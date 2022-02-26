Breese Central clamps down on rival Mater Dei to win 2A regional title

TRENTON — Luke Strubhart was about as unhappy as he could be.

Especially after an unbeaten season.

The Breese Central senior recalled the sinking feeling after the Cougars won all 15 games last year but had nowhere to go when postseason play was canceled around the state due to COIVD-19 issues.

"We won all our games, but it didn't feel that good," Strubhart said. "There was nothing to play for."

The Cougars have turned that disappointment into a rallying cry this season.

Strubhart pumped in a game-high 16 points to lead Breese Central to a 46-30 win over Mater Dei in the Class 2A Wesclin Regional boys basketball final Saturday night at Wesclin High.

The Cougars (27-5) advanced to face Massac County (21-11) in a Carterville Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Central, which has won six in a row, led from start to finish in dominating their community rivals in front of a sellout crowd of about 1,800.

"I can't say enough about our guys," Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "They've just been really focused. They bought into our game plan."

The Cougars took control in the opening four minutes and never let the foot off the accelerator.

Sophomore Mason Shubert, Jeremy's son, added 13 points to the winning attack. Cougars junior Cody Dickshot chipped in with nine points.

Strubhart, who also added nine rebounds, came within one point of his career high. He tallied 17 points Dec. 17 in a 68-27 win over Civic Memorial.

The Central players vowed they would step up in postseason play this time around to make up for last season's disappointment.

"We were 15-0, but we didn't get anything," Mason Shubert said. "We were a little upset. That's why this means something."

Mater Dei (21-12) had won seven of the previous eight games between the Clinton County rivals, including a 32-25 victory Feb. 4 over the Cougars.

But it was a totally different story this time around.

Central used a rock-ribbed defensive effort to choke the life out of the Knights.

Mater Dei missed seven of its first eight shots and fell behind 7-2 after the first eight minutes.

"Good sound defense, that's been our calling card," Jeremy Shubert said. "What was big is that we didn't give them any second chance points in the first half."

Added Dickshot, "We just came out ready to play."

Indeed.

Strubhart and Mason Shubert combined for 29 points and stepped up when leading scorer Brady Moore was held scoreless over the first three quarters. Strubhart and Mason Shubert are averaging around seven points per game.

That scoring depth played a key role in the outcome, according to Mater Dei coach Cory Arentsen.

"Sometimes, you've just got to tip your cap," Arentsen said. "Their other guys made plays."

Strubhart got the ball rolling with a short jumper just 83 seconds into the contest. He also added an emphatic block later in the opening period that helped his team keep the momentum.

Mason Shubert added a pair of first period baskets before Strubhart converted on a turnaround jumper for a 9-4 lead.

The Cougars then closed the second quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 21-8 lead into the break. Dalton Boruff and Mason Shubert triggered the spurt with 3-pointers. Dickshot also added a short jumper.

Strubhart capped off a near-perfect opening 16 minutes with a fallaway jumper at the buzzer.

"Coach made an emphasis to come out strong," Strubhart said. "That was our game plan and we kept rolling with it."

Mater Dei climbed to within 21-10 early in the third period on a driving layup by Cameron Haag, who finished with a team-high 12 points.

But Central regained command on baskets by Mason Shubert and Strubhart.

The regional crown was especially important to the Shubert family, with father and son enjoying a special moment.

"They're our rivals and playing for a (regional title) was the most important thing,"" Mason Shubert said. "But it means a lot to do this with my dad."

