird a year ago.
“I’m happy to go see basketball,” Hazelwood Central coach Brandon Gilmore said. “I’m just happy to be back in the gym. It should be a good year of high school basketball.”
So pull up some bleacher, be kind to the referees and enjoy the gym.
You know you missed it.
Boys basketball players to watch
Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis
A 6-foot-5 playmaking point guard, Jones averaged 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.1 steals and nearly a block per game as a junior in 15 games as Illinois’s season was reduced due to COVID-19. Led Flyers to the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament title. Signed with Missouri.
Nick Kramer, senior, SLUH
Arrived on the scene with a bang last winter as the 6-foot-4 swingman averaged 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game to lead the Jr. Billikens to a district championship game. Signed with St. Louis University.
Robert Martin, senior, CBC
The area’s top point guard, the 5-foot-10 Martin enters his fourth season as a varsity starter. Has two state semifinal appearances on his resume. Averaged a team-best 17.1 points per game and handed out 4.9 assists per game as a junior.
Kellen Thames, senior, Pattonville
The 6-foot-6 floor general averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 steals and nearly a block per game as he led the Pirates to a 22-2 season for the best record in school history. Signed with St. Louis University.
Connor Turnbull, senior, Fort Zumwalt North
The area’s top post player, the 6-foot-10 Turnbull had a breakout junior season as he averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5 blocks per game as Panthers reached Class 6 semifinals. Knocked down 72 percent of his free throws and 34 percent of his 61 3-point attempts. Signed with Butler.
Boys basketball preseason top 10 breakdown
Large schools preseason top 10
1. CBC
Last season: 14-5, lost to Chaminade in a Class 6 district final
Outlook: Returned one of the most experienced backcourts in the area in senior point guard Robert Martin (6-0) and shooting guard Larry Hughes Jr. (6-5). Martin averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 assists per game as a junior. Hughes averaged 16.4 points and made a team-high 38 steals last season. Added highly rated sophomore post prospect John Bol (7-0), who transferred from the now-defunct St. Louis Christian. Early on will be without senior guard Justus Johnson (6-1) and senior forwards Kendal Huston (6-3) and Jaycob Tatum (6-3), rotation pieces who are still playing football.
2. East St. Louis
Last season: 10-5, Illinois did not hold playoffs last season
Outlook: The reigning 2019 Class 3A champion boasts two of the area’s top players in senior point guard Christian Jones (6-5) and junior forward Macaleab Rich (6-6). Jones averaged 11.2 points and 6.3 assists last season. Rich was good for 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds. Lineup gets big in a hurry with junior forward Demarion Brown (6-8) and junior center Cameron Boone (6-8). The Flyers have seven returning players who saw time in the shortened season which culminated with a win in the Southwestern Conference’s postseason tournament.
3. Chaminade
Last season: 22-2, third place Class 6
Outlook: For the sixth time in seven seasons the Red Devils advanced to the state semifinals. Lost senior standouts Tarris Reed (6-10) and Damien Mayo (6-0), who transferred to Link Year Prep in Branson. Reed was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year last season. Back in the fold are twin senior guards Nate Straughter (6-2) and Walt Straughter (6-2). Nate averaged 9.2 points and was deadly from deep as he connected on 38 percent of his 104 3-pointers. Junior guards BJ Ward (6-0) and Nilavan Daniels (6-2) were both rotation staples who will see their roles grow. Ward handed out 4.3 assists last season. while Daniels hit better than 50 percent of his 70 3-point attempts and was second on the team with 33 steals. Senior forward Filip Sinobad (6-7) has an all-around game that can play underneath or outside. Senior forward Jimmy Lansing Jr. (6-7) is fresh off the football field and will give the Red Devils some interior muscle.
4. De Smet
Last season: 15-7, lost to Cardinal Ritter in a Class 5 quarterfinal
Outlook: Ended the longest district title drought in school history last season. Returns senior point guard Brian Taylor (6-4), who has signed with the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Taylor is a four-year varsity standout that averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Senior guard Brennan Lovette (6-6) averaged 8.3 points, 6 rebounds and was second on the team with 62 total assists last season. Senior guard Justin Duff (6-4) averaged 7.9 points per game and hit a team-best 30 3-pointers. Senior forward Jameal Goines (6-6) and Isaiah Robinson (6-8) give the Spartans some size with the graduation of twin towers Sekou Gassama and Yaya Keita.
