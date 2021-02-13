Boys basketball spotlight: Near-death experience leaves mark on University City's Lee

Lee was out of the hospital, but the fatigue that followed him home was overwhelming.

He lives near Parkway Central and had jogged on its track in the past. He was intent on walking the quarter mile oval a few times. He made it halfway around before he had to sit down. For the first time in his life his endurance had left him.

“Kelvin worked at everything, but one thing he could always do was run forever,” Iba said.

A physical shell of himself, Lee was laid low.

“I couldn’t lift a 15-pound dumbbell,” he said. “I thought I wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

One day at a time he regained his strength. Now he can ride an exercise bike or crush an elliptical machine for more than an hour.

“It’s a great part of my day,” Lee said. “I’ve been doing a good job with self care to do the things I do.”

Lee firmly believes he’s still alive because it simply wasn’t his time to go. That spurred him on, even as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in the spring and destroyed any and all offseason plans until July.

“We really didn’t get to welcome him back,” Jeffers said.