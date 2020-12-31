Brenson, Martin use crunch time magic to lift CBC over Cardinal Ritter

"Early in the fourth quarter we got out of sync, but we were playing against a really good team," CBC coach Justin Tatum said. "We got it back and I'm proud of them for it. It was a good win."

CBC, a Class 6 school, reached the final four last season before the tournament was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cadets lost plenty of talent from that team, including Caleb Love, who is now at the University of North Carolina.

This group feels it still has the talent to get back to the state tournament. The Cadets were playing just their second game of the season after a host of cancellations and postponements.

"Just getting out to play, that was a big thing for us," Tatum said. "We were tired of beating up on ourselves. Once we get going, get some games under our belt, we'll be fine."

Ritter put together a strong rally, led by Mario Fleming who finished with a game-high 19 points. Luther Burden, who will play football at the University of Oklahoma, added 16 points. Stacker had 11.

CBC appeared to be in control when Holmes banked in a short jumper for a 55-40 lead with 3:37 left in the third period.