5. St. Louis U. High
Last season: 7-10, lost to Pattonville in a Class 6 district final
Outlook: Returns the most prolific player in the Metro Catholic Conference in senior swingman Nick Kramer (6-4), who signed with St. Louis U. Kramer averaged 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and more than an assist, steal and block per game. Senior point guard Jaden McClain (5-10) is a four-year varsity starter that averaged 8 points and 3.6 assists per game. Junior guard Aaron Walker Jr. (5-7) is a nice piece that averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game last season. Junior forward Zachary Ortwerth (6-5) chipped in 5.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.
6. Pattonville
Last season: 22-2, lost to Fort Zumwalt North in a Class 6 sectional
Outlook: Had the best season in school history led by 6-foot-6 senior point guard Kellen Thames, who has signed with St. Louis University. Thames averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Graduated much of its rotation from last season.
7. Webster Groves
Last season: 15-6, lost to CBC in a Class 6 district semifinal
Outlook: Senior guards Matt Enright (6-0) and Ethan Chartrand (6-1) were the offensive engine of the Statesmen last season. Enright averaged a team-best 12.9 points, led the team 46 assists and connected on 38 percent of his 106 3-pointers. Chartrand was good for 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. Junior point guard CJ Lang (5-11) was key last season as he spelled Enright from primary point guard duties. His role should increase this season. Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos (6-2) and sophomore swingman Iziah Purvey (6-2) will both be heavy rotation players this season. Junior Jalen Purvey (6-0) can guard any position on the floor.
8. Belleville East
Last season: 11-2, Illinois did not hold playoffs last season
Outlook: Senior guard Alan Mason (5-11) and junior guard Jordan Pickett (6-4) are expected to be significant contributors after a more normal offseason. Mason averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. Pickett put up 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Lancers will go 10 deep, but experience is something they’ll have to get in a hurry after last season was so disjointed.
9. Fort Zumwalt North
Last season: 27-4, fourth place Class 6
Outlook: Returns the area’s top post player in senior center Connor Turnbull (6-10). A Butler signee, Turnbull averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5 blocks per game. Graduation hit the Panthers hard as both KJ Lee and Drake Stevenson are gone from last year’s final four team.
10. Hazelwood Central
Last season: 5-9, lost to SLUH in a Class 6 district semifinal
Outlook: Had no offseason going into 2020-21 season and then started later than the rest of the area. Returns four-year starting point guard Tevin Goines (5-9) and senior guard Trevin Williams (6-4). Williams averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and more than an assist and a steal per game. Goines handed out 6 assists per game and had a team-high 38 steals. Junior guard Jhordan Covington-Berry (6-3) averaged 7.5 points per game last season and was the Hawks top long-range shooter as he hit on 22 of his 64 3-pointers.
Small schools preseason top 10
1. Cardinal Ritter
Last season: 20-5, Class 5 champion
Outlook: Won state titles in two different classes the past two years after claiming the Class 3 title in 2020. Remains rock solid with returning senior guard Braxton Stacker (6-foot-4), who has signed with Murray State. Stacker averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and more than a steal per game. Senior post Robert Lewis (6-8) and senior guard Jordan Nichols (6-0) have contributed to the previous two state championships and are in line for larger roles. Lewis averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while blocking a team-high 35 shots last season. Lions have new pieces in sophomore guard Clayton Jackson (6-1) who comes from Mater Dei, California, and senior guard Kristian Davis (6-2) who transferred from O’Fallon Christian, where he averaged 17.6 points and 6.0 rebounds as a junior.
2. Vashon
Last season: 16-1, Class 4 champion
Outlook: After three consecutive final four trips and state titles in 2019 and 2021, doesn’t have the high profile standout back in the fold and coach Tony Irons is perfectly fine with that. Returns senior guard Ramirez Taylor (5-9) and Arlandus Harris (6-2), as well as junior guard Kennard Davis (6-5). Davis is the top returning scorer after averaging 10.1 points as a sophomore. Adds junior swingman Jayden Nicholson (6-4), who transferred in after St. Louis Christian closed. Junior forward Cameron Stovall (6-5) and junior guard Mason Mosley (5-7) should see a significant increase in playing time this season.
3. Westminster
Last season: 23-6, Class 4 runner up
Outlook: Returns all five starters from last season. Senior guard Casen Lawrence (5-10) has grown up on the varsity and developed into one of the area’s most widely respected players. Averaged 12.7 points and 2.9 assists per game but has a court presence that elevates his teammates. Knocked down 77 of his 211 3-pointers and 71 of his 80 free throw attempts. Junior forward Kobi Williams (6-3) was the top scorer with 13.3 points per game. Senior guard EJ Williams (6-1), senior forward Caleb Thompson (6-5) and senior post Austin Vick (6-8) all chipped in. EJ Williams had a team-high 85 assists. Thompson averaged 8.9 points and more than 5 rebounds per game. Vick grabbed a team-high 6.6 rebounds and blocked more than a shot per game. Senior forward Sam Vestal (6-6), senior guard LJ Minner (5-11) and senior guard Matt Buchanan (6-2) were part of the regular rotation last season.
