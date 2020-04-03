Bradfisch takes over at Pacific as VanLeer steps away

“I think the last time I played in the post was fifth or sixth grade,” Bradfisch said with a chuckle. “I learned pretty quickly no task was too small (for a coach).”

And yes, that includes laundry.

Bradfisch said Brown’s organization opened his eyes. She planned out everything down to the last detail.

Most importantly, though, he said the biggest lesson he learned from Brown was a coach has to have a good connection with their players. Without that foundation it’s hard, if not impossible, to build up a program and be successful.

“When you have those relationships it makes coaching easier,” Bradfisch said. “(The players) know you’re doing what’s best for them and what’s best for the team.”

Since taking over at Pacific, Bradfisch has tried to do what he can to introduce himself to the returning players. He interviewed in person at Pacific in early March just before the coronavirus pandemic started shuttering schools and travel was discouraged. However, he was unable to meet the team and has done what he can over video conferences and phone calls to share who he is and what he’s about.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Bradfisch said.