Cahokia Kaskaskia all-conference

Cahokia, Kaskaskia division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:

Logan Jones, sr., Marissa

Austin Hagel, sr., Steeleville

Sebastion Ivory-Greer, sr., Marissa

Joe Range, sr., New Athens

Carter Wiegand, sr., Red Bud

Jacob Rowald, jr., Valmeyer

Kade Portz, sr., Marissa

Zach Mevert, so., Steeleville

Tyler Touchette, sr., Dupo

Alex Kueker, sr., Red Bud

Riley McCarthy, sr., Valmeyer

Dylan Boone, sr., New Athens

Blake Steinwagner, sr., Marissa

