Brenson, Martin use crunch time magic to lift CBC over Cardinal Ritter

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Chevalier Brenson has a lot on his mind these days.
The CBC senior multi-sport standout was all set to continue his football career at the University of Illinois until Illini coach Lovie Smith was fired Dec. 13, three days before the signing period opened.
That left Brenson, a game-breaking wideout, without a home.
"It's been kind of hard," Brenson said.
Still, he has not let his football worries carry over to the basketball court.
A 6-foot-4 guard for CBC's basketball team, Brenson recorded two steals and a basket in the final 44 seconds Thursday to lead the Cadets to a 74-69 win over Cardinal Ritter in a battle of statewide powers at CBC.
CBC (2-0) is No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com ranking of large schools. Ritter (3-3) is first among small schools.
The Cadets went on a 6-0 run over the final 61 seconds to steal the game from Ritter, which rallied from a 15-point third quarter deficit to take a one-point lead down the stretch.
Brenson and junior guard Robert Martin led the final charge, accounting for all six points.
"Lock in, be focused and maintain," Martin said. "That's what we did."
Martin finished with a team-high 17 points. Brenson added 16 points despite missing almost 12 minutes due to foul trouble. Junior Mikhail Abdul-Hamid chipped in with 11 points. Hulking 6-8 center Eric Holmes added eight points.
Brenson, who helped CBC to the state football championship game, had a long-standing relationship with Smith, a former NFL head coach at Chicago and Tampa Bay. When Smith was let go, Brenson soured on the Illini. Unfortunately, most of the other NCAA Division I schools that were after him already had their plans set.
That leaves Brenson with fewer choices as he reopens his recruitment. He said Ball State and the University of Miami-Ohio are at the top of his list.
For now, Brenson plans on continuing his success on the hardwood. He banded with Martin to form an unstoppable duo at crunch time Thursday.
Ritter, the defending Class 3 champion which is in Class 5 this season, charged back to take a 69-68 lead on a baseline jumper by Braxton Stacker with 1 minute 36 seconds left in the final period.
"It was bad letting that lead get away," Brenson said. "We made too many mistakes — so we had to make up for it."
Martin gave the hosts the lead for good with a 12-footer from the wing. Brenson followed with a steal and layup for a 72-69 cushion. Martin then hit two of four shots in the final 25 seconds. Brenson set up the first two attempts with a mid-court steal after jumping into the passing lane.
"Early in the fourth quarter we got out of sync, but we were playing against a really good team," CBC coach Justin Tatum said. "We got it back and I'm proud of them for it. It was a good win."
CBC, a Class 6 school, reached the final four last season before the tournament was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cadets lost plenty of talent from that team, including Caleb Love, who is now at the University of North Carolina.
This group feels it still has the talent to get back to the state tournament. The Cadets were playing just their second game of the season after a host of cancellations and postponements.
"Just getting out to play, that was a big thing for us," Tatum said. "We were tired of beating up on ourselves. Once we get going, get some games under our belt, we'll be fine."
Ritter put together a strong rally, led by Mario Fleming who finished with a game-high 19 points. Luther Burden, who will play football at the University of Oklahoma, added 16 points. Stacker had 11.
CBC appeared to be in control when Holmes banked in a short jumper for a 55-40 lead with 3:37 left in the third period.
But the Lions closed the quarter on a 16-2 outburst to get to within 57-56. Burden highlighted the run by hitting a 40-footer at the buzzer.
The lead changed hands four times in the final period before CBC pulled away in the closing minute.
Ritter's three losses have all come against quality opponents including Chaminade and Kickapoo, which reached the final four in Class 6 last season.
But coach Ryan Johnson is not one to settle for moral victories.
"No excuses — we're just not operating the way we need to right now," he said. "That's a good team over there, but it's more about us than them. We need to figure out the right things to do at the right times."