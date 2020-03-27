Cahokia Kaskaskia all-conference

Cahokia, Kaskaskia division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:
Logan Jones, sr., Marissa
Austin Hagel, sr., Steeleville
Sebastion Ivory-Greer, sr., Marissa
Joe Range, sr., New Athens
Carter Wiegand, sr., Red Bud
Jacob Rowald, jr., Valmeyer
Kade Portz, sr., Marissa
Zach Mevert, so., Steeleville
Tyler Touchette, sr., Dupo
Alex Kueker, sr., Red Bud
Riley McCarthy, sr., Valmeyer
Dylan Boone, sr., New Athens
Blake Steinwagner, sr., Marissa
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!