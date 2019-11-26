CAHOKIA — Jack Bruening isn't left wide open on the court very often. And for good reason.
But when his teammate Daulton Burgner saw him standing alone on the wing with time winding down, he didn't hesitate.
"Jack is one of the best shooters in the area," Burgner said. "I knew that if I got him the ball, he was going to hit the shot."
Burgner wasn't wrong.
Bruening nailed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to lift Althoff to a 56-55 victory over Cahokia on Tuesday in a pool play contest at the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament.
"We really wanted this win," Burgner said. "Last year we were up and they came back and beat us, and this year, a lot of our guys left, so everyone is doubting us, so we really wanted this win."
Althoff (1-1), coming off a two-point loss to Herrin in a regional final last season, has won two of the last three meetings between its South Seven rival and picked up its first win at Cahokia since a 63-51 victory on Dec. 11, 2015.
"Cahokia just plays against us like that. I've seen it for way too many years," Althoff coach Greg Leib said. "We've had great battles and sometimes it's been in our favor and sometimes it hasn't. Not many people know about this rivalry, but it's been here for 21 years for me."
The lead changed hands 12 times and twice in the final minute. After junior Jimeque Harvey stole the ball at midcourt and glided in for a layup to put Cahokia up 54-53 with 35 seconds left, Leib burned a timeout.
"We were in a situation we hadn't worked on enough, Leib said. "I own that, but (Harvey) really read the play well. He had a great game."
With the defense spread out, Burgner brought the ball up the court and started to drive to the basket before he saw Bruening and dished a pass to him.
Bruening, who was 1-for-5 from behind the arc up until that point, didn't think twice before launching the clinching three.
"Just let it fly and do what I do best and trust myself," Bruening said.
Bruening finished with 12 points while Burgner stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 17 points, seven boards, four assists and three steals.
"Slow rotation on defense and with a good shooter, you'll pay for it, and we paid for it," Cahokia coach Darian Nash said.
Cahokia (0-2) had a chance to send it to overtime from the free-throw line with no time remaining but missed its second attempt from the stripe to seal the win for Althoff.
It was a key difference between the two squads as Cahokia was whistled for 20 fouls to Althoff's seven. The Crusaders converted 20-of-34 free throws while the Comanches went 3-for-7.
"We will always fight an up a hill battle, but we try not to bring it up," Nash said of the foul calls.
Harvey led the Comanches with 15 points, four steals and three boards.
Sophomore Quinton Jones came off the bench with 12 points and five boards.
"He's a spark plug. That's a guy I'd love to have in my fox hole," Nash said of Jones.