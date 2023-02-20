Triad boys basketball coach Jeff Guidry demanded to know about the new kid.

When the Knights reassembled following a seven-month COVID-19 induced break in the fall of 2020, Guidry was impressed with the performance of a player he did not recognize during the first day of open gym workouts.

"I asked one of my assistants, 'Did we get a transfer I don't know about?' " Guidry recalled.

No, it was sophomore Jake Stewart — in a new body with a brand new skill set.

Stewart grew a whopping eight inches during the down time and stood at 6-foot-4. He also added more muscle to his frame and was sporting a different haircut.

So Guidry was totally confused.

"I thought it was pretty funny," Stewart said. "He had no idea who I was."

Now, everyone knows about the 6-foot-5 winger.

Stewart has helped the Knights on their way to a record-setting campaign.

Triad knocked off Jerseyville 50-21 on Thursday night to improve to 25-6 and set the school record for most wins in a single season.

The previous mark of 24 was set in 2019-2020. The Knights began playing basketball in 1958, according to Illinois High School Activities Association records.

Stewart currently leads the Knights in steals (65) and assists (124). His theft total is two times more than anyone else on the squad.

A two-way threat, Stewart is averaging 6.9 points per game, down from his 8.4 total of last season.

But as Guidry is quick to point out, Stewart serves multiple roles for the balanced group.

"He's not the kind of guy that's going to lead us statistically in every game," Guidry said. "But I think we're a completely different team without him. He does all the little things for us."

Stewart's transformation began during the pandemic when mother nature gifted him with a lightning-quick growth spurt.

He completed his freshman season as a solid 5-8 guard. Just seven months later, he was a 6-4 battler inside.

"For me, it wasn't that surprising," Stewart said. "When you see yourself every day, you don't feel like you have grown that much.

"But I did."

Jake's father Scott also remembers his son's rapid acceleration — for a different reason.

"We had to buy him all new clothes," Scott chuckled.

Guidry was overjoyed at seeing the new-look Stewart.

"He told me, 'Now that you've grown, you're going to have a different role on this team,' " Stewart said. "He said they were going to expect more from me."

Stewart certainly has delivered.

He served notice by pumping in 14 points in a 54-39 win over Columbia on Nov. 29. He also grabbed six rebounds in that contest, which helped the Knights get off to a 6-0 start to the season.

Stewart handed out a career-best 12 assists in a 62-25 win over Pana on Jan. 14 and followed that seven days later with a nine-assist effort in a 58-40 win over Civic Memorial.

Triad has won 15 of its last 16 games, thanks in part to Stewart's heads-up play.

Stewart quickly became the Swiss Army knife of Triad athletics, following the eight-inch spurt.

He is a member of the soccer, tennis and football teams at the Troy-based school and excels at each endeavor.

Stewart is a four time all-Mississippi Valley conference selection in each sport and was twice chosen all-state in soccer, which is considered his best sport.

And he finds time to work diligently at all four activities.

Stewart's summer workout regimen was intense to say the least. He would arrive at school around 9:30 a.m. and work on his soccer skills for a few hours before heading home for lunch. From there, it was time for football workouts, which consisted of sharpening his kicking ability.

Then, he hit the tennis court for two hours to set the stage for dinner. The day ended with a return to the gym to work on his basketball game.

"A lot of people think it's crazy, but I love every minute of it," Stewart said.

Stewart helped lead the soccer team to a pair of final four appearances. The Knights finished second in Class 2A in 2021 and third in 2019.

Although his strength likely lies on the soccer pitch, Stewart plans on trying to walk on as a place kicker at the University of Missouri. In his first season in the sport last fall, he drilled a 45-yard field goal and blasted every kickoff into the end zone when instructed to do so.

But for now, Stewart is enjoying his final basketball season.

The Knights are looking for their first regional title since 2003 and Stewart feels his club is capable of a lengthy post-season run after already winning the Mississippi Valley Conference crown.

Triad is the top seed in the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional and will open play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the hosts.