4. University City
Last season: 16-4, lost to Cardinal Ritter in a Class 5 district final
Outlook: Senior point guard Larry Abbey (5-10) is back for his fourth season of running the show for coach Kelvin Lee. Averaged 7.6 points and 4 assists per game as a junior. Senior forward Carlton Thomas (6-5) was good for 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and more than two blocks per game. They’ll team with freshman forward Jayden Creighton (6-3) and freshman guard Mike Rucks (5-6) who have shown a tremendous amount of promise in the offseason.
5. Confluence
Last season: 13-7, forfeited prior to postseason due to COVID-19
Outlook: Had won seven in a row prior to forfeiting postseason due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. Returns four regulars in senior guard Trasean White (6-1), senior guard Korey Lawrence (5-10), senior forward Kywren Thorpes (6-5) and sophomore forward Bryant Moore (6-5). White, Lawrence and Thorpes all averaged between 13 and 10 points per game. Thorpes led the team by averaging more than seven rebounds per game. Thorpes and Moore were the top two shot blockers last season, too. Adds junior point guard Jamod Robinson (5-10) who transferred from Normandy where he handed out more than eight assists per game to go with the 11.6 points he chipped in every game.
6. MICDS
Last season: 20-4, lost to Westminster in a Class 4 district final
Outlook: Graduated eight seniors but returns its overall best player in senior forward and Dartmouth recruit Brandon Mitchell-Day (6-7) who averaged 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He’ll be tasked with leading seven seniors who will step into much bigger varsity roles this season. New to the program is junior point guard Marcus Coleman (6-2) who transferred in from Lutheran St. Charles where he averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Sophomore guard Jayden Banks (5-5) is expected to be a nice piece as well.
7. Whitfield
Last season: 11-11, lost to Normandy in a Class 4 district quarterfinal
Outlook: Returns every significant contributor from a year ago. Senior guard Tre Williams (6-0) averaged 6.4 points last season but has grown into a leadership role. Junior guards Jorden Williams (5-11), Jayden Williams (5-9), Nolan Simon (5-11), Nick Lewis (6-1) and Bryson Sutton (6-2) give the Warriors extreme depth. Simon led the team in scoring last season with 15 points per game. Sophomore forward Holden Souter (6-5) is the only significant size on the roster
8. Lift For Life
Last season: 11-13, Class 3 fourth place
Outlook: Expects to go 11 guys deep with plenty of size and length, especially for a small school. Returns three starters from last year’s final four run in senior point guard Torrey Davie (5-10), junior guard Odis Grissom (5-11) and senior post Jeremiah Foster (6-5). Sophomore guard Dennis Olds (5-11) can fill it up in a hurry. Sophomore forward Lajuan Johnson (6-6) and junior guard Cameron Sutton (6-2) are back after both saw limited action last season. Senior guard Tre Brown (6-4) was expected to have a big junior year but was injured. Will add senior Avion Bass (6-2), senior Anthony Caldwell (5-8) and junior Stevie Winston Jr. (6-3) all of whom played football for the Hawks Class 2 quarterfinal team that just finished its season.
9. Soldan
Last season: 7-3, lost to Vashon in a Class 4 district final
Outlook: Junior guard Steven Bonner (6-3) is the top returning scorer for the Tigers after averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds 2.75 assists in 10 games as a sophomore. Joined by senior guard Donovan Wallace (5-11), senior forward Mark Ford (6-1) and sophomore forward Abdoul Moussa (6-3). Wallace chipped in 9.6 points and it’s the top returning shooter from beyond the arc as he hit 9 of his 20 attempts.
10. St. Dominic
Last season: 21-6, lost to De Smet in a Class 5 sectional
Outlook: Returns its top scorer and rebounder in senior forward Ryan Schwendeman (6-5) who averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Matthew Willenbrink (6-0) is a four-year varsity staple. Sophomore point guard Jack Roppa (5-10) will jump right into the starting lineup after seeing action in seven games as a freshman. Junior guard Trevor North (5-10) and senior post Luke Vanourney (6-5) gives the Crusaders some size in the interior with Schwendeman. Coach Kevin Roberts believes this could be the best defensive team he’s had in his tenure.