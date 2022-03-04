Breese Central suffers overtime heartbreak to Nashville in Class 2A sectional title game

CARTERVILLE — Breese Central threw a flurry of second-half blows Friday against Nashville in the Class 2A Carterville Sectional boys basketball final.

But the Cougars never found the haymaker they needed.

Breese Central rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to lead in the fourth quarter before falling 47-45 in overtime to the Hornets at Carterville High School.

"We didn't come out and execute," Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "They took a lot of the things that we wanted to do away, but at the same time, we had some open looks. You've got to give them credit, they made their open looks in the first half and we didn't."

Nashville (23-4) advanced to face Teutopolis (26-7) at 7 p.m. Monday in the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional.

It's the first sectional title for the Hornets under first-year coach Patrick Weathers and the program's third since 2010.

"Tip of the cap to Coach Shubert," Weathers said. "He's a first-class coach who runs a really good program. Very similar communities with a lot of support. This is the stuff that makes high school basketball fun. So proud of my boys. They battled and battled."

Breese Central only hit four shots from the field in the first half while Nashville sank nine, going a perfect 4-for-4 from long range behind senior Issac Turner.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Turner lit up the scoreboard for 15 first-half points.

"Turner hit some great shots, that's tough to guard," Shubert said. "You have to give him credit, he had a great game and they played smart."

Facing a 10-point halftime deficit, the Cougars immediately started chipping away at Nashville's lead as soon as the second half started.

Breese Central (28-6) started the second half on a 5-0 run and outscored the Hornets 10-6 in the third quarter.

"I told them in the locker room, I didn't want to go get all 10 back at once, just get five or six back, which we did," Shubert said.

The hot second half continued as the Cougars continued their charge. Sophomore guard Mason Shubert finished the comeback with a mid-range jumper with more than five minutes left in regulation to give Central its first lead since the first quarter.

The Cougars' run finished at 14-2 and they had a 37-31 lead with less than three minutes to go before the one thing they hadn't done much all season reared its ugly head.

Turnovers.

"Central never turns the ball over," Weathers said. "They're a very sound, fundamentality and runs their sets very well. Incredibly organized. We had to gamble when we got down, but that's the way things go."

The Cougars only turned the ball over eight times, but three came in the final three minutes of the game to allow Nashville to sneak back into the game.

Nashville's surge was led by senior Saxton Hoepker, who scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and overtime including, the game-tying free throws with less than a minute to go in regulation.

"We work on free throws every day," Hoepker said. "We shoot like 50 a day. We're all prepared for those moments."

Breese Central senior Brady Moore had a contested look at the rim with less than five seconds to go in regulation that rimmed out. Then Cougars junior Cody Dickshot intercepted an inbound pass and his half-court desperation shot rimmed out to send the game to overtime.

"We had some momentum on our side and I told them to keep grinding," Weathers said.

Moore led the Cougars with 14 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Nashville hit six of 10 free throws in overtime as Breese Central struggled to run its offense in the extra period.

"We just ran out of gas and just too many costly turnovers," Shubert said.

