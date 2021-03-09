Boys sectional roundup: Reed hits a career high as Chaminade tops Marquette; De Smet downs St. Dominic

The trap was set and waiting for the Chaminade basketball team.
The Red Devils refused to fall into it.
Behind a monster performance by junior center Tarris Reed Jr., Chaminade beat Marquette 57-40 in a Class 6 sectional Tuesday night at Chaminade.
Chaminade (20-1) advanced to the quarterfinal round to play at Poplar Bluff (15-9) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Red Devils have won 16 in a row including Friday night’s heart stopping 67-64 win over CBC in the district championship game last week.
It’s a game that will live on in Chaminade lore, but it wasn’t spoken about by the players or coaches that lived it the last few days.
“We call the sectional game the trap game,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said.
More often than not the Red Devils have to survive one rival or another in a highly-charged, emotional district championship. If they let that joyful feeling cloud their focus as they prepare for the sectional, things can go haywire in a hurry.
“You’re prepared for a letdown (because of the intensity of the district win),” Bennett said. “The next day comes and we have to figure out how to beat Marquette.”
The plan was not complicated.
Reed, who is 6-foot-10 and one of the top low post prospects in the nation, went to work early and often. He finished with a career-high 32 points.
“He was great, he had it all going from the start,” Bennett said. “He wasn’t settling for shots, he was going at the defense.”
Reed took what the defense gave him. He can work in the post to get a quality look or he can knock down a jump shot. And if the defense isn’t giving him much, he’s not shy about kicking the ball back out for someone else to make the play. Sometimes he’ll do that even when the defense is giving him what looks like a scoring opportunity.
“He’s so unselfish,” Bennett said. “He passed the ball out a few times when I think he should have scored the ball. He wants to get his teammates involved.”
Junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. scored 10 points.
Marquette (16-9) was led by Owen Marsh, who scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Mustangs led 23-21 after the first quarter, but the Red Devils ratcheted up the defense. Marquette scored nine points in the second and third quarter combined.
Chaminade will now face Poplar Bluff for the first time since March 6, 2004 when these two teams met in a quarterfinal at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The Mules won that meeting 83-74 behind Tyler Hansbrough’s 29 points. Chaminade’s Tommy Williams scored 37.
De Smet 71, St. Dominic 44 - Jeremiah Walker hit a career milestone as he was one of three Spartans in double figures as they advanced to their first quarterfinal appearance since 2013.
De Smet (15-6) will face Cardinal Ritter (17-5) at 6 p.m. Friday at a site to determined. It will be a rematch of Ritter’s first game this season when it beat De Smet 84-76 on Dec. 8.
Walker and junior guard Brennan Lovette each scored 18 points to lead the Spartans. Walker scored his 1,000th career point in the process.
Junior guard Brian Taylor scored 10 points while Justin Duff and Jemeal Goines each scored nine.
Senior center Sekou Gassama did not play for the Spartans.
St. Dominic (21-6) was led by senior guard Brendan Deters, who scored 22 points. Junior forward Ryan Schwendeman scored 14 points.
The 21 wins are the most for St. Dominic since 1972.
Vashon 89, Roosevelt 31: The Wolverines jumped out to a 24-7 first-quarter lead and extended it to 51-15 at halftime on their way to a Class 4 sectional win at Gateway STEM.
Vashon (13-1) advanced to the quarterfinal round where it will host New Madrid County Central (20-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.
It’s the third consecutive year Vashon has advanced to the quarterfinals and fifth time in the last six seasons.
New Madrid County Central has rolled through nearly all of its schedule this season. The Eagles eked out a 73-72 win in overtime against Dexter on Jan. 22, but that was as close as anyone has come to besting them. New Madrid County Central got a rematch with Dexter in its district championship game and won 68-48 last week.
Roosevelt finished the season 4-12.