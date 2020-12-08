Busateri hits key shots to help Timberland hold off Liberty

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Luke Busateri doesn't mind taking the big shot when it's needed.
On two separate occasions Tuesday night, Liberty had trimmed Timberland's lead to six points. Both times, Busateri answered with a big basket, as he led five Wolves in double figures with 14 points to help Timberland to a 64-58 nonconference road win.
“I enjoy my team having the faith in me to take those big shots,” said Busateri, a junior forward. “Since they do, I'll take the shots and I'm going to try my best to get them in every time.”
Timberland (2-1) won its fourth successive game against its rival as the teams got back to their early-season meeting after two years of competing in the same conference.
“It's an inexperienced group. I've got really one guy (Busateri) that had a lot of varsity experience coming back. Everybody else is new,” Wolves coach Kyle Deweese said. “So, it's just learning how to play with a lead and learning about good decisions. The second half, we played better defense without fouling and didn't buckle when they pressured. So, we're getting there, but it just takes time.”
Mario Foster scored 13 points for the Wolves, while Chris Johnson contributed 11 points and Grant McDaniel and A.J. Raines tallied 10 points apiece.
McDaniel scored a total of 50 points in 23 contests a year ago (a 2.2 points per game average). Tuesday's output already puts him at 51 points through the first three games of his senior campaign (17 points per game).
“When he did play a little bit last year, it was a different role. He shoots it well and, for shooters, playing spot minutes here and there is tough,” Deweese said. “This year, stepping into the starting lineup, he's logging a lot of minutes and he's playing and shooting with confidence. I'm really happy with how he's played so far.”
Liberty (0-1) was playing its season opener. After three straight seasons of 18 or more wins, including two district titles, the Eagles struggled to a 4-21 mark last season. That team graduated just one player who scored just six points all season. The nine Eagles who saw the floor Tuesday all played on the team last year, so coach Chip Sodemann is optimistic about a turnaround.
“I do enjoy this group. I look forward to coming to practice with them because it's a great group that works hard,” Sodemann said. “We obviously have to clean up some things, but I think we're gonna improve.”
The Eagles were led Tuesday by their leading scorer from a year ago, senior guard Gabe McCrary, who poured in a game-high 26 points, which is just two shy of his career high of 28 last season against Kirkwood.
“Gabe's got the potential to be an all-conference caliber kid,” Sodemann said. “I think he got off to a slow start, but he started looking for his shot more in the second half and he got some threes to fall for him and he got to the free throw line.”
Liberty started fast by scoring the first four points of the game, but Timberland went on a 10-0 run to take a lead that it never gave back.
After leading by seven after one quarter, Raines had a big second quarter, as the sophomore guard scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to make it a 37-25 Wolves lead at the intermission.
“He had a really good year as a freshman last year for our freshman team that was really strong,” Deweese said. “A.J.'s got a lot of ability. He can shoot the basketball and he gives us another ball handler.”
The Eagles kept trying to chip away at the lead and got it down to six inside the final minute of the third quarter, but Busateri knocked down a jumper with three seconds left in the third quarter, and his lay-up one minute into the fourth suddenly pushed the Wolves' lead back to double digits.
A flurry of baskets by junior guard Jaden Betton, who had all 10 of his points in the second half, got Liberty back to within six again, but again Busateri had an answer, as he drained a trey from the right wing to make it a 57-48 game with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left to play.
“I thought the one thing he did really well today is he attacked the rim hard and got there and finished,” Deweese said. “It seemed like he found the gaps using his strength to get through that zone.”
The Eagles got it down to six again and had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but they missed a 3-pointer and Busateri was there to haul in the rebound with 53.7 seconds remaining.
The Wolves hit five of their six free throws in the final 34.3 seconds and held on for the victory to start 2-1 for the third straight season.
“It was a good team effort for the win, and it was nice coming to their place and getting it,” Busateri said. “I love the start to the season. The two wins are great wins and I'm loving the position we're in right now.”
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
Liberty vs. Timberland
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.