Bruns plays like he practices, helps Troy rally against Marquette

TROY, Mo. — His teammates knew Jacob Bruns was a sleeping giant on the offensive end of the basketball court.
The Troy senior forward scored a career-high 16 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with just more than three minutes to play to lead the Trojans to a 52-47 win over Marquette in a nonconference boys game Thursday night at Troy Buchanan High.
“I'm so proud of him. He finally played the way he's capable of playing tonight,” Troy senior guard Griffin St. Pierre said. “He does it in practice every day. We've been telling him all year nobody can guard him if he plays well and he showed it tonight.”
Prior to Thursday, Bruns had never scored in double figures in his two years on the varsity level.
“I just took the shots I take in practice and they were really falling for me tonight,” he said. “Coach told me I had the green light whenever I wanted, so I took advantage of that tonight.”
Troy (8-4) won its fourth successive game and beat Marquette for the second consecutive season after losing six in a row in the series.
“Marquette's a heck of a team. To get that win is a huge confidence builder for us heading into February,” Trojans coach Tim Gilmore said. “Almost being February, we're saying it's almost go time. It's one month and districts will be here. This is dress rehearsal time for us.”
Marquette (8-3), the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, had a three-game winning streak snapped in a game it held the lead much of the time.
“I tip my hat to Troy. They play unbelievable defense,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “We had some key turnovers after we had built a five-, six-point lead. I'll go back and watch film and see how we're going to improve on that.”
Bruns scored the first basket of the game just less than one minute in for what would be Troy's only lead of the first half.
After trailing 9-7 after one quarter, the Trojans managed to square things at 14-14 on St. Pierre's only field goal of the first half, but the Mustangs tallied the final six points of the second quarter to grab a 20-14 lead at the intermission.
“The first half, I felt like we were pressing and taking shots that weren't in our offense,” Gilmore said. “We talked at halftime about believing in each other and trusting the sets.”
Nathan Ryan, Troy's second-leading scorer on the season, was held scoreless in a first half that saw him in foul trouble, but he went on a personal 9-0 run early in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a five-point lead. Marquette rebounded to score 12 of the final 17 points of the period to lead 35-33 heading to the fourth.
The Mustangs used a 6-0 surge to tie for their biggest lead of the night at 39-33. The run was capped by a putback by senior forward Carlos Bell, who notched a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
“We've rotated through who's the high point scorer or high rebounder,” Schweain said. “I thought Carlos just came in and did an unbelievable job. He made some key plays.”
Still down by five with five minutes to play, Bruns hit a jumper to cut it to three before St. Pierre and Bruns sank back-to-back 3-pointers to put Troy back in front 45-42 with 3 minutes and 6 seconds to play.
St. Pierre struggled from the floor in the first half, shooting just 1-for-8, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range. But he rebounded in a big way in the final 16 minutes, hitting all four of his shots to finish with 15 points after entering the game fifth in area scoring at 21 points per game.
“Obviously, the first half was pretty rough, but once that first three went in, it gave me a little more confidence,” St. Pierre said.
Bruns' trey was his second of the night after he came into the game just 3-for-14 from long distance this season.
“The coaches see it in practice and we just told him to believe in himself,” Gilmore said. “Tonight, he did. He looked great out there.”
Bruns sank four straight free throws to put Troy up by seven with one minute to go and St. Pierre hit 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch, including a pair with nine seconds left after the Mustangs had cut it to a three-point game.
Bruns' previous career high in points was nine, which came in the Trojans' last game, a win over Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, so his arrow is pointing up.
“I'm just hoping to keep climbing, have my confidence keep building and help the team get wins,” he said.