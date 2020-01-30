Burke bounces back to help Eureka even the score with Ladue

LADUE — Jack Burke learned a thing or two in the last two weeks.

Held to just three field goals and a season-low six points in a one-point loss to Ladue in the Denver Miller Tournament semifinals, Eureka’s leading scorer busted out in the rematch Thursday, notching 10 baskets and scoring a game-high 22 points to lead the Wildcats to a 48-45 win in a Suburban Conference Red Pool game at Ladue’s Nielson Gym.

“I didn’t feel like I was able to get what I wanted accomplished,” Burke said of Eureka's previous game against Ladue, which was played Jan. 16. “I had my first steps wrong, but Coach (Austin) Kirby helped me out a little bit and tried to get me to move more side to side and get to the basket better. It was a big win. We know Ladue’s a great team, so it was huge for our confidence to hopefully keep it going.”

The win was the fourth in a row for Eureka (14-4 overall, 1-0 league) and it got the Wildcats off on the right foot in conference play, as eight of their last nine games this season are league contests.