Boys basketball season preview spotlight: Principia off to a stellar start in first season with Blossom at helm

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Derek Schauman had no idea his body language was so loquacious.

It screamed out without saying a word.

A sophomore guard for the Principia boys basketball team, Schauman never thought about how he or his teammates looked when something didn’t go as planned in the past.

And there was plenty that didn’t go the Panthers way last year.

Or most years for that matter.

Last season Principia finished 3-19. It hasn’t won more games than it’s lost in a season since 2009-10. It’s won three district titles in school history, the most recent in 1983.

Hard times are the only times the Panthers have known and it was reflected in the way they carried themselves on the court.

“People made a mistake and put their head down. Last year our body language was horrible,” Schauman said. “This year we’ve made a lot of positive efforts toward being a better team than last year.”

Enter Jay Blossom.

Three years after stepping down following a successful 20-year run at Webster Groves, Blossom was named Principia’s new coach in April. His impact has been immediate.

“The first day we met him I knew it was going to be intense,” junior center Cole Dannull said.

Blossom didn’t come alone. He brought along longtime right-hand man Scott Stallcup and hired on former student manager turned youth coach Tyler Coleman as the first members of his staff. The trio have started the process of turning a moribund program into one that’s more competitive.

The early results have been impressive.

Principia is 5-0 to start the season. That’s as many wins as it had last the last two seasons combined and equals the amount of wins it managed in the entirety of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Last week the Panthers won the Valley Park Tournament for the first time this century. Principia would often get its first taste of defeat at that early tournament. Some years it was just one. Some years it was three. Most years it was at least two.

This year it was zero.

“This year we walked in there and won every single game,” Schauman said. “It’s definitely pretty crazy to think we made it to winning our first four games when we won three games last year.”

Blossom and his staff are a big part of that change, but so are some new faces that arrived on campus. The Panthers start four freshmen and have a pair of seniors who are unlike any duo in the area.

Senior guard Ivan Vashschenko arrived in September from Ukraine, where his family still resides. Senior center Stephen Okoro — the younger brother of St. Louis U. center Francis Okoro — spent the last two years in Canada and his family originally is from Nigeria.

Okoro said academics were not necessarily a focal point during his time in Canada and his brother wanted to rectify that while having him nearby. Principia appealed because it checked all the boxes. He could improve his academics, provide him top-notch development on the basketball court and it’s a short ride down the highway from SLU.

“School wasn’t a major priority for me (in Canada). I didn’t know the importance of doing much school work,” Okoro said. “My brother wanted me to stay close to him. It was a good situation for me.”

At 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, Okoro certainly has the size and raw athletic gifts to make an impact at the college level, but his skills on the court are a work in progress. That’s where Stallcup is at is best. A post-player whisperer, Stallcup has helped Okoro start to unlock some of his potential.

“He’s like the best at post moves,” Okoro said. “He teaches me a lot of footwork. My footwork has improved in two months and my baby hook and everything. I think he’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”

It’s only five games, but so far Okoro is averaging nearly 15 points and 15 rebounds per game. He has only started to figure out what he’s doing but Blossom already believes he’s the best rebounder he’s ever coached. His athleticism is incredible as evidenced in the Panthers’ season-opening win over Gateway Science Academy, when he went in for a breakaway dunk and smacked his head on the backboard.

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Vashschenko is a reserve player at the moment. He said it’s taken some time to adjust to all the new things that come with living abroad. Language has been the toughest task thus far as he has to listen to what people say to him and translate it in his head. That’s tough on a good day. When he’s in the midst of a hard practice or drill it’s that much harder.

“Sometimes when you’re really tired and you can’t talk in your own language you need to able to translate,” Vashschenko said. “In the beginning (it was really hard), but now I’m used to it.”

Vashschenko is certainly not used to being on the other side of the world. He said he reads as much as possible every day for updates and information about Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russia. There’s not a day that goes by he doesn’t think about his family and his country.

“It’s impossible to stay away from. I’m reading news every day,” Vashschenko said. “Lots of my friends, my grandparents, they’re still in Ukraine. I try to talk with them at least twice or three times a week. I’m reading news and try to be aware of everything that’s happening there.”

More than their basketball skills, Vashschenko and Okoro’s stories have already made an impact on their teammates. What they have gone through to be standing in the gym at practice every day is much different than most.

“I’m very grateful for these two seniors because they show the most leadership in the team,” Dannull said. “I’m glad to say they’re two of my closest friends. They made that effort to get to know everyone and spread that positivity around.”

How this winter unfolds at Principia will be determined on the court. Principia will get to test itself in a Metro League that’s full of talented and well-coached teams. That should help prepare the Panthers when they begin postseason play in Class 2 in mid-February. Blossom is cautiously optimistic that over the course of the season if the Panthers continue to get a little bit better every day, they could position themselves to do something special.

“I have kids that believe in what we’re doing and want to be coached,” Blossom said. “We’ll see where it goes but it’s off to a good start.”