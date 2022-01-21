Breese Central stymies Mascoutah, advances to Nashville tournament final

NASHVILLE — Breese Central followed the script to perfection Friday.

The Cougars played smart, didn’t panic and turned in a stellar defensive performance in a 57-44 boys basketball victory over Mascoutah in the 39th annual Nashville Invitational Tournament.

“We only had six turnovers. That’s huge in any big game,” said Central coach Jeremy Shubert, who was equally proud of his team for never permitting Mascoutah to get into its fast-paced attack. “We held a high-scoring team to 17 points in the second half. We did so many things right.”

The win gave Central (18-3) the Pool A title and advanced it into the championship game against Pool B champion Nashville (18-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday in a battle of state-ranked teams. Nashville is No. 1 in Class 2A, while the Cougars are tied for eighth in Class 2A.

The host Hornets lost to Mater Dei 37-36 in the second game Friday but still advanced to the championship based on the tiebreaker system.

Sophomore Mason Shubert, the coach’s son, and senior Brady Moore paced Central with 17 points apiece. Senior Dalton Boruff added 13 points. The Cougars were 18 for 22 from the free-throw line.

It was Shubert’s highest-scoring game at the varsity level. He scored 10 points in the second quarter, when the Cougars grabbed the lead for good. Central went into the locker room at halftime with some bounce, the result of a buzzer-beating jumper by senior Luke Strubhart that made it 30-27.

The momentum carried over into the second half, as the Cougars led 41-37 after three quarters before ending the game on a 9-0 run.

“We limited our turnovers, handled their pressure and did a good job,” said Mason Shubert, who made seven of 10 free throws. “We were able to contain them and did well on the boards. It was a fun game to play in. We just tried to play hard and limit them where we could.”

Jack Seibert, a 6-foot-6 senior, led Mascoutah with 16 points and seven rebounds. Strubhart had the task of guarding Seibert, and it wasn’t easy. Strubhart picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth quarter with Central leading 43-37.

Strubhart was replaced by 6-1 junior Chase Lewis, who held his own against the physical Seibert until Strubhart returned to the game with 3 minutes and 26 seconds to play. At that point, the Cougars’ lead was 48-40.

“You’ve got to give Luke Strubhart credit because he altered them,” Jeremy Shubert said. “Seibert is one of the best post players I’ve seen this year because he’ll play with his back to the basket and they’ll throw the ball in there to him. Those are things you don’t see too much anymore in high school ball.”

Mascoutah led 11-9 after one quarter and 18-13 early in the second quarter. Central scored nine of the next 11 points to lead 22-20, but the Indians (15-4) recovered to grab a 27-24 lead on a three-point play by Seibert.

Moore followed with a basket in the paint for Central, and junior Cody Dickshot made a short jumper to put the Cougars ahead 28-27. Strubhart’s last-second shot boosted the advantage to three points, and the Indians — despite being within one point on three occasions — were unable to recover.

“We didn’t really push the ball ahead,” Mascoutah coach Cole Schomaker said. “We had three really good practices this week. I’m a little bit surprised how slow we played. Kudos to (the Cougars). They played fantastic. Every loose ball, they got. They got all the boards. They hit some shots.”

Mascoutah was 1-for-11 on 3-pointers and was outrebounded 19-16. Senior Justin King, the Indians’ leading scorer, had 10 points — six under his average. Junior Darien Singleton, averaging 12.9 points, was held to five.

“Defensively, we weren’t bad,” Schomaker said. “But Central played well, they played smart and they played together. It was a total team victory. We’re 15-4. The sky’s not falling. But it wasn’t our night. Jack played very well tonight. We just didn’t have a lot around him. We never got in a rhythm.”

