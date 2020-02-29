Burden, Clark help Ritter muscle past pesky Life For Life in title affair

The Cardinal Ritter basketball team was in desperate need of a wake up call on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions got it in the form a vicious, rim-rattling slam dunk - from the opposition.
Ritter reeled off a game-deciding 20-1 run after the highlight-reel throwdown to post a hard-fought 87-72 win over Lift For Life in the Class 3 District 6 championship game at Vashon High.
The red-hot Lions (21-6) have won eight in a row and will face Lutheran South (11-17) in a sectional contest at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Webster Groves High.
Lift for Life junior Demarcus Sanford delivered an eye-popping slam to push the underdog Hawks out to a 16-13 lead late in the opening quarter.
The play brought the crowd from both sides to its feet and sent a jolt of electricity through the building, which was stuffed to near capacity.
But Ritter senior forward Garry Clark saw the slam as an opening.
"The first thing I thought of was, "let's get back down there and score while they're celebrating," he said.
The Lions did just that - again and again.
"It told us that that team was serious and we'd better get down to work," said Ritter sophomore guard Luther Burden, who pumped in a game-high 26 points. "That's just what we needed."
Burden helped fuel the game-changing 20-point run, which took just 4 minutes and 19 seconds.
"We knew (Life for Life) was going to have their moments where they'd punch us," Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "It's a heavyweight fight. So you've got to take the punch, figured it out, and keep moving."
Burden scored 17 points in the tell-tale second period. Clark, a 6-foot-7 tower of power, exploded in the second half on the way to 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Junior reserved guard Illyaas Harris started the charge with back-to-back 3-pointers to put his team up 19-16. Burden added two free throws and a basket over the first 40 seconds of the second period. Mario Fleming contributed a fallaway jumper for a 25-16 cushion.
Burden then hit a pair of baskets to close the blitz with the Lions up 33-16. Senior Glenn Valentine also added a huge jumper to the salvo.
Life For Life (20-10) got to within 10 points at several stages in the second half, but could not quite get over the hump.
"In the first half, they were getting to the basket so easily," Burden said. "So we had to turn up our defense."
The Lions, who captured their third district crown in the last five seasons, came into the contest as a heavy favorite over the Hawks, who were making their first district title-game appearance. Plus, Ritter held a big size advantage with Clark, forward Brandon Ellington, 6-6, and junior Josh Robinson, 6-9 patrolling the paint.
But Life For Life burst out of the gate with an impressive start and even trimmed a 19-point third-quarter deficit to 10 before running out of gas down the stretch.
"A couple times we could have folded," Life For Life coach Torrey Davie said. "But we fought our way back. We tried three different defenses to stop their size and keep them from getting to the rim. We just weren't as big as they were."
Ritter has won 11 of its last 12 and is clicking on all cylinders heading into the Sweet Sixteen. The Lions have a legitimate chance of reaching the final four after losing to eventual state champion Vashon 85-62 in last year's regional final. Vashon has been moved to Class 4, giving Johnson's crew an easier path to Springfield.
"We know what we've got to do," Clark said. "We just have to keep getting it done."
Johnson, in his second year at the controls, likes the way his team looks.
"I feel like we've got something going," Johnson said. "We got to keep doing what we do well and don't let any outside noise keep us from our goal."
Sanford led the Hawks with 19 points.