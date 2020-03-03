Brentwood bags second district title in school history, first since 1981

“Skill-wise they’re not basketball players but they work extremely hard. That makes up for a lot of the parts they’re missing.”

Hill’s talents have helped overcome any number of shortcomings, too. A 6-foot-3 and 211-pound guard, Hill is among the area’s most dynamic players. He’s the second leading scorer in the area with a 28.4 points per game average. He’s also good for 11.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.

If the Eagles need something done on the court, Hill can make it happen.

“It’s really nice having a guy like Chris,” senior center Jordan Mitchell said. “It’s fun playing with him.”

Because Hill is capable of going off for 40 points on any given night, Brentwood’s opponents have gone out of their way to limit the damage he can do. He’s seen plenty of box-and-one defenses this year and adjusted accordingly.

Hill is a willing passer and over the course of the season he and his teammates have found what they were missing early on — chemistry.

“We’re friends first so we had a bond. It was really chemistry that we had to get together on the court,” Hill said. “The rotations and the plays, just knowing where guys are supposed to be and know what they do best.”