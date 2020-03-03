Brentwood bags second district title in school history, first since 1981

BRENTWOOD — The jackhammer shook the walls and clattered on as the Brentwood boys basketball team practiced its free throws Monday evening.
Brentwood High is in the midst of a renovation complete with hardhat areas, chain link fencing around the perimeter and hallways blocked off as construction is ongoing.
The jackhammering was a new feature Monday but the Eagles just rolled with it. It’s what they have done all season in what has become a historic winter.
For just the second time in school history and the first time since 1981, Brentwood is a district champion. The Eagles won at Crystal City 59-53 to claim the Class 2 District 2 title on Friday and punch their ticket to the state tournament. Brentwood (14-11) will face Oran (24-5) in a sectional at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson High.
“It was exciting. The ups and downs of the game, it’s an emotional ride,” Brentwood coach Kevin Kullum said. “You’re up by four one minute and then you’re down. We came out with the win.”
Kullum achieved a goal as a coach he was unable to attain as a player. A 1992 Brentwood graduate, Kullum said the Eagles were pretty strong back in his day but were foiled by an even tougher Cardinal Ritter team that was also in the district tournament. Even with Kullum, Brentwood’s all-time leading scorer, the Eagles never broke through.
“We were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state. We had to play it out,” Kullum said. “This was on my bucket list, being able to bring a district title to Brentwood, so this is exciting to me.”
Take into consideration where Brentwood started to where it is now and it’s remarkable. The Eagles were in their own gym Monday night but their season began on a small court at Maplewood Baptist Church.
Brentwood’s gym was unavailable as it was being renovated in November. So the Eagles took their show on the road and turned the tiny gym into their home away from home. The size didn’t matter much early on anyway. The Eagles were missing a chunk of their regulars as they wrapped up their season with the football team.
“We didn’t like it at first but it got better when people started coming from football,” senior guard Chris Hill said. “We were having fun, it didn’t matter where we were at.”
It was slow going for Brentwood in December. Without a home court to play on and little practice time together, the Eagles opened the season 2-3. They had nearly a full month between games during the holidays. That’s when they were able to make up for lost time.
“We have maybe one player that plays all year round,” Kullum said. “There’s four football players, a couple of baseball players. Put them all together and you do the best you can.
“Skill-wise they’re not basketball players but they work extremely hard. That makes up for a lot of the parts they’re missing.”
Hill’s talents have helped overcome any number of shortcomings, too. A 6-foot-3 and 211-pound guard, Hill is among the area’s most dynamic players. He’s the second leading scorer in the area with a 28.4 points per game average. He’s also good for 11.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
If the Eagles need something done on the court, Hill can make it happen.
“It’s really nice having a guy like Chris,” senior center Jordan Mitchell said. “It’s fun playing with him.”
Because Hill is capable of going off for 40 points on any given night, Brentwood’s opponents have gone out of their way to limit the damage he can do. He’s seen plenty of box-and-one defenses this year and adjusted accordingly.
Hill is a willing passer and over the course of the season he and his teammates have found what they were missing early on — chemistry.
“We’re friends first so we had a bond. It was really chemistry that we had to get together on the court,” Hill said. “The rotations and the plays, just knowing where guys are supposed to be and know what they do best.”
Over the course of the winter, the Eagles hashed out their roles. Mitchell, for example, is going to try and grab every rebound he can, protect the rim and score in the paint. At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he’s a presence on both ends and averages 12 points, 11 rebounds and more than two blocks per game.
“Our method is know your place, know your role, know your job,” Mitchell said. “John Danfort, Reggie Jeffry and Alex Hayes, they’re phenomenal on defense. They lock down.”
Brentwood will need every player on the roster to fill their roles to the fullest. Oran has won four consecutive district championships and was the Class 2 runner up last season after it was nipped by Greenwood, 55-54. In 2017, Oran won the Class 2 state title.
It will be the biggest challenge Brentwood has faced this season. In an effort to prepare his team for what could be ahead, Kullum began scouting potential opponents when the Eagles didn’t have games to play over the holidays.
“I’ve been doing my homework since December,” he said.
Everything will be new for everyone when Brentwood takes the court against Oran. Even Hill, who has the most basketball experience of anyone on the roster, doesn’t know how the program’s first sectional game in 39 years will go. But he’s looking forward to finding out.
“It’s different,” Hill said. “I’ve never played basketball this long. I like the feeling.”