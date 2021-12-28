Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville

“Tonight, I knew they were keying on me so I was trying not to force stuff and distribute to my teammates and let my teammates get buckets because they can get buckets just as well as I can,” Burton said.

Collinsville led 13-12 after the first quarter as senior guard Travion Swygeart scored a putback at the buzzer. Davis scored a nice transition layup just before the buzzer at the end of the second quarter as the Kahoks finished the half on a 10-2 run to grab a 27-18 lead headed into the locker room. Davis finished with nine points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Burton was quiet in the first half, but made his presence felt when it mattered most in the second half. He scored the first points of the third quarter on a jumper 20 seconds into the period. Burton tied the game at 39-all when he scored a runner in the first minute of the fourth quarter. He knocked down his only free throw attempts in the final 12.1 seconds to give O’Fallon a 50-46 lead.

Burton finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a team-best three assists.