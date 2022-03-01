Breese Central cruises past Massac County and into Class 2A sectional title game

CARTERVILLE — Dalton Boruff leapt into the air and tossed the ball high toward the basket.

The Breese Central senior guard made it look like an off-balance shot.

It wasn't.

Luke Strubhart's highlight slam off Boruff's alley-oop capped a flourish in the first half as Breese Central cruised to a 59-24 victory over Massac County in the Class 2A Carterville Sectional boys basketball semifinal Tuesday at Carterville High School.

"I can't say enough about them," Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "They're fun to be around and they don't let up. They're bought in, I think they're locked in."

Breese Central (28-5) awaits Wednesday's sectional semifinal winner between Nashville (22-4) and Murphysboro (28-2) for a spot in the sectional final, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

It's the first time the Cougars have reached a sectional title game since 2016, when they went on to finish second in Class 2A.

The game was tight early, but even as the Cougars clung to a 16-13 lead, Boruff said his confidence never wavered.

"When you come out like that, you kind of just know," Boruff said. "You know the flow of the game when you've played so much."

The Cougars ended the last five minutes of the first half on a 19-1 run that was capped by Strubhart's slam from Boruff.

In the third quarter, it was more of the same as the Cougars opened up the third quarter on a 10-2 run.

"We knew coming in that they had some really good seniors," Massac County coach Joe Hosman said. "We knew we had to play more physical and we just didn't match their physicality. If they play that way, they're going to be hard to beat."

Keying the Cougars offense was senior Brady Moore, who scored a game-high 22 points. It was a far cry from his regional title performance against Mater Dei where he was limited to just four points.

"They held me down pretty good," Moore said. "After that first one went through (against Massac County), I kind of took off from there."

Strubhart added 14 points, while Cody Dickshot and Myles Kampwerth each scored six points. Boruff ended with five points and five assists.

"We were working like a well-oiled machine," Boruff said.

As good as the offense was, shooting 20-for-34 from the field in the first three quarters, the Cougars showed the same lockdown defense they had Saturday in the regional final against Mater Dei.

It was the eighth time Breese Central limited an opponent to 30 points or fewer, including the third time in the last six games.

Junior Brady Cissell led the Patriots with eight points.

"They're a really good basketball team," Hosman said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.