Cahokia storms back, snaps 11-game skid by beating Edwardsville

JERSEYVILLE — Omarion Gooden laid the framework Wednesday for some Cahokia excitement.

The junior guard's late-game heroics spawned some more as senior Isaiah Sanders followed his teammate's footsteps.

"Everyone believed when he got the steal," Sanders said.

Cahokia finished the game with back-to-back steals in the last minute to secure a come-from-behind 46-42 victory over Edwardsville on Wednesday evening in the Jerseyville Mid-Winter Classic at Jerseyville High.

"I hyped us up and let us know we could win with that (first) steal," Gooden said.

Cahokia (2-12) snapped an 11-game losing streak and beat Edwardsville for the first time since 2010. Edwardsville won the only three meetings since then between the programs, most recently in 2020 in Jerseyville.

"It's been an up and down year for us and it's been hard for us, but we've just got to stay the course," Cahokia coach Darian Nash said. "We've had some bad breaks, but these guys continue to work and continue to believe."

Trailing 42-37, Gooden stepped up for the Comanches.

The 6-foot-1 standout hit circus shots throughout the night, including a step-back 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to pull Cahokia to within 42-40.

"That's just — you can't teach that," Nash said. "He's got ice in his veins."

Gooden's 17 points was a game-high, and his one-on-one defense tied the game 42-42.

"Coach said get up on them," Gooden said. "We have to get up in a full-court defense and lock your guy down."

Gooden swiped the ball from Edwardsville (9-11) and sprinted for a game-tying layup.

Then it was Sanders' turn.

Sanders cloned Gooden's steal and dashed for the go-ahead layup.

"I had to make it I just slowed down and took some time on that layup and made sure I wasn't going to miss," Sanders said.

Sanders finished with six points, four rebounds and two assists.

Cahokia closed out the game on a 9-0 run and kept Edwardsville off the scoreboard for the final 3 minutes and 23 seconds of the game.

"Really disappointed," Edwardsville coach Dustin Battas said. "We had to spend halftime trying to get our guys motivated. For some reason, our guys are really flat and they didn't seem like they wanted to be here. You can't do that in varsity basketball, and you can't do that at Edwardsville."

Sophomore Bryce Spiller led the Tigers with 14 points.

After a 16-point outburst in the first quarter, the Tigers were limited to just two points in the second quarter. The Tigers were plagued by 17 turnovers.

"We can't lose games because we don't try hard and I felt like we didn't get loose balls and didn't screen when we were supposed to screen," Battas said. "Those are staples of Tigers basketball and we're not good enough to show up and beat people."

