Bradfisch takes over at Pacific as VanLeer steps away

Cody Bradfisch knew basketball would take him places and teach him things.
He didn’t realize laundry would be on that list.
As the lone graduate assistant for the then newly restarted Thomas University women’s basketball program, Bradfisch’s responsibilities ran the gamut. He did everything from recruiting to developing post players to measuring out detergent as the fledgling program found its footing. It was an education in all the things a coach does that have nothing to do with game day.
“There was no task we were too big for,” Bradfisch said.
Bradfisch now has a big task in front of him. A 2009 Jerseyville High graduate, Bradfisch was recently hired as Pacific’s boys basketball coach. He takes over for John VanLeer, who retired this winter after 27 years with the program.
Bradfisch, 29, spent the past five years as an assistant with the Warrensburg High boys varsity. This will be his first turn leading a program of his own. It’s something he’s been working towards since he finished up at Jersey.
“Out of high school it’s something I really wanted to do,” Bradfisch said.
Bradfisch played four years at Webster University and graduated in 2013. As a senior, he was a student-teacher at Webster Groves High. Longtime Webster Groves assistant basketball coach Scott Stallcup was his mentor.
“He’s a great young teacher and coach,” Stallcup said. “He will do a great job.”
Bradfisch was a student teacher at Webster Groves at the same time as Justin Mathes, who just finished his first season as the Statesmen’s coach. Another faculty member at the time was Frank Bennett, who left Webster Groves after the 2013 school year when he was hired as Chaminade’s new coach.
Instead of jumping right into teaching, Bradfisch decided to pursue his master’s degree which led him to Thomas University in Thomasville, Georgia. He joined women’s basketball coach Coretta Brown’s staff.
Scratch that.
He was Coretta Brown’s staff.
Thomas, which competes in the NAIA, had restarted its men’s and women’s basketball programs after more than a decade. It picked Brown to orchestrate its revival. Brown was a four-year standout at the University of North Carolina and was selected by the San Antonio Silver Stars in the first round of the 2003 WNBA draft. Brown played four years in the WNBA then spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech University before taking over at Thomas.
Brown’s influence on Bradfisch was significant. Because it was just the two of them to start, Bradfisch got a taste of all that coaching entails. He hit the recruiting trail and developed contacts to help build the roster. He scheduled tours on campus for potential recruits. He put together a combine that was, in essence, an open tryout that landed the program several players. Brown asked that Bradfisch work with the post players to develop their skills in a way that would mesh with the team’s offensive scheme.
“I think the last time I played in the post was fifth or sixth grade,” Bradfisch said with a chuckle. “I learned pretty quickly no task was too small (for a coach).”
And yes, that includes laundry.
Bradfisch said Brown’s organization opened his eyes. She planned out everything down to the last detail.
Most importantly, though, he said the biggest lesson he learned from Brown was a coach has to have a good connection with their players. Without that foundation it’s hard, if not impossible, to build up a program and be successful.
“When you have those relationships it makes coaching easier,” Bradfisch said. “(The players) know you’re doing what’s best for them and what’s best for the team.”
Since taking over at Pacific, Bradfisch has tried to do what he can to introduce himself to the returning players. He interviewed in person at Pacific in early March just before the coronavirus pandemic started shuttering schools and travel was discouraged. However, he was unable to meet the team and has done what he can over video conferences and phone calls to share who he is and what he’s about.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Bradfisch said.
He’s still doing distance learning at Warrensburg, too. He teaches freshmen American history and has found it to be a challenge. Warrensburg has extended its school closure until April 30.
“Everyone is trying to make the best of the situation,” Bradfisch said.
Bradfisch knows all too well the challenges the pandemic has unfurled on the state. His wife, Ashley, is a nurse practitioner in Grandview. They met at a basketball camp in Maine when they were in college.
Like the rest of us, Bradfisch doesn’t know what the future holds or when life will resume with some sense of normalcy. But he’s itching to dig in at Pacific and continue to build on what VanLeer established in his nearly three decades of leadership. It’s not easy being the next guy when someone like VanLeer steps away, but Bradfisch believes the transition will be smooth.
“I think he’s done a fantastic job during his tenure,” Bradfisch said. “There’s a good culture in place. If we can build the relationships, I don’t see why we can’t be successful.”
