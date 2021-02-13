Boys basketball spotlight: Near-death experience leaves mark on University City's Lee

Kelvin Lee would like his flowers while he’s still here.
A constant presence on the area basketball scene for more than two decades, Lee had memorable tenures at Chaminade and St. Mary’s with a one-year stop at Miller Career Academy sandwiched in between. Now in his fourth season as University City’s boys basketball coach, Lee recently was made aware he had more than 400 career victories after some digging by U. City athletics director Matt Brooks.
“He put it together,” the 61-year-old Lee said. “I had an idea I was close, but I never paid attention to it. I never thought about 400.”
Brooks calculated Lee’s record at 417-147. The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association lists Lee’s record at 426-220.
U. City will recognize Lee this season for crossing the 400-win threshold while with the Lions. He said it will be the first time he’s been honored for a coaching milestone since he was hired at Chaminade prior to the 1997-98 season.
The recognition — his flowers — means a great deal to Lee. He’s helped mold some of the area’s best and most well-known players. Chaminade graduates David Lee and Brad Beal are among his protégés. Lee coached Jayson Tatum and Tyler Cook during their freshman year at Chaminade, too. All four went on to become successful NBA players. Current St. Louis U. standouts Javonte Perkins and Yuri Collins spent time under Lee’s wing. Lee coached Perkins for one season at Career Academy; he had Collins for two seasons at St. Mary’s.
Lee’s impact in the area only grows when his coaching tree is taken into account. As Charlie Spoonhour’s assistant at St. Louis U., Lee helped shape the careers of St. Louis U. High coach Erwin Claggett and John Burroughs coach Corey Frazier. Chaminade coach Frank Bennett played for Lee at Chaminade, returned to join his staff as an assistant and eventually supplanted him as head coach in 2013.
Lee’s fingerprints are everywhere in this basketball-mad town. It’s hard to imagine what it would be like if he wasn’t part of it. But that’s something Lee pondered not that long ago.
About this time last year, Lee was on his deathbed.
FROM THE PANHANDLE TO PROMINENCE
Gene Iba likes to say he can’t tell stories anymore.
“I can’t remember them all,” he said with a laugh.
Iba, 80, might not have the recall of a younger man, but he certainly remembers Kelvin Lee.
He couldn’t believe the caliber of recruit his fledgling Houston Baptist University men’s basketball team landed.
“We got Kelvin before many people saw him,” Iba said. “Kelvin could have played for me at Baylor.”
Lee starred at Crestview High in Crestview, Florida. He was enshrined in its hall of fame in 2013. Crestview is a small town just off Interstate 10 between Tallahassee and Mobile. One of Iba’s assistant coaches knew the area well and heard tell of a standout player. Now this was 1977, a lifetime before the internet would change how colleges scout and recruit players. As it was, Lee was balling in obscurity in the Florida panhandle.
“If Kelvin had played in Orlando we wouldn’t have been able to get him,” Iba said.
It didn’t take Lee long to make an impression. At about 6-foot-3 and 162 pounds as a freshman, he was a bit undersized. His jump shot was solid but not outstanding. There were other players who were more polished scorers.
None of them, though, wanted to get on the court as much as Lee did.
“Kelvin was willing to do whatever I wanted him to do,” Iba said. “He was a good offensive player but he was a great defensive player. He got better at a lot of things.”
Lee made the starting lineup not long after his freshman season began and remained there the rest of his career. His desire to improve was insatiable.
“When he came, he was the most prepared to play of any kid I had in that program,” Iba said. “He knew what we wanted him to do and he wanted to get on the floor.”
During Iba’s tenure, Houston Baptist transformed from creampuff to contender as the Huskies made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1984. Lee helped lay the foundation that propelled Iba into the Houston Baptist Hall of Fame in 2017.
In 1985, when Iba was hired to take over a Baylor program that was on probation and stripped of several scholarships by the NCAA, he didn’t hesitate to bring Lee on with him as an assistant. Lee had just started cutting his teeth as a coach back home at Crestview.
“I knew Kelvin was going to be good as a coach because he understood as a player what you had to do,” Iba said. “Kelvin is going to put the time in to learn the craft well and he’s going to work hard.”
Lee spent three years with Iba before joining Spoonhour at SLU for three years. After a brief stint on staff at Texas A&M, he returned to St. Louis and was hired by Chaminade.
In his 16 seasons the Red Devils rose to prominence. David Lee became the first player in the program to be named a McDonald’s All-American. He was soon followed by Beal and Tatum.
In 2009, Beal’s sophomore year, the Red Devils won their first state championship in the program’s first state final appearance. They were on the cusp of a second title in 2011, but McCluer North — which went on to win the crown — survived an epic Class 5 quarterfinal that ended Beal’s career.
Two years later Tatum headlined what was an incredible freshmen class that Kelvin Lee rode to one of the six Metro Catholic Conference titles the Red Devils won in a seven-year span. It would be his last.
In April of 2013, Chaminade dismissed Lee. It was reported at the time Lee had grown unhappy, and when word to back to Chaminade that he interviewed for the open position at rival CBC, it all but ended his tenure with the Red Devils.
