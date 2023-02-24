NASHVILLE, Ill. — Mason Shubert has heard those magic words from his father time and time again.

The Breese Central junior guard was well aware of what Cougars coach Jeremy Shubert was going to say during a timeout Friday night after his team saw a 10-point lead disappear.

"He said, 'Just get back to what you were doing before,' " Mason said. "That's what he always says."

The mild lecture did the trick.

Breese Central used a third-quarter outburst to knock off rival Mater Dei 51-37 in the Class 2A Nashville Regional boys basketball title game at Assembly Hall.

The Cougars (28-4) have won eight of their last nine and will face Carterville (26-6) in a Pinckneyville Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Central downed its crosstown rival for the second year in a row in the regional championship game.

The Cougars claimed the Wesclin Regional crown 46-30 last season.

"There's nothing better than beating Mater Dei for a regional championship," said Central senior Cody Dickshot, who pumped in a game-high 17 points.

Added junior forward Zane Schrage, "Two years in a row — I love it."

The Cougars parlayed a strong defensive effort and some timely outside shooting to avenge an 48-44 home court loss to Mater Dei on Feb. 3.

"After they beat us back at home we felt like we had to get our revenge," Dickshot said. "We've been thinking about that game since then. We knew we were going to have to come ready to play.

"That's exactly what we did."

Breese Central rode a hot hand from Dickshot into a 21-11 lead midway through the second quarter.

Mater Dei (15-17) chopped the deficit to 21-15 by the break and then used successive 3-point shots by Jacob Hustedde, Drake Wagner and Nick Lampe to knot the score 24-all with just over five minutes left in the third period.

Jeremy Shubert then called a timeout and went to work.

"We needed to start playing mentally smarter," the 6-foot-4 inch Schrage said. "Coach got us ready (to do) that."

Dickshot snapped the tie with an easy layup off an in-bounds pass. Two possessions later, he muscled in a shot from close range for a 28-24 lead. Schrage, who tallied all 12 of his points in the second half, followed with a 5-footer to put his team back in control.

Breese Central needed just 2:11 to complete the game-changing 6-0 blitz.

"We just made plays and got it done," Mason Shubert said.

Breese Central, which never trailed, came out on fire to grab a 12-5 lead in the first quarter.

Dickshot and Schrage both felt the loss to Mater Dei 21 days earlier played a role in the quick getaway.

"That's a team you can't fall behind against," Dickshot said.

Mater Dei overcame a late-season, four-game losing skid to knock off Du Quoin and Nashville and reach the regional final.

The Knights simply ran out of steam against the school located less than a mile from its campus.

"Things just didn't go our way," Mater Dei coach Cory Arentsen said. "We didn't make the shots you need to against a good team like that."

Breese Central is searching for its fourth final four appearance. The Cougars finished third in Class 2A in 2016 after winning the 2A state crown in 2012.

Class 2A Nashville Regional final: Breese Central 51, Mater Dei 37