Breese Central uses suffocating defense to shut down Wesclin

BREESE — Parker Loepker was thrilled to finally be back on the court with his team.
It had been nearly a week since the 6-foot-4 senior and the Breese Central basketball team played a game.
"We couldn't wait to get back out here," Loepker said.
After a long break, Loepker and the Cougars turned that excitement into a smothering defensive performance to defeat Wesclin 45-32 on Thursday in the 59th Mater Dei Christmas Tournament at Mater Dei High School.
"I challenged the guys because we haven't been able to hold teams down," Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "We shoot for 40 points or under and the guys figured that we had to turn it up on both ends."
Breese Central (4-5) held an opponent to under 40 points for the first time since it defeated Wood River 80-32 on Feb. 25, 2019.
The Cougars will play Doss (Ky.) in the second round of pool play beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Loepker led the Cougars with nine points while pulling down four rebounds and tallying two blocks.
"I love to stop them on defense and then coming down to score is fun," Loepker said. "We were just wanting to get back on the court. The last game we played was a while ago."
He keyed a defensive effort that only gave up one 3-pointer and limited Wesclin to just 10 made field goals on 42 shots. The Cougars also forced 10 turnovers.
"We turned it up on both ends and then created some turnovers," Shubert said. "We made enough free throws."
Breese Central's defense held Wesclin scoreless for nearly 10 minutes in the first half, including over five minutes in the second quarter.
"That's not the first time that our offense has been shut off, but we have to execute better," Wesclin coach Brent Brede said.
In the middle of the second quarter, during one of Wesclin's scoring droughts, Breese Central went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.
While it wasn't a pretty sight on offense at times, Shubert was pleased.
"Until we get some more guys confident shooting the basketball, it's going to be that way," Shubert said. "It's going to be a knockdown grind out affair."
Getting to the free-throw line was a point of emphasis for the Cougars as they attacked the lane.
"Get the thing inside," Shubert said.
The Cougars went 10-for-17 from inside the arc and 22 of the Cougars 45 points came from the charity stripe.
"We've got to do a better job of playing hard without fouling," Brede said.
Wesclin (4-5) was led by junior Cameron Brandmeyer's 12 points.