Lee landed at Career Academy for the 2013-14 season and guided the Phoenix to an 18-9 record.
In May of 2014, St. Mary’s made sweeping changes throughout its athletic department. One of those changes included adding Lee. In his three years the Dragons improved dramatically. The year before he arrived they were 11-14. In 2016-17 — Lee’s final season — they went 25-4, won a district title for the first time in eight years and just the sixth time in school history. St. Mary’s went toe to toe with eventual state champion Vashon in the sectional round of the Class 4 state tournament but lost in overtime.
Two months later St. Mary’s released a statement that the school and Lee had “mutually agreed” to part ways.
Lee was snapped up by U. City, which was desperate for some continuity within its basketball program after cycling through several coaches in a short span.
'ON MY DEATHBED'
Seven minutes before tipoff, the U. City basketball team has a ritual. The Lions come together in a huddle in the tunnel that leads to the court and Lee gives them a few last words.
Last January, Maurice Jeffers looked around the huddle and didn’t see Lee.
“It was a reminder he wasn’t there,” Jeffers said.
Lee’s lead assistant since he arrived at U. City in 2017, Jeffers took over coaching duties while his mentor was sidelined. That included leading the last pre-game huddle.
“Everybody just did their part,” Jeffers said. “It was a little bit easier because of the foundation he set.”
Lee missed 10 weeks, the entire second half of the season. It was the longest time he'd ever been away from the gym. He’d never been hurt during his playing career and he certainly didn’t miss any games at Chaminade, Career Academy or St. Mary’s due to health concerns.
“He was always tough,” Iba said.
Lee had been in a car accident in a parking lot in October of 2019 and was dinged up a bit. More than anyone realized. His legs took some damage. As he recuperated he remained with the team and continued coaching. One day that winter he climbed the stairs in his house and it left him gasping for air. He went to the hospital and they diagnosed him with pulmonary embolism. He had blood clots in his lungs the doctors believed developed in his legs following his car accident.
Lee was admitted and his condition deteriorated rapidly.
“It was tough seeing him laying in that bed like that,” Jeffers said. “He was in a bad place. He thought he was out of here.”
Lee's stay at Mercy Hospital included five days in the intensive care unit. On the fourth day his doctor gave him grim news.
“He said ‘Nothing is working,’ ” Lee said.
The medical staff had another treatment it hoped could work, but if it didn’t, they wanted Lee to know what he was facing.
“I felt like I was on my deathbed,” he said.
Lee was given a recombinant tissue plasminogen activator, known as tPA, through his IV. It’s used to break up blood clots in severe cases of pulmonary embolism. Lee said as the tPA began to course through him, relief swept over him. His breathing started to improve.
“They put that in my system and I felt a calmness,” Lee said.
He spent one more day in the ICU and another two days in the hospital before being discharged to recover at home. All the while the Lions powered through their best season in nearly a decade. They ripped off a nine-game win streak and won 12 of 13 games after John Burroughs, coached by Frazier, eked out a 1-point win. U. City finished 18-9 after it was upset in the district tournament semifinals by Ladue.
“Maurice Jeffers did a heck of a job in my absence,” Lee said.
“He’s always told me ‘If I’m not here, keep this ship rolling,' ” Jeffers said.
Lee was out of the hospital, but the fatigue that followed him home was overwhelming.
He lives near Parkway Central and had jogged on its track in the past. He was intent on walking the quarter mile oval a few times. He made it halfway around before he had to sit down. For the first time in his life his endurance had left him.
“Kelvin worked at everything, but one thing he could always do was run forever,” Iba said.
A physical shell of himself, Lee was laid low.
“I couldn’t lift a 15-pound dumbbell,” he said. “I thought I wouldn’t be able to do anything.”
One day at a time he regained his strength. Now he can ride an exercise bike or crush an elliptical machine for more than an hour.
“It’s a great part of my day,” Lee said. “I’ve been doing a good job with self care to do the things I do.”
Lee firmly believes he’s still alive because it simply wasn’t his time to go. That spurred him on, even as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in the spring and destroyed any and all offseason plans until July.
“We really didn’t get to welcome him back,” Jeffers said.
The Lions have spent this winter making up for lost time by building on last year’s success. U. City is 15-3 and on Thursday it beat CBC 74-68. It’s the first time the Lions have defeated the Cadets in 14 years and just the third time they have done so since 2000. It’s by far the biggest win for Lee in his tenure at U. City.
“It’s been quite remarkable,” said Brooks, U. City’s athletics director. “He’s a phenomenal coach.”
It’s also par for the course for Lee. At every school, save his one year at Career Academy, he’s made the basketball program better than when he found it.
“I’ve kept the recipe and used it everywhere I’ve been,” Lee said.
It’s a recipe that won more than 400 games, but now it’s being implemented by a man whose own mortality was laid bare before him. Lee is here for a reason and he does not take it lightly.
“If you give me an opportunity I’m going to take advantage of it,” Lee said. “My players are getting the best of me now.”