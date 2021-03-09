Boys sectional roundup: Reed hits a career high as Chaminade tops Marquette; De Smet downs St. Dominic

Reed, who is 6-foot-10 and one of the top low post prospects in the nation, went to work early and often. He finished with a career-high 32 points.

“He was great, he had it all going from the start,” Bennett said. “He wasn’t settling for shots, he was going at the defense.”

Reed took what the defense gave him. He can work in the post to get a quality look or he can knock down a jump shot. And if the defense isn’t giving him much, he’s not shy about kicking the ball back out for someone else to make the play. Sometimes he’ll do that even when the defense is giving him what looks like a scoring opportunity.

“He’s so unselfish,” Bennett said. “He passed the ball out a few times when I think he should have scored the ball. He wants to get his teammates involved.”

Junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. scored 10 points.

Marquette (16-9) was led by Owen Marsh, who scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Mustangs led 23-21 after the first quarter, but the Red Devils ratcheted up the defense. Marquette scored nine points in the second and third quarter combined.