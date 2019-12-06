Mehlville's Davion Bradford (right) tries to block the shot of Hancock's Justin Pounds during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Dre Townsend (center) is double-teamed by Hancock players Sam Richardson (left) and Stacian Livingston during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Lamontay Daughtery takes aim on the basket during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Dylan Branson dribbles down court during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's King Waller dribbles to the basket during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Davion Bradford (right) tries to block the shot of Hancock's Justin Pounds during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Dre Townsend (center) is double-teamed by Hancock players Sam Richardson (left) and Stacian Livingston during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Lamontay Daughtery takes aim on the basket during the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis, Mo. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MEHLVILLE — Davion Bradford could sense it coming Friday.
Bradford, a 7-foot senior center for the Mehlville boys basketball team, knew his teammate Dylan Branson was due to break out.
“I’ve been knowing him since fifth grade,” Bradford said. “I know when he’s hot, I know when he wants it, I know where he’s at on the court every single time. I knew he was ready.”
Branson proved Bradford right. The 6-foot-4 guard poured in 13 points to spark a dominating third quarter as Mehlville broke open a tie game at halftime for an 83-54 win over Hancock in the championship of the Southside Classic.
Branson scored 11 of 13 points during one stretch in the third as the Panthers outscored the Tigers 32-10.
“We weren’t shooting the ball that well from the outside and they were in foul trouble,” Branson said. “We knew they didn’t have an answer for us inside. They were all doubling and tripling down on Davion and he did a good job of hitting me on back cuts. When they’re in that zone, instead of shooting 3s we decided to attack it more.”
The outburst allowed Mehlville coach Andy Guethle to clear his bench midway through the fourth.
“We missed some shots that we should have made in the first half and I think we’ve got to get the ball inside,” Guethle said. “Obviously it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out when you have Davion Bradford in there.”
Branson finished with 24 points for Mehlville (3-0), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Bradford scored 16 points and pulled down 21 rebounds. Lamontay Daughtery scored 17 points and King Waller added 13.
Sam Richardson led Hancock (2-1) with 17 points. Jerry Wiliams scored 12 points and Marcus Jackson added 10.
The game featured plenty of whistles as the referees attempted to keep a game featuring two physical teams under control. Two Hancock players fouled out and a technical was given to each team.
“Hancock’s kind of a rivalry team,” Branson said. “We’ve got a couple friends on there we play open gyms with and stuff. There are some emotions out there, but we’ve got to keep it under control and use it for the positive stuff.”
A Waller 3-pointer late in the first quarter helped give Mehlville an 18-13 lead.
But Hancock controlled most of the second quarter. Williams drained a 3-pointer and a Richardson bucket gave the Tigers a 27-25 lead.
“They’re a very good team,” Hancock coach Dan Knox said. “We played with them, we just ran out of horses. We played with them the first half, had a couple of silly mistakes. Hopefully our kids will learn from this and get a lot better.”
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Mehlville vs Hancock in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.