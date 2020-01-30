Burke bounces back to help Eureka even the score with Ladue

LADUE — Jack Burke learned a thing or two in the last two weeks.
Held to just three field goals and a season-low six points in a one-point loss to Ladue in the Denver Miller Tournament semifinals, Eureka’s leading scorer busted out in the rematch Thursday, notching 10 baskets and scoring a game-high 22 points to lead the Wildcats to a 48-45 win in a Suburban Conference Red Pool game at Ladue’s Nielson Gym.
“I didn’t feel like I was able to get what I wanted accomplished,” Burke said of Eureka's previous game against Ladue, which was played Jan. 16. “I had my first steps wrong, but Coach (Austin) Kirby helped me out a little bit and tried to get me to move more side to side and get to the basket better. It was a big win. We know Ladue’s a great team, so it was huge for our confidence to hopefully keep it going.”
The win was the fourth in a row for Eureka (14-4 overall, 1-0 league) and it got the Wildcats off on the right foot in conference play, as eight of their last nine games this season are league contests.
“It was our first road win, too,” Kirby said. “We’ve taken care of our business at home and we’ve won some games in some tournaments, so we wanted to come to a hostile environment against a great team and play well. And the kids did. They executed the plan and it was a fun locker room afterwards.”
Ladue (11-6, 0-2), the No. 9 team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 rankings, lost for the third time in five games.
Rams senior guard Jaylen Boyd went off for 24 points in the team’s first matchup, but he was held mostly in check Thursday with a team-high 15.
“It’s a compliment to him that he scores 15 and we’re ecstatic about it. That says how good of a player he is and how good of a career he’s had here,” Kirby said. “I thought (Jhalon) Asher-Sanders did a tremendous job just making things difficult for him. We thought Jhalon really rose to the challenge.”
Senior forward Evan Schneider had 14 points for Ladue, but Burke did a solid job of marking the 6-foot-6 standout and limiting his opportunities.
“Kirby’s dad (Eureka assistant coach Rick Kirby) prepared me well for it,” Burke said. “He knew what he was going to do with the right hook. I just tried to prepare myself as best as I could for it.”
With the game tied late in the first quarter, the Rams scored four points in the final 4.5 seconds.
A steal led to a Jack Steinbach layup and then Cole Miller stole the inbounds pass and scored at the buzzer to give Ladue a 12-8 lead after one period.
Eureka nearly accomplished something similar to close the second quarter.
Burke scored on a layup with 10 seconds to go and a steal on the defensive end led to an Asher-Sanders layup attempt at the buzzer, but it rimmed out and the Wildcats trailed 22-19 at the break.
Down four just under two minutes into the third quarter, a Nate Parker floater sent Eureka on an 8-0 run — the longest unanswered run of the night for either team — to give it a 29-25 lead. Parker had 12 points for the Wildcats.
Boyd knocked down the game’s first 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to cut it to a one-point game to start the fourth.
Boyd had Ladue’s only two triples of the game, while Eureka flashed back to the 1980s by winning a game without making a shot from beyond the arc.
“We felt like we got good shots, they just didn’t go down,” Kirby said. “The big difference was the first game we only shot two free throws. Tonight, we shot many more (16). Even though we didn’t shoot a great percentage (50 percent), we got eight makes from the free-throw line, which turned out to be huge.”
The teams exchanged the lead in the first 1:30 of the final quarter before Burke’s jumper kickstarted a 14-6 Eureka spurt that gave them their biggest lead of the night at 43-36.
Boyd’s second trey brought the Rams’ deficit back down to four and a putback by Schneider got Ladue to within 44-43 with 34 seconds left.
But Boyd missed what would have been the game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds to go. Eureka senior forward Marvin Brown skied high for the defensive rebound and calmly knocked down a pair of free throws at the other end against the backdrop of a noisy Ladue student section trying to rattle his cage and the Wildcats escaped with a key road conference victory.
“Marv is a big-time football player that’s been in these big-time moments and so he is a guy we want at the line and he proved that,” Kirby said. “Seniors are the best. They live for those moments. He knows this is his last time going around.”