COLUMBIA, Ill. – Every basket was a body shot Tuesday night.

Every point on the board a landed blow.

When the Columbia boys basketball team hosted Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division rival Breese Central it was a middleweight bout between the top two teams in Class 2A.

This one went to the Cougars.

Central pushed past Columbia in the second half to grab a 50-39 win and secure the inside track to defending its conference crown.

The No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Central (23-4 overall, 7-0 league) dug out of an early deficit then proceeded to smother No. 3 small school Columbia (25-3, 6-1) for the better part of three quarters on its way to a statement win over the No. 1 team in the Associated Press’s Class 2A poll.

“I don’t know that as a head coach if I’ve ever done that before,” Central’s Jeremy Shubert said with a smile. “The kids came focused, we went over a scout, we had a game plan and I can’t say enough about my guys.”

The No. 4 team in that same poll, Central was fresh off a disappointing setback against crosstown rival Mater Dei. The Cougars had won two in a row over their arch nemesis but were dealt a 48-44 loss on Friday night.

It paved the way for a redemptive performance on Tuesday.

“We’re coming in mad after that loss on Friday,” Central senior guard Cody Dickshot said. “There’s nothing we want to do more than beat our conference foe who’s ranked No. 1 in the state.”

Dickshot was imperative to Central’s success. He scored a game-high 16 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. It was Dickshot whose spinning layup in the lane gave the Cougars a 9-8 lead with 5 minutes and 28 seconds in the second quarter. It was the first made basket by either team after Columbia finished the first quarter with an 8-7 edge.

It was Dickshot who knocked down a pull up jumper to put Central ahead 18-17 with 7:10 to play in the third quarter. The Cougars wouldn’t trail again the rest of the game.

Senior forward Chase Lewis scored 13 points for Central. He scored five of the Cougars’ first eight points and dropped in a layup with a minute left in the second quarter to give his team a 16-14 lead at halftime.

“We were able to have Cody Dickshot step up,” Shubert said. “Chase Lewis was able to get so many big things.”

Despite being the leading scorers for their team, neither Dickshot nor Lewis walked out of the locker room with the enormous belt the team awards to the game’s most valuable player.

That honor went to junior forward Mason Shubert. The 6-foot-2 son of the coach was charged with defending Columbia’s 6-foot-7 senior swingman Dylan Murphy. The Eagles most potent offensive player, Murphy is a handful in the post and on the perimeter. He averages a team-high 18 points per game, but managed just six with the younger Shubert doing much of the defending.

“We knew that he had some size on me. I had to front him in the post and just battle him as much as I could and rely on help side when he was posting up,” Mason Shubert said. “We go through a lot of scouting. Knowing the game plan and what they’re trying to do helps a lot when I know what Dylan is trying to do. I can beat him to a spot.”

Central’s sticky defense limited Columbia’s high-octane offense to a season-low 39 points, which it also scored in a 54-39 loss to Triad on Nov. 29.

Mason Shubert's job was primarily defense but it wasn’t his only responsibility. As Columbia tried to extend the game in the fourth quarter, he stepped to the free throw line and knocked down four of his six attempts and finished with eight points.

It was no easy feat as the packed gym was loud and the raucous home band and student section sang “happy birthday” to Shubert to distract him. There was a cinderblock hoisted skyward with the chant of “Brick! Brick! Brick!” as well. None of it fazed the Cougars, who haven’t necessarily had to play in that environment before but still put together an excellent defensive effort.

“They talked to each other out there. It’s loud,” Jeremy Shubert said. “This was a packed house tonight. This is what the postseason is going to be. Especially if we play in the regional and make it to a semifinal. It’s going to be loud.”

Columbia got a team-high 13 points from senior guard Jack Steckler. Sophomore forward Sam Donald had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles have experienced seniors in Murphy and Steckler, but underclassmen make up the rest of the rotation. It was the kind of game where experience plays a significant role.

“I just think our inexperience, our youth and we’re the walking wounded it was all kind of a perfect storm tonight that played into that,” Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said.

Columbia didn’t get the result it wanted Tuesday night, but it will have the opportunity to learn and grow from the experience. The Eagles hadn’t lost since Dec. 17 and ran their winning streak to 16 in a row. Now they have the chance to start a new streak, one they hope carries them where they want to go. They’ll even get to see Central again when they’re slated to play at Central on Feb. 16 with the potential for a postseason matchup a little further down the line.

“We have to bounce back. We get to put the jerseys on again and it’s not the end of the season,” Sandstrom said. “There’s a lot of things we’ll learn from that game film which our kids do an excellent job of. I imagine we’ll see Breese again when the money is on the line. We have to do some things better and we will. We will.”