Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE – Rini Harris was tired halfway through his day.
A sophomore forward for the O’Fallon boys basketball team, Harris helped the Panthers take down Granite City in the quarterfinal round of the 37th annual Collinsville Holiday Classic on Tuesday afternoon.
The victory set up a semifinal showdown with rival and host Collinsville in the tournament semifinals Tuesday night.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen after this one,” Harris said.
What happened was history.
O’Fallon rallied past Collinsville in the fourth quarter for a 50-49 win and will play for the tournament championship for the first time in school history.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, O’Fallon (13-1) will meet Decatur MacArthur (12-1) in the title game at 7:30 p.m. at Vergil Fletcher Gym on the campus of Collinsville High.
MacArthur knocked off Quincy 58-53 in overtime in the other semifinal. Quincy is 10-2.
No matter who wins, it’ll be an exciting addition to the trophy case. O’Fallon has never won the tournament in its 13 previous appearances. MacArthur beat Collinsville 57-51 in the first-ever Collinsville Holiday Classic title game in 1984. It hasn't won it since despite being a yearly participant.
“It’s special for our guys to be playing for the championship,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said.
Surviving Tuesday required a special kind resilience from all the teams involved as they all played in the afternoon and then the evening. It’s a grueling exercise that is not common any longer.
“It’s tough for both teams,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “That’s a quick turnaround. We had some guys get tired, they had some guys get tired. There’s no doubt fatigue played a factor.”
Collinsville got the better of O’Fallon in their first Southwestern Conference game with a 70-61 win at Vergil Fletcher Gym on Dec. 17. It’s the only loss so far for the Panthers this season and in that game O’Fallon senior guard Caleb Burton scored 27 points.
Tuesday night he wasn’t nearly as explosive as Collinsville senior guard Devin Davis was tasked with checking him. Burton didn’t score his first point until the last minute of the second quarter.
“Devin did a good job guarding him,” Lee said.
Instead of gunning for shots, Burton took what the defense gave him and that meant other Panthers had opportunities. Harris was chief among them as he scored a game-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds and two blocks.
“Tonight, I knew they were keying on me so I was trying not to force stuff and distribute to my teammates and let my teammates get buckets because they can get buckets just as well as I can,” Burton said.
Collinsville led 13-12 after the first quarter as senior guard Travion Swygeart scored a putback at the buzzer. Davis scored a nice transition layup just before the buzzer at the end of the second quarter as the Kahoks finished the half on a 10-2 run to grab a 27-18 lead headed into the locker room. Davis finished with nine points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Burton was quiet in the first half, but made his presence felt when it mattered most in the second half. He scored the first points of the third quarter on a jumper 20 seconds into the period. Burton tied the game at 39-all when he scored a runner in the first minute of the fourth quarter. He knocked down his only free throw attempts in the final 12.1 seconds to give O’Fallon a 50-46 lead.
Burton finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a team-best three assists.
“Caleb did a great job. He’s got their best defender on him,” Muniz said. “He distributed the ball and kept us organized. In the second half, we had good possessions and a lot of that is because he kept us organized and into what we needed to get into.”
As tired as Harris and the other Panthers may have been after their first game, the opportunity to beat Collinsville on its own court in its own tournament 11 days after their lone loss gave them some extra juice.
“We lost to them,” Harris said. “We had to go back out there and get that win.”
O’Fallon found its way to victory in part by switching up its defensive scheme. In the first meeting with Collinsville, the Panthers played a more aggressive, pressing defense. Tuesday night they backed off and played more in the half court.
“The last game they tried to press us and this game they laid off of us,” Lee said. “They defended us completely different.”
Collinsville junior swingman Jake Wilkinson and Swygeart led the Kahoks with 12 points apiece. Swygeart grabbed nine rebounds. Senior post Matt Clark who had four points and nine rebounds.
Lee thought the Kahoks got enough quality shots to win, they just didn’t go in.
“We’ve got to make some shots,” Lee said. “We had some good looks, we just didn’t make them.”
Collinsville draws Quincy in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the first time since 2016 the Kahoks won’t play for the title in their own tournament.
Harris – and O’Fallon – will sleep good Tuesday night and be ready for Wednesday’s title tilt. The Panthers have a tall task in front of them but one they are eager to tackle.
“I’ve never played in this championship, I’ve never made it past the second round,” Burton said. “Being able to play in the championship feels great.”