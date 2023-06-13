TOWN AND COUNTRY — Sam Briscoe knows what people are thinking.

He can see it in their eyes.

The 27-year-old was announced Tuesday as the new head basketball coach at CBC in a press conference at the private school.

Briscoe realizes he looks more like a baby-face kid than a varsity high school basketball coach.

"I get the stare of, 'Wait, you're really the head coach,' " Briscoe said. "I understand that I'm young and I might not have the long list of head coaching jobs that others might have. But I've had the opportunity to learn from some great people."

Briscoe was chosen from among approximately 20 candidates according to CBC athletics director Scott Pingel.

"I was a young guy one time and someone cut me a break," Pingel recalled. "I see a lot of great traits in Sam."

The ultimate decision was made by a committee that included former Cadets basketball star Larry Hughes, who played at St. Louis University before going on to a 14-year NBA career.

Despite his youthfulness, Briscoe brings an impressive resume to the Town and Country campus.

The 2014 Duchesne High grad spent three years as an assistant at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, a traditional NCAA Division II power. He took over the program at Kirkwood High prior to last season and hit the ground running by guiding the Pioneers to a 24-3 record.

Briscoe takes over for Justin Tatum, who stepped down to take a job as an assistant coach with a professional team in Australia.

Both Tatum and Pingel feel Briscoe's age is an advantage not a detriment.

"He's young, he's enthusiastic," said Tatum, the father of Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum. "The right guy for the job."

Added Pingel, "The excitement he brings is contagious. We'll be in good hands."

Briscoe met later in the afternoon with the players, who seemed excited about their new boss.

"I think they're relieved and ready to get going," Briscoe said.

Briscoe inherits a program that has won seven state titles, the last was a Class 6 crown in 2022.

"This is one of those places that when they come knocking, it's hard to turn down," Briscoe said. "This is an opportunity that I'm excited for."

The 5-foot-11 Briscoe played point guard at Duchesne for four seasons, helping the Pioneers to a 79-30 record.

He played two seasons at Rockhurst University before transferring to Mizzou, where he graduated in 2019.

Briscoe garnered some of his most important basketball lessons from veteran Drury coach Steve Hesser, who amassed 354 wins in 17 seasons.

"I learned more about basketball from him in a two-year span than anyone else in my life," Briscoe said. "His knowledge was unbelievable."

Briscoe also gleaned a lot from his father Jim, a former Duchesne standout who coached Sam in his younger years. His aunt, Debbie, also fashioned an illustrious career at Duchesne.

In addition to his strength as a bench coach, Briscoe also is a skills trainer. He worked for a time at Pure Sweat Basketball, a training company that enhances the skills of players from all ages. He has worked with Trae Young, an NBA All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks; and Candace Parker, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.

Briscoe believes that all of his experiences will help him to succeed in the spotlight at CBC.

"As a competitor, you want to get to a place when (state titles) are an expectation," Briscoe said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to lead a program that has those types of expectations."