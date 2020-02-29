Burden, Clark help Ritter muscle past pesky Life For Life in title affair

Burden helped fuel the game-changing 20-point run, which took just 4 minutes and 19 seconds.

"We knew (Life for Life) was going to have their moments where they'd punch us," Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "It's a heavyweight fight. So you've got to take the punch, figured it out, and keep moving."

Burden scored 17 points in the tell-tale second period. Clark, a 6-foot-7 tower of power, exploded in the second half on the way to 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Junior reserved guard Illyaas Harris started the charge with back-to-back 3-pointers to put his team up 19-16. Burden added two free throws and a basket over the first 40 seconds of the second period. Mario Fleming contributed a fallaway jumper for a 25-16 cushion.

Burden then hit a pair of baskets to close the blitz with the Lions up 33-16. Senior Glenn Valentine also added a huge jumper to the salvo.

Life For Life (20-10) got to within 10 points at several stages in the second half, but could not quite get over the hump.

"In the first half, they were getting to the basket so easily," Burden said. "So we had to turn up our defense."