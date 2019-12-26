Breese Central uses suffocating defense to shut down Wesclin

He keyed a defensive effort that only gave up one 3-pointer and limited Wesclin to just 10 made field goals on 42 shots. The Cougars also forced 10 turnovers.

"We turned it up on both ends and then created some turnovers," Shubert said. "We made enough free throws."

Breese Central's defense held Wesclin scoreless for nearly 10 minutes in the first half, including over five minutes in the second quarter.

"That's not the first time that our offense has been shut off, but we have to execute better," Wesclin coach Brent Brede said.

In the middle of the second quarter, during one of Wesclin's scoring droughts, Breese Central went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.

While it wasn't a pretty sight on offense at times, Shubert was pleased.

"Until we get some more guys confident shooting the basketball, it's going to be that way," Shubert said. "It's going to be a knockdown grind out affair."

Getting to the free-throw line was a point of emphasis for the Cougars as they attacked the lane.

"Get the thing inside," Shubert said.