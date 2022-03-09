Boys basketball state semifinal spotlight: Duchesne finds footing on run to first final four

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Amorion Oliphant was on the verge of calling it quits.

The Duchesne junior guard slogged through a rough 16-game stretch last season where his team won just three games.

After the Pioneers lost six of their first seven this season, Oliphant considered moving on to another endeavor.

"It was tragic," Oliphant said. "We were stressed. We were pushing ourselves in that first half of the year and it was bad, too."

Yet Oliphant simply could not leave his friends and teammates.

"I kept thinking, 'I can't do that. I have to finish it with my brothers,' " Oliphant said. "Our starting five kept telling me to keep coming back, to keep coming to practice."

A couple of months later, Oliphant is glad he stuck it out.

The Pioneers (15-16) caught fire down the stretch and have advanced to the boys basketball state semifinals for the first time in program history. They face Charleston (27-3) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a Class 3 semifinal at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.

"It was all worth it," Oliphant said.

Thayer (28-1) plays Lafayette County (29-1) in the second semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winners meet for the Class 3 state championship at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Pioneers played just 16 games last season due to COVID-19 quarantine issues. The majority of those games were played in the final three weeks of the season.

Duchesne coach Wade Bouslog could never get a set lineup because of those struggles.

"I told the kids that last year we were trying to build the airplane and fly it at the same time," Bouslog said.

The constant changes played havoc with the team as it tried to fight through a difficult situation.

"I think that adversity helped them understand to keep plugging away," Bouslog said.

Bouslog didn't know what parts he had for his team this season, so the outset of this campaign almost was a carryover from last year.

But the light bulb has turned on for the Pioneers, whose five-game winning streak is their longest since the 2016-17 season. They won 54-35 on Feb. 26 at Louisiana for their first district title since 2015, then won 45-44 against Monroe City — last season's Class 3 state runner-up — for the program's first sectional victory since 2012.

"We had our doubt at times, but we just stuck with it and listened to (Bouslog)," Duchesne junior guard Josh Baker-Mays said. "He kept saying we were this close and he wasn't wrong. We're in the final four."

The Pioneers are 13-9 since January and head to Springfield having won seven of their last eight.

Junior guards Ethan Kissell and Cameron Lee have led Duchesne's charge, both averaging around 13 points a game. Kissell leads the Pioneers with seven rebounds per contest. Senior stalwart Nathan DeGuentz is averaging five points, five rebounds and two assists a game.

The Pioneers' losing record can be deceptive considering the way they have played of late.

"Our record doesn't matter," Oliphant said. "We're just going to keep